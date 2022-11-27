Teams looking to rebound from first match losses battle when Cameroon takes on Serbia in Group G on Monday. Cameroon opened group play on Thursday, dropping a 1-0 decision to Switzerland. Serbia also lost their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, falling to Brazil 2-0. They are looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1998, when they were part of Serbia and Montenegro. Cameroon last qualified for the competition in 2014 and has made it past the group stage just once in seven tries, advancing to the quarterfinals in 1990.

Kickoff at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar is set for 5 a.m. ET. The Serbians are -129 favorites (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Cameroon vs. Serbia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Cameroonians +390 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

Cameroon vs. Serbia spread: Serbia -0.5 (-140)

Cameroon vs. Serbia over/under: 2.5 goals

Cameroon vs. Serbia money line: Serbia -129, Cameroon +390, Draw +245

CAM: The Cameroonians have lost their last seven World Cup matches

SER: The Serbians last made the Round of 16 in 1998

Why you should back Serbia

The Serbians had a six-match unbeaten streak snapped on Thursday when they fell to Brazil in the 2022 World Cup opener. During that stretch, which included UEFA Nations League wins over Slovenia, Sweden and Norway, and an International friendly victory over Bahrain, Serbia had outscored its opponents 18-6. The Serbians know how to play under pressure. Trailing 1-0 to Portugal in a must-win World Cup qualification match last November, Dusan Tadic came up with the equalizer before Aleksandar Mitrovic found the back of the net in the final minutes of the second half to propel Serbia to Qatar.

Tadic, a forward or attacking midfielder, captains both Ajax of the Eredivisie club and the Serbia national team. He scored two goals in the win over Bahrain prior to the World Cup, and has been a fixture with Serbia since 2012. In 92 appearances with his national team, he has scored 20 goals. Serbia enters the match having beaten Cameroon the only time they have played, a 4-3 decision in 2010.

Why you should back Cameroon

After being blanked by Switzerland, the Cameroonians will look to have some success in finding the net, something they have had a hard time doing of late. In the four friendly matches leading up to the World Cup, and in the Cup opener, Cameroon has scored just two goals, one by Djawal Kaiba and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Choupo-Moting has been a mainstay in the Cameroon lineup since 2009-10, appearing in 42 matches and scoring 11 goals.

Also helping power Cameroon is fellow forward Karl Toko Ekambi. He has registered three goals during qualifying play, including two of his last three matches for Cameroon. Since 2020 as a member of Lyon of Ligue 1, he has registered 30 goals in 80 appearances. In 52 appearances for the Cameroon national team, he has 12 goals since 2015.

