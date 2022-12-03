A spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup will be on the line when Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Australia on Saturday in a Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. After shockingly losing their tournament opener against Saudi Arabia, Argentina have rebounded with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to win the group. They are looking to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five World Cups. Meanwhile Australia have never reached the quarterfinals in five previous World Cup appearances. The winner will advance to face the Netherlands.

Argentina vs. Australia spread: Argentina -1.5 (-130)

Argentina vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Australia money line: Argentina -420; Australia +950; Draw +525

ARG: Lionel Messi has scored 93 goals in 117 matches with the national team

AUS: The Socceroos rank fourth in the tournament in forward passing percentage (40)

Why you should back Argentina

La Albiceleste have been in terrific form for over three years. Argentina entered the World Cup ranked No. 3 in the world and on a 36-match unbeaten streak that dated back to 2019. That included a win in the 2021 Copa America over Brazil. Saudi Arabia ended that unbeaten run in the group stage, but Messi & Co. have seemed to have rebounded with two wins since.

In addition, Argentina are the best passing team in the tournament. La Albiceleste rank first among all World Cup teams in passes attempted (1,992), passes completed (1,754), final third passes completed (550) and final third passes completed (443). They also rank third in passing accuracy (88%).

Why you should back Australia

The Socceroos have played well this year. In 12 matches so far in 2022, Australia have seven wins, two draws and three losses. Since the start of June, the team is 6-1-1, and the one draw was a World Cup qualification match that Australia won on penalty kicks.

In addition, the Australians are dangerous in transition. They have completed 71 long passes in Qatar, which is 23 more than Argentina have completed. The Socceroos also rank fourth in the tournament in forward passing percentage (40), which demonstrates their preference for direct play.

