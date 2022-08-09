Czech side Viktoria Plzen is off to a fast start to its 2022 season with three wins in 2022 UEFA Champions League qualifying and an undefeated start through its first two league matches. Viktoria will try to continue its strong run through UCL qualifying on Paramount+ against Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday. Plzen won the first match 2-1 despite holding just 42 percent of the possession in the match. Goals from Tomas Chory and Pavel Bucha were the difference, even as Sheriff opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 36th minute. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic is set for 1 p.m. ET. The latest Plzen vs. Sheriff odds lists Plzen as the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100.) Sheriff is a +625 underdog and a draw is priced at +285. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ here with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Plzen vs. Sheriff

Plzen vs. Sheriff date: Tuesday, August 9

Plzen vs. Sheriff time: 1 p.m. ET

Plzen vs. Sheriff live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Sheriff vs. Plzen

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Plzen vs. Sheriff, Eimer is picking both teams to score at +120 odds. The basic sentiment is that Plzen is the better team and is going against a desperate Sheriff side that needs goals to advance on aggregate. Both clubs drew penalty kicks in the first leg of their qualifying matches and in all but one of Plzen's first five matches across all competitions to start this season, BBTS has hit. Sheriff has yet to score more than once in any of its first five Champions League qualifying matches, but scored three goals in a 3-1 Super Liga win against Sfintul Gheorge on Saturday.

Jan Klement, who joined Plzen on a free transfer this summer, is the club's leading scorer with two already to start the season. For Sheriff, new addition Rasheed Akanbi has been the only player to score more than one goal across all competitions this season. Both sides finished a bit light in the overall shot count in their previous meeting, but opportunities were there, with 16 total shots and nine corner kicks between the two last Tuesday.

"In the first leg against Plzen, Sheriff's single goal came on a penalty, in a 2-1 loss that could have easily been a lot worse," Eimer told SportsLine. "The desperation of being behind in aggregate will force Sheriff to do nothing but attack this game, which should force counter-attack opportunities for Plzen." Stream the match now here.

