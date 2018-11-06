USMNT releases roster for Italy and England friendlies, Pulisic and McKennie included

Twenty-eight players were called up to the United States men's national team's roster for friendlies in Europe against England and Italy this month. The USMNT will take on England on Nov. 15 at Wembley Stadium before facing Italy in Belgium five days later.

The roster set by interim boss Dave Sarachan features just two strikers, 17 players who are 23 or younger and 17 players returning from October camp. Here's the team with club, caps and goals.

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 59/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew; 6/0)

Defenders (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 35/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 1/0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City/WAL; 6/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), Matt Miazga (Nantes/FRA; 10/1), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu/ESP; 3/0), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic/ENG; 6/0), Jorge Villafaña (Portland Timbers; 19/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 56/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 3/1)

Midfielders (13): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 21/2), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 7/1), Luca de la Torre (Fulham/ENG; 1/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 5/0), Romain Gall (Malmö/SWE; 0/0), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth/GER; 14/4), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 3/1), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 6/1), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United FC; 25/1), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 21/9), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL; 3/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 9/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA; 7/1)

Forwards (2): Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 5/2), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96/GER; 43/13)

Roster notes

No real surprises. Jozy Altidore is hurt, but he'd probably be on it with Toronto out of the MLS playoffs. There's also no Michael Bradley. The young stars are there like Pulisic, McKennie, Weah and Sargent.

Highly rated defender Reggie Cannon of FC Dallas is on the squad. He's a player expected to play a big part in this team's future and gets another chance to prove himself.

It's a combination of some veterans like Brooks, Yedlin and Wood, with some of the young players, but this roster falls in line with what we've seen from Sarachan since taking over for Bruce Arena.