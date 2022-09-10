The National Women's Soccer League returns after a brief break for the September international window. 2021 NWSL Championship winners Washington Spirit will host first-place San Diego Wave FC on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington D.C. as the two teams meet for the second and final time this season. Fans can watch all the action live on Paramount+ and CBS.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, September 10 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Saturday, September 10 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Audi Field -- Washington D.C.

: Audi Field -- Washington D.C. TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+

Storylines

Washington Spirit: The team is on an astounding 16 game winless streak this season, and are trying to manage the remainder of their matches with competitive performances as an offseason without playoffs looms. Aubrey Kingsbury, Ashley Sanchez, and Ashley Hatch saw little to no minutes during their time with the U.S. women's national team, while Andi Sullivan picked up a small knock during a game against Nigeria, and all could be trouble spots for the Spirit against San Diego if available to play.

San Diego Wave FC: The Wave are a team that has mainly been in first place in the league table this season, and the expansion team is in a strong position to win the NWSL Shield with four games remaining on their schedule. Alex Morgan is in the lead for the golden boot this year with 13 goals, and with key defenders Emily Sonnett and Kelley O'Hara out for the Spirit, there are opportunities for Morgan to build on her goal total if San Diego attacks in waves.

Spirit vs. Wave prediction

The Spirit are desperate for a win as they close out their year, but the Wave are clicking once more down the stretch of the season. Pick: Spirit 1, Wave 2.