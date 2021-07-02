Things were not looking good for Denmark early on in the 2020 European Championships, as it lost its first two group-stage games and saw star player Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest in the opener. The Danes have bounced back, however, winning their final group stage match and defeating Wales in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2004. Denmark hopes to continue its unexpected run when it takes on the Czech Republic as the Euro 2020 schedule continues on Saturday. Denmark has made history already in at Euro 2020, becoming the first team to reach the final eight after losing its first two group games.

Kickoff from Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan is scheduled for noon ET.

Denmark vs. Czech Republic spread: Denmark -0.5

Denmark vs. Czech Republic over-under: 2.5 goals

Denmark vs. Czech Republic moneyline: Czech Republic +275, Denmark +115, Draw +210

CR: Patrik Schick is tied for second with four goals in the tournament

DEN: The Danes have won 11 of their last 15 matches across all competitions



Why you should back Denmark

After recording a total of one goal over the first two matches, the Danes have scored four in each of their last two games, becoming the first team in tournament history to accomplish the feat. Kasper Dolberg and Joakim Maehle have accounted for four of those eight tallies, registering two apiece. The 23-year-old Dolberg scored twice in Denmark's 4-0 win against Wales while starting in place of Yussuf Poulsen, who also has produced two goals in the tournament but missed that contest due to injury.

The two-goal performance by Dolberg was his fourth while representing his country. He scored twice on two occasions in 2019 before netting a pair in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Moldova in March. Maehle has scored in back-to-back games and is looking to become the first player to record a three-game streak for the Danes in Euro action.

Why you should back Czech Republic

Including a friendly against Albania in early June, Patrik Schick has scored in four of his last five matches for the Czechs. The 25-year-old is one goal behind Cristiano Ronaldo for the tournament lead as he netted both tallies in a victory over Scotland in the group-stage opener, the lone goal in a 1-1 draw versus Croatia and one of the scores in a 2-0 triumph over the Netherlands in the round of 16. With one more tally, Schick will pull even with Milan Baros for most career goals in the European Championship in Czech Republic history.

Tomas Holes has emerged as another dangerous weapon for the Czechs, as he scored one goal and assisted on Schick's tally in the victory over the Netherlands. The goal was just the second in 12 matches while representing his nation and ended a nine-game drought after he converted in a friendly against Cyprus in October. The Czech Republic has lost only two of its previous 25 meetings with Denmark, posting 13 victories in the all-time series - including a 3-0 win in the Euro 2004 quarterfinals.

