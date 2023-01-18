The 24 man roster for the January camp has been announced and it includes a mix of European and MLS based prospects. Coached by interim manager Anthony Hudson, the team will play friendlies against Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia on Jan. 28 in Southern California. The roster includes five European based players and two current free agents who are working on finding new clubs which will give them a chance to improve their fitness.

The battle for the futures of Alejandro Zendejas and Brandon Vazquez, who are both eligible to represent Mexico, seems to have been determined with them being included in the attacking core while defender Julian Gressel has now picked up American citizenship to represent the United States over Germany.

Led by core members like Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola, this young roster will be able to get great experience en route to beginning their journey to make the 2026 World Cup roster.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Unattached; 10/0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Jonathan Gómez (Real Sociedad/ESP; 1/0), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 0/0), Aaron Long (LAFC; 29/3), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Sam Rogers (Rosenborg/NOR; 0/0), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 37/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; 0/0), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 55/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 0/0), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 1/0), Alan Soñora (Unattached; 0/0), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 4/0)

FORWARDS (7):Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 48/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 1/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 16/7), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough/ENG; 6/1), Emmanuel Sabbi (Odense/DEN; 0/0), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Alejandro Zendejas (Club America/MEX; 0/0)