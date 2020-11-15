The United States men's national team will play its second friendly of the month when the red, white and blue face Panama on Monday in Austria. The Americans are coming off a scoreless draw against Wales where they showed little in attack, but part of the issue there was playing without a striker and having a bunch of players who hadn't played together much in the past. Now they go up against a 2018 World Cup participant who they will battle over the next couple years to qualify for the next edition of the competition in 2022.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, Nov. 16

: Monday, Nov. 16 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Wiener Neustadter Stadion -- Wiener Neustadt, Austria

: Wiener Neustadter Stadion -- Wiener Neustadt, Austria TV: FS1 and TUDN

FS1 and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA -150; Draw +270; Panama +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

USMNT: After a pretty uneventful 0-0 draw against Wales in which Gregg Berhalter didn't use a striker for over an hour, here's hoping we see a striker start in this one. Eyes will also be on the new guys like Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah after promising debuts, but we can probably expect a good amount of rotation with some others players needing minutes. Against a team with more pace like Panama, the U.S. will need to try to limit some of the midfield turnovers that occurred against Wales, and be sharper in the final third, to generate more shots from their possessoin after having just one shot on target last time out.

Panama: The Panamanians just played a friendly against Japan on Friday and fell 1-0 after a penalty kick from Takumi Minamino. It was a match where they showed well, created chances but just couldn't find the breakthrough. Against the U.S., we can expect them to attack down the wings and aim to capitalize in the spaces the USMNT might leave behind attacking fullbacks like Sergino Dest. Their best chance at scoring will be on the counter with the Americans aiming to possess the ball.

Prediction

A striker plays, the U.S. comes alive and wins. Pick: USMNT 2, Panama 0