The Premier League's final week of action is here.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Manchester United 16-11-10; Crystal Palace 10-12-15

What to Know

Manchester United is headed to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace with hopes of sweeping the series. Man United will take on Crystal Palace at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday after a week off. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Red Devils' and Brighton & Hove Albion's contest two weeks ago was up for grabs at halftime, but Man United was thoroughly outmatched 3 to nothing in the second half. Man United suffered a grim 4-0 defeat to Brighton.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Everton's equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Everton, losing 3-2.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Man United won by a goal, slipping past Crystal Palace 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Red Devils since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Online streaming/TV: Peacock

Series History

Manchester United have won seven out of their last 11 games against Crystal Palace.