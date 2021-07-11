The United States men's national team begins its participation in the Gold Cup with the group stage opener against Haiti on Sunday. Both teams are in Group B, joined by Canada and Martinique. The U.S. are the clear favorites to win the group but will be cautious of a Canada side that beat them in the Concacaf Nations League group stage in October of 2019.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, July 11

: Sunday, July 11 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas

: Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas TV: FS1 and TUDN

FS1 and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA -600; Draw +500; Haiti +1400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

USA: It shouldn't even be close, really. Despite not having the big names in the side, this is still a competent team with quality players. Remember, this will serve as an audition for many who want to become part of the national team in World Cup qualifying. Two names to watch are that of strikers Daryl Dike and Nicholas Gioacchini. One of the weakest positions for the national team may just be up for grabs if either can have a stellar tournament. Matthew Hoppe of Schalke is another one to watch there as a bunch of players will fight to be the No. 9 come the fall.

Haiti: Don't look now, but Haiti have 10 goals in their last two games. Of course, that was against Bermuda and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, so don't expect anything similar here unless it is them conceding a bunch. To their credit, they've kept games close for the last couple years against superior opponents, even drawing Costa Rica twice in the CONCACAF Nations League. But for them to get even a draw here would feel like a mini miracle. They'll give their all, they will play with passion, but the lack of skill should be pretty evident early on.

Prediction

Even with a side featuring more backups and reserve players than anything, the red, white and blue roll. Pick: USA 3, Haiti 0