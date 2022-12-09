The Netherlands and Argentina meet again in a win-or-go-home match when they square off in a quarterfinal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Al Daayen, Qatar. The teams last met in the 2014 World Cup semifinals, a match that ended 0-0 after extra time and was won by Argentina on penalties. Lionel Messi is trying to cap his international career with the ultimate glory after earning his first major trophy for the national team at the 2021 Copa America. Argentina won Group C before defeating Australia 2-1 on Saturday, while the Netherlands defeated the USMNT after winning Group A. Argentina have won the World Cup twice (1978 and 1986) and lost in the final twice, including 1-0 to Germany in 2014. The Dutch missed the 2018 World Cup but were third in 2014 and finished as runners-up for the third time in 2010.

Argentina vs. Netherlands spread: Argentina -0.5 (+115)

Argentina vs. Netherlands over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Netherlands money line: Argentina +116, Netherlands +255, Draw +215

ARG: They have a 17-5 goal edge in their past nine competitive matches

NED: They have outscored their opponents 11-2 in their past six games

Why you should back Argentina

As long as they have Messi, La Albiceleste will be dangerous. He is the sport's No. 2 all-time leading scorer and remains massively productive. He scored his third goal of the tournament against Australia, giving him 13 in his past eight matches in all competitions for the national team. Messi's sole focus is on finally getting the ultimate prize, which has eluded him even though he is Argentina's all-time leader in caps (169) and goals (94). The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has seven goals and 10 assists in 13 matches with PSG this season.

Argentina have scored at least twice in five of their past six World Cup matches. The sole exception is a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the group-stage opener, a game they otherwise dominated. They held the ball for 70% of the match and had a 15-3 shot advantage. They lead the World Cup with 27 shots on target and are controlling the ball at a 66% clip. Julian Alvarez scored the deciding goal against the Socceroos, and Lautaro Martinez also is a dangerous attacker. Argentina have posted nine clean sheets in their past 13 matches overall.

Why you should back Netherlands

The Dutch are 2-2-1 in their last five head-to-head matchups with Argentina, with the only loss in the 2014 semifinal on penalties. They have not lost in regulation in their past 18 World Cup matches (14-2-2) -- they also lost to Spain 1-0 in extra time in the 2010 final. The Netherlands have not lost a match of any kind since June 2021, going 14-5-0 since then. Young attacker Cody Gakpo has been on fire, scoring in three of the four matches in Qatar. The 23-year-old came in after scoring 12 goals in 19 matches with PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries found huge openings against the USMNT and showed excellent finishing ability. An apparently healthy Depay is great news for the Dutch attack, and Frenkie de Jong is critical in setting the tempo for the squad. The Dutch defense is a major strength, with imposing Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk joined by Man City's Nathan Ake and Ajax's Jurrien Timber.

