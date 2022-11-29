The Netherlands find themselves in an enviable position on Tuesday with a chance to advance to the knockout round with a win or draw against winless Qatar in a Group A matchup in Al Khor, Qatar. The Netherlands opened 2022 World Cup play with a dominant 2-0 win over Senegal on Nov. 20 and followed it up with a 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Friday. Qatar have had a rough go and have been eliminated. The host nation dropped a 2-0 decision to Ecuador before falling 3-1 to Senegal. It is Qatar's first World Cup appearance.

Kickoff at Al Bayt Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Netherlands are -450 favorites (risk $450 to win $100) in the latest Netherlands vs. Qatar odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Qatar +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals is set at 3.5. Before locking in any Qatar vs. Netherlands picks, you need to see the World Cup predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven soccer simulation model.

Now the model has dialed in on Netherlands vs. Qatar and just revealed its 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's soccer picks. Here are the World Cup 2022 odds and trends for Qatar vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. Qatar spread: Netherlands -1.5 (-165)

Netherlands vs. Qatar over/under: 3.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Qatar money line: Netherlands -450, Qatar +1000, Draw +550

NETH: The Dutch finished second in the 2010 World Cup, losing 1-0 to Spain

QAT: Qatar had entered World Cup play on a five-match winning streak, outscoring its opponents 8-2

Why you should back Netherlands

The Dutch are led by defenseman and team captain Virgil van Dijk. The 31-year-old has recorded six goals in 51 appearances. He began his professional career in 2010 and currently plays for Liverpool in the Premier League. In six seasons with Liverpool, he has played in 202 matches with 17 goals. He has 46 goals in 463 professional matches.

Also expected to power the Netherlands is forward Steven Bergwijn. In just 26 matches with the Dutch team, he has registered seven goals, including two during the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage. Bergwijn has been explosive in his first season with Ajax of the Eredivisie Division, scoring 11 goals in 21 appearances. Since turning pro, he has scored 63 times in 283 appearances.

Why you should back Qatar

Qatar has a number of explosive options on offense, with four players with 20 or more goals in international competition. Leading the way is forward Almoez Ali, who has participated in 86 matches for Qatar, scoring 42 goals. The 26-year-old began his professional career in 2015, and for the past seven seasons has played for Al-Duhail Sports Club in the Qatar Stars League. In 25 appearances in 2021-22, Ali scored 11 times, and he has registered 63 career goals in 208 appearances.

Also helping lead the team is team captain and forward Hassan Al-Haydos. In a team-high 170 appearances, the 31-year-old has recorded 36 goals. Since 2006, he has played for Al-Sadd of the Qatar Stars League. He had eight goals in 26 matches last season and has six seasons of double-digit goal scoring, including 17 in 2014-15.

