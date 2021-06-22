From the onset of Euro 2020, Group F has been described as the group of death. All four teams are still vying to advance to the Round of 16 entering the final matchday of the group stage. France is on top of the table with four points despite a disappointing showing against Hungary last week and now Les Bleus will take on Portugal in a match with massive consequences. Portugal is third behind Germany with three points by way of a head-to-head loss and now the defending European champions must have a result to have any hope of defending the title.

France vs. Portugal spread: France -0.5

France vs. Portugal over-under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Portugal money line: France +125, Portugal +290, Draw +188

FRA: Les Bleus have allowed just one goal so far in Euro 2020

POR: Cristiano Ronaldo has three goals in two games

Why you should back France

The 2018 FIFA World Cup champions have what is typically expected to be a dynamic attack with Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann all having proven themselves as capable scorers for some of the biggest clubs in the world. Thus far, that hasn't translated directly into goals at this tournament for France, who defeated Germany 1-0 in the opening match by way of an Mats Hummels own goal and then got a disappointing 1-1 draw against Hungary in its second match with Griezmann notching the only tally.

Benzema doesn't have a goal in nine Euro appearances but French manager Didier Deschamps has expressed complete confidence in the Real Madrid striker and with good reason. Benzema has had at least 27 goals in all competitions at the club level the last three seasons. Meanwhile, Mbappe's pace continues to cause significant issues for opponents despite the fact that it hasn't led to him scoring yet in the tournament and the Paris Saint-Germain star could wreak havoc on a Portugal side that allowed four goals to Germany.

Why you should back Portugal

The defending European champions went 84 minutes without scoring in their opening match against Hungary before Raphael Guerreiro had a deflection fall to him just at the edge of the box before expertly using the outside of his foot to curl it in. Cristiano Ronaldo would then go on to net an 87th minute goal and then tidy up a second goal in stoppage time to seal a 3-0 victory.

Ronaldo (36) is still the pulse of the Portuguese attack and he's the all-time leading scorer in Euro history. Even though France's defensive lines have been tough to break, he's more than capable of taking over with his side needing a result. But after allowing four goals against Germany, it will be interesting to see how much support Ronaldo has moving forward with manager Fernando Santos typically preferring to ploy a compact defense. With so much technical ability on the pitch, if Santos can sure up his back line, it should go a long way towards confidently setting up an attack spearheaded by Ronaldo that can break France down.

