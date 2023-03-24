A United States Men's National Team with almost all of its European-based stars will play its first game since last year's World Cup when it takes on Grenada in a Concacaf Nations League group match on Friday at Kirani James National Stadium in St. George's, Grenada. Though the USMNT played two international friendlies in January, that roster was composed mostly of MLS regulars and did not have any of the team's top players. Therefore, Friday's match will be this group's first since losing to the Netherlands, 3-1, in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. Meanwhile, Grenada are coming off a 1-1 draw against La Horquetta, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago professional league, on March 12.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Americans are listed as -5000 favorites in the latest USMNT vs. Grenada odds, while Grenada is a +5000 underdog. A draw is +1200, and the over/under is 3.5.

USA vs. Grenada spread: USA -3.5 (+122), Grenada +3.5 (-155)

USA vs. Grenada over/under: 3.5 goals

USA vs. Grenada money line: USA -5000; Grenada +5000; Draw +1200

USA: Ricardo Pepi has 10 goals and three assists in 22 matches across all competitions for Groningen this season

has 10 goals and three assists in 22 matches across all competitions for Groningen this season GRN: Jamal Charles has 16 goals in 32 career appearances for Grenada

The Americans enter Concacaf Nations League group play still without a permanent manager. Gregg Berhalter's contract as manager expired on Jan. 1, and U.S. Soccer hired a law firm to look into domestic abuse allegations dating to his college days at North Carolina. U.S. Soccer said on Monday that Berhalter remains a candidate for the job. Meanwhile, USMNT assistant coach Anthony Hudson is serving as interim manager.

Hudson has assembled a 24-player roster with 12 players from the 2022 World Cup team. That includes Christian Pulisic, who has 56 career appearances for the USMNT, the most on the roster, and Giovanni Reyna, who has scored three goals in 13 matches for Borussia Dortmund since returning from the World Cup.

One American who will not play against Grenada – or against El Salvador on Monday – is Tyler Adams. A world class defensive midfielder who served as the team's captain during the World Cup, Adams strained a hamstring on March 11. His absence leaves a significant hole at a position where the Americans lack depth.

Team USA faces a Grenada side with a light résumé. The Spice Boys are 173rd in the FIFA Men's World Rankings and have two wins, four draws and one loss in seven matches this year. A majority of the roster plays in Grenada's domestic league, but goalkeeper Jason Belfon and striker Jamal Charles have European experience.

