The UEFA Euro 2020 knockout stage is here and the road to the semifinals and final at Wembley Stadium in England is beginning to take shape. The knockout stages kicked off with Denmark dominating Wales and Italy sneaking by Austria on Saturday. The Czech Republic pulled off a big Sunday upset, beating the Netherlands. But the tournament's biggest surprise came Monday, as Switzerland overcame a two-goal deficit to topple 2018 World Cup champions France in penalty kicks.

Earlier on Monday, Spain and Croatia played a similarly chaotic contest, as the Spaniards rallied in extra time for a 5-3 win after blowing a late two-goal advantage. Belgium is also alive in the quarterfinals after a win over Portugal, the reigning Euro champions. England-Germany and Sweden-Ukraine will round out the quarterfinal field on Tuesday.

So who do you have making it to the final? Below you'll find the schedule and kickoff times for every match in the knockout stage. As a reminder: If the match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, we go to two extra-periods, and if it stays leveled, then it's off to a penalty-kick shootout. You can watch every single match of the competition via fuboTV (Try for free).

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Wales 0, Denmark 4

Italy 2, Austria 1

Sunday, June 27

Czech Republic 2, Netherlands 0

Belgium 1, Portugal 0

Monday, June 28

Croatia 3, Spain 5 (after extra time)

France 3, Switzerland 3 (Switzerland advance, 5-4, in PKs)

Tuesday, June 29

England vs. Germany, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Sweden vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Switzerland vs. Spain, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Belgium vs. Italy, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, July 3

Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Sweden/Ukraine vs. England/Germany, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Winner of QF 2 vs. Winner of QF 1, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, July 7

Winner of QF 4 vs. Winner of QF 3, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Final

Sunday, July 11

Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Group stage results

June 12

Turkey 0, Italy 3

June 13

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

June 14

England 1, Croatia 0

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

June 15

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

June 16

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Matchday 2

June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0



June 17

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Netherlands 2, Austria 0



June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0



June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Spain 1, Poland 1

Matchday 3

June 20

Italy 1, Wales 0

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1



June 21

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

Finland 0, Belgium 2

Russia 1, Denmark 4



June 22

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

Czech Republic 0, England 1



June 23

Slovakia 0, Spain 5

Sweden 3, Poland 2

Portugal 2, France 2

Germany 2, Hungary 2