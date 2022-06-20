Before long, the 2022-23 European soccer season will be underway. Leagues will be starting in August with schedule makers aiming to adjust ahead of the first ever winter World Cup in November. The Premier League and the Bundesliga will be the first of the big five to return with their openers on Friday, Aug. 5. Then Ligue 1's season begins, followed by La Liga and then Serie A (which you can always catch on Paramount+).

Premier League

The 2022-23 Premier League season officially begins on Friday, Aug. 5. Manchester City are the returning champions, while the promoted clubs are Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. Gone from the top flight are Burnley, Watford and Norwich City after their relegation last season. The action gets underway with the opener on Aug. 5 between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Serie A

Serie A's 2022-23 campaign officially starts on the weekend of Aug. 13 with AC Milan hoping to take the Scudetto once again after their incredible run to the title last season. Lecce, Cremonese and Monza all earned promotion last season, while Cagliari, Genoa and Venezia were sent down. You can watch Serie A action all season long on Paramount+.

La Liga

The Spanish league returns on Friday, Aug. 12 as Real Madrid look to win the league with far and away the best squad. They cruised to the crown last season before winning the Champions League, and they'll be the favorites again by a wide margin. Joining the league are Almeria, Real Valladolid and Girona, while Alaves, Granada and Levante were relegated.

Bundesliga

The Bundesliga returns on Aug. 5, and once again it looks like Bayern Munich and everybody else. Schalke and Werder Bremen are back in the league after earning promotion last season, while Arminia Bielefeld and Greuther Furth have been relegated. The action starts off with a big one as Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt host Bayern.

Ligue 1

Aug. 6 is when France's league returns to play with Paris Saint-Germain likely to win the league as usual. Ajaccio, Auxerre and Toulouse are back in Ligue 1, while Bordeaux, Metz and Saint-Etienne were all relegated last season. PSG begin league play by facing Clermont Foot.

Other dates to know

FA Community Shield -- July 30

UEFA Super Cup -- Aug. 10

UCL group stage draw -- Aug. 25

Transfer window closes -- Aug. 31

UCL group stage starts -- Sept. 6

As always you can catch all the UEFA action, from the Super Cup to the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League on Paramout+.