The United States men's national team put together a confident and compelling performance on Wednesday, beating Morocco in an international friendly, 3-0. 17 players got minutes as Gregg Berhalter thinks not only about the Nations League but also the World Cup in November, with this game serving as an opportunity to see the talent in front of him once again.

Who helped their case and who maybe hurt theirs? Here are our picks from the game.

But please note, this is just 90 minutes of what is essentially a meaningless friendly in terms of a result. The performances here are hardly make or break when it comes to the World Cup squad, with each player looking to show consistency and impact ahead of Qatar.

Stock up: Matt Turner

The soon-to-be Arsenal goalkeeper faced a ton of shots, and he did well to make his push for the No. 1 job over Zack Steffen. Turner finished the night with a cleansheet, saving all eight shots he faced. His goals prevented was 1.41. His passing was sharp out of the back, and he reacted extremely sharply, especially against headers. He did nothing but help his case.

Morocco generated 2.14 xG but couldn't find the back of the net Trumedia/STATS perform

Stock down: Yunus Musah

Look, I like the kid. I see every single one of his games as a Valencia supporter. I'm not trying to burst USMNT fans' bubble here, but he has a long way to go. He is so raw, so inconsistent, and while one moment he may wow you, the next he could leave you confused. His long-term potential is great, but I'm beginning to think a more veteran presence is needed in this midfield. Musah finished the night with one chance created and an xA of 0.03. Most of his passes rarely pushed the envelope, and when he's in there without Weston McKennie, he has to get forward more. He didn't

Stock up: Joe Scally

It was a positive display from the young Borussia Monchengladbach man. In 45 minutes off the bench he won his two tackles, one half of his duels and looked the part. He did concede a penalty kick that was a poor call and not his fault, and what was most impressive was his ability to stay with Achraf Hakimi's elite pace, even tracking down the PSG man from behind. Morocco got way too much space down their right in the opening half, but in the second half Scally held his own and really helped himself.

Stock down: Jesus Ferreira

Who is going to take over this striker position? Ferreira had another chance and did not deliver despite showing flashes. He had a decent 45 minutes, and like most of his teammates, he was quick to get a shot off. He put both of his shot attempts on goal, but he blew a one-on-one with a poor attempt. He also didn't see enough of the ball, his 14 first-half touches of the ball were the fewest on the team. While his touch to set up a shot was superb he didn't get enough of them, and, as usual with the USMNT, the end product was not there.



