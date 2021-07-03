The semifinals of Euro 2020 will be set following England's quarterfinal clash with Ukraine in Rome on Saturday. Italy will face Spain in the first semifinal, and it will be the winner of Denmark and Czech Republic who will face the victor of England and Ukraine in the second semifinal. The English enter this one as the favorites after their monumental win over Germany last time out.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, July 3

: Saturday, July 3 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy TV: ABC and TUDN

ABC and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: England -225; Draw +320; Ukraine +750 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Ukraine: The defense has conceded in four straight matches, and it will be unlikely that they keep England out here. So who will step up in attack as they'll likely need multiple goals to win and avoid penalty kicks? Well, super sub Artem Dovbyk has earned the start after his dramatic winner, and he may be counted on. Ukraine looked gassed late in that match, especially Andriy Yarmolenko, and those heavy legs will probably carry over here. Dovbyk will have the chance to be the hero again here.

England: The attack came to life against Ukraine, and the defense still hasn't conceded. They are flying high ... and it may just be coming home if they can get back to Wembley for the semifinals. But don't overlook Ukraine, because they have the players to cause some trouble. Expect England to be very cautious when it comes to Oleksandr Zinchenko, with the Manchester City defender having a fine tournament and getting forward often. When it comes to England's XI, expect Jack Grealish to start after changing the game against Germany when he came off the bench.

Prediction

The Three Lions build off of the win over Germany and cruise into the last four thanks to a Harry Kane double. Pick: England 3, Ukraine 0