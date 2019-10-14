WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th career goal to join elite group that includes Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't stop making history. The superstar scored his 700th career goal on Monday in Euro qualifying as Portugal took on Ukraine. Portugal trailed 2-0 when the team got a penalty kick in the second half. CR7 made no mistake, finishing with pace to cut Ukraine's lead in half.

Take a look at the moment he reached 700 on what was his 95th goal for Portugal:

What a moment for Ronaldo, though, unfortunately for Portugal, Ukraine won the match to clinch a spot at Euro 2020. Portugal is still in good shape to qualify, however. The team is in second place in the group with Lithuania and Luxembourg in November, and just one win there will be enough.

Here's how Ronaldo's goals break down by team:

Sporting: 5

Manchester United: 118

Real Madrid: 450

Juventus: 32

Portugal: 95

Ronaldo's 95 international goals put him within 14 of the all-time record held by Iran's Ali Daei.

He's the sixth player to each 700 goals, joining Pele, Ferenc Puskas, Gerd Muller, Romario and Josef Mican.

In case you are wondering, Lionel Messi has 672.