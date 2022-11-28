Portugal and Uruguay continue group play at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. The sides are part of Group H, with Portugal sitting atop the table with three points after one match. Portugal opened with a 3-2 victory over Ghana in the opening game on Thursday. Uruguay are tied for third in the group with one point coming off a 0-0 draw against South Korea in their World Cup 2022 opener.

Portugal are +100 favorites on the money line (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Uruguay vs. Portugal odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Uruguay are +310 underdogs, a draw is priced at +215, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Uruguay vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Uruguay money line: Portugal +100, Uruguay +310, Draw +215

Portugal vs. Uruguay spread: Portugal -0.5 (-110)

Portugal vs. Uruguay over/under: 2.5 goals

POR: Leads Group H with three points

URU: Defeated Portugal in 2018 World Cup

Why you should back Portugal



Cristiano Ronaldo is the headliner of a side that is more talented and dynamic from an attacking perspective. Portugal are loaded with goal-scoring options, including Bruno Fernandes, who produced three goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying. Ronaldo is the all-time leader with 118 international goals and, in the opener, he became the first men's player to score in a fifth World Cup.

Rafael Leao and Joao Felix also tallied in the win over Ghana, and Portugal's victory was the first in a World Cup opener for the side since 2006. Portugal can clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a victory in this setting.

Why you should back Uruguay

Uruguay topped Portugal in a Round of 16 meeting during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Though Uruguay finished a scoreless draw in the opener, two shots hit the post and Uruguay out-shot South Korea by three attempts. Uruguay are two-time World Cup champions and have advanced out of the group stage in the last three World Cup competitions.

Uruguay have tremendous experience, including legendary figures in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, and Uruguay are superior on defense. Uruguay have seven clean sheets in the last eight matches, and Portugal's defense appeared to be vulnerable in the first match.

