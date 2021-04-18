Paris Saint-Germain defeated Olympique Lyon 2-1 on Sunday, and advanced into UEFA women's Champions League semifinals on a 2-2 aggregate on Sunday. American Catarina Macario, Wendie Renard (OG), and Grace Geyoro recorded goals during the second leg as PSG came from behind to knock out the titleholders.

The original quarterfinal was rescheduled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among Lyon players and staff that saw the number of positive cases among the club rise from two to 15 positive cases. The outbreak forced the the club to isolate, and several French internationals missed out on friendlies during the FIFA international window, including a highly billed match against the U.S. women's national team.

Lyon carried a 1-0 advantage against PSG into the return leg on Sunday. Lyon got off to a quick start in the second leg, as U.S. women's national team midfielder Macario scored in the fourth minute, giving Lyon a two-goal aggregate advantage. However, PSG performed at high level during the away leg, pressuring Lyon, and responding with a goal in the 24th minute from Geyoro.

After halftime, PSG continued their pursuit of the upset, edging Lyon in possession, and getting into dangerous spaces into the final third. The payoff came in the 61st minute as Kadidiatou Diani served a ball into the box, targeting Marie-Antoinette Katoto on a run. When Renard tried to recover, she deflected the ball into the net.

The goal gave PSG a 2-1 lead, and a 2-2 aggregate to advance on away goals, ending Lyon's five-year, 1,788-day streak as European champions.

Semifinals set

The result means that UWCL semifinals are finally set, with three teams awaiting the result of the match for several weeks now. PSG will face off against Barcelona, and Chelsea will meet Bayern Munich in semifinals taking place on April 25 and May 2.

PSG vs. Barcelona



Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich



Look ahead

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain will meet again in domestic league play on May 28. PSG currently sits in first place with 49 points, with Lyon in second place with 45 points. The Division 1 Féminine season ends June 5.