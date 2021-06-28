The UEFA Euro 2020 knockout stage is here and the road to the semifinals and final at Wembley Stadium in England is beginning to take shape. The knockout stages kicked off with Denmark dominating Wales and Italy sneaking by Austria on Saturday. The Czech Republic pulled off a big Sunday upset, beating the Netherlands. But the tournament's biggest surprise came Monday, as Switzerland overcame a two-goal deficit to topple 2018 World Cup champions France in penalty kicks.
Earlier on Monday, Spain and Croatia played a similarly chaotic contest, as the Spaniards rallied in extra time for a 5-3 win after blowing a late two-goal advantage. Belgium is also alive in the quarterfinals after a win over Portugal, the reigning Euro champions. England-Germany and Sweden-Ukraine will round out the quarterfinal field on Tuesday.
So who do you have making it to the final? Below you'll find the schedule and kickoff times for every match in the knockout stage. As a reminder: If the match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, we go to two extra-periods, and if it stays leveled, then it's off to a penalty-kick shootout. You can watch every single match of the competition via fuboTV (Try for free).
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Round of 16
Saturday, June 26
Wales 0, Denmark 4
Italy 2, Austria 1
Sunday, June 27
Czech Republic 2, Netherlands 0
Belgium 1, Portugal 0
Monday, June 28
Croatia 3, Spain 5 (after extra time)
France 3, Switzerland 3 (Switzerland advance, 5-4, in PKs)
Tuesday, June 29
England vs. Germany, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Sweden vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 2
Switzerland vs. Spain, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Belgium vs. Italy, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Saturday, July 3
Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Sweden/Ukraine vs. England/Germany, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 6
Winner of QF 2 vs. Winner of QF 1, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, July 7
Winner of QF 4 vs. Winner of QF 3, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Final
Sunday, July 11
Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Group stage results
June 12
Turkey 0, Italy 3
June 13
Wales 1, Switzerland 1
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
June 14
England 1, Croatia 0
Austria 3, North Macedonia 1
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
June 15
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0
June 16
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0
Matchday 2
June 16
Finland 0, Russia 1
Turkey 0, Wales 2
Italy 3, Switzerland 0
June 17
Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1
Denmark 1, Belgium 2
Netherlands 2, Austria 0
June 18
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
England 0, Scotland 0
June 19
Hungary 1, France 1
Portugal 2, Germany 4
Spain 1, Poland 1
Matchday 3
June 20
Italy 1, Wales 0
Switzerland 3, Turkey 1
June 21
North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3
Ukraine 0, Austria 1
Finland 0, Belgium 2
Russia 1, Denmark 4
June 22
Croatia 3, Scotland 1
Czech Republic 0, England 1
June 23
Slovakia 0, Spain 5
Sweden 3, Poland 2
Portugal 2, France 2
Germany 2, Hungary 2