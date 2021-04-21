UEFA women's Champions League semifinal action will kick off on April 25 as the final four clubs of the tournement are scheduled for fixtures over the next two Sundays. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain will battle it out for a spot in the UWCL Final. All four teams are in pursuit of their first ever Champions League title.

How to watch Women's Champions League semifinals

Schedule for first and second legs

(All times U.S./Eastern)

April 25

May 2

Super League chaos casts shadow over UWCL

A group of 12 clubs from across Europe's biggest leagues recently announced plans to form a new competition called the Super League. A chaotic 48 hours followed the European Super League announcement and spun the soccer world off its axis, spawning outcries and protests from fans across the globe. The new league was positioned to favor 12 specific European clubs, benefiting the wealthy, and threatening current European competitions. The response from fans, players, head coaches, and other prominent soccer officials, quickly changed the vision for the hypothetical project that now appears to be dead. With all current UCL and UWCL semifinals scheduled with plans to play.

A timeline of the events chronicling the rise and fall of the European Super League can be found here.

The nearly 800 word initial release from the now apparently dead European Super League dedicated only 27 words to the women's game. Nadine Kessler, UEFA chief of women's football, posted an open letter on her social media regarding the proposed Super League and its impact on the development of the game.

PSG end Lyon's UWCL reign

Seven time Champions League winners Olympique Lyonnais were recently eliminated in quarterfinal action as PSG defeated the long time title holders, ending their five year consecutive reign.

The quarterfinal was rescheduled after Lyon announced that PCR tests carried out ahead of their second-leg revealed multiple positive COVID-19 results among the team. After additional PCR tests among the club, the total amount of positive cases rose to 15. After a period of isolation, the rescheduled quarterfinal ended in a 2-1 victory for PSG who advanced on a 2-2 aggregate.

PSG will now host Barcelona in first-leg semifinal action, where they will have to try and minimize a high scoring Barca side that can out possess or hit on a quick counter. Both sides feature strong attacking top lines. PSG led by Marie Antoinette Katoto and Barcelona by Asisat Oshoala.

Chelsea visit Bayern Munich

The blues will visit Germany during their semifinal first leg to take on Bayern Munich at FC Bayern Campus Platz 1. Manager Emma Hayes has her club in top form as they've eliminated Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg on their journey to the semifinals. The attacking front line of Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, and Fran Kirby have been in sync and Bayern will have their a tough task of keeping attacking the trio at bay if they continue their unrelenting attacking synergy.