Boris Johnson has confirmed that soccer fans can return to Premier League matches after May 17.

The U.K. prime minister confirmed on Monday that with the country entering stage three of the government's COVID-19 lockdown roadmap, there will be relaxed rules on crowds at outdoor venues.

The EPL has already adjusted its fixture list to make sure that every team can play in front of their home fans before the 2020-21 season ends.

"I can confirm today we have met the four tests for further easing lockdown restrictions," Johnson announced. "We will unlock the turnstiles to our sports stadia, subject to capacity limits."

The Premier League have also welcomed the move while chief executive Richard Masters expects a "fantastic finale" to the campaign.

"It will be brilliant to see fans back," he said. "They have been hugely missed and it has not been the same without them. Their presence will ensure a fantastic finale to the end of our season.

"Although only a small number of home fans will be at our matches next week, this is an important step in our return to normality. We will continue to work with the government and other authorities as our priority is to have full vibrant stadiums -- including away supporters -- from the start of next season. Only then will we get back to the real Premier League."

Up to 10,000 or 25 percent of a stadium's full capacity will be allowed back to stadiums around the country and some clubs have already confirmed how many fans they expect to be able to welcome back.

The Carabao Cup final saw 8,000 fans at Wembley Stadium last month while 21,000 are expected for the FA Cup final and there was also a short-lived period of limited attendances last November before a return to lockdown.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, Brighton vs. Manchester City and Manchester United vs. Fulham are some of the first games that will see fans return.