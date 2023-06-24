The Gold Cup is kicking off as the United States men's national team faces a new look Jamaica squad. Despite Gregg Berhalter's return as manager of the United States, B.J. Callaghan will oversee one more tournament after taking over as interim manager before Berhalter was rehired. After already leading the team to a Concacaf Nations League title, Callaghan will now lead a mostly domestic roster in Gold Cup play.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, June 24 | Time : 9:30 p.m.

: Saturday, June 24 | : 9:30 p.m. Location : Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: United States -135; Draw +250; Jamaica +370 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

United States: The only injury concern in the squad is Miles Robinson who is a game time decision but in the young squad all eyes will be on Jordan Morris. One of the most experienced, members of this team, Morris is going to have a chance to lead the group, but also needs to show that he can consistently score goals to keep up with the new look front line now that Folarin Balogun is in the USMNT setup and attacking spots will come at a premium.

For other players in the squad, this is an important chance to shine. While the Gold Cup may have lost some of the luster behind it, it is a critical part in the road to making a World Cup squad. U.S. Soccer is looking to make sure that as many players as possible are prepared for knockout round games with the Olympics on the horizon as well as the Copa America. With no World Cup qualifiers ahead of 2026, these tournaments will be the only time for the team to feel competitive pressure together which is why every tournament has to be taken seriously.

Gaga Slonina, Jalen Neal, John Tolkin, Bryan Reynolds, Gianluca Busio, Aidan Morris, and Cade Cowell are all age eligible for the Olympics while 12 players on the roster have six or fewer caps, so this will be quite a tournament to get experience. The United States will have a tough foe in their first match though.

Jamaica: A talented team, the Reggae Boyz need to put everything together, because this is a must win match to advance out of Group A. These two teams met in the 2017 final, where Morris powered the United States to victory and will look to do it again. Jamaica has never won the Gold Cup, but this may be the most talented team that they have assembled.

With seven players hailing from Premier League teams, Jamaica has tapped into dual national recruitment but they've yet to make it show on the pitch yet. The attack could give the United States trouble with Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey and Demarai Gray all to keep an eye on but defense is where the team unravels. After Andre Blake and Ethan Pinnock, Jamaica's defenders haven't been able to show up when needed and they can't afford to give the United States space even with the team's lack of experience.

Prediction

Jordan Morris will keep his form going in the Gold Cup as the United States ekes out a win versus a Jamaica side that is improving by the day. Pick: United States 2, Jamaica 1