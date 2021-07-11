Italy have equalized against England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final at Wembley with Leonardo Bonucci the scorer of the Azzurri's levelling goal.

After a goalmouth scramble that saw a Marco Verratti header pushed against the post by Jordan Pickford, the Juventus man turned the ball in to the delight of the Italian support. It was the first goal from open play that England have conceded in the entire tournament. It almost made Bonucci the oldest man to ever score in a Euros final.

England have just over 20 minutes to re-establish a foothold in the game after Italy came on strong in the second half while Roberto Mancini's men will look to snatch a winner before the end of the regular 90 minutes.