The U.S. Men's National Team know Tuesday's matchup with Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is all or nothing, but they should be prepared. The Americans knew coming in that they were in the World Cup's toughest group, at least in terms of FIFA's world rankings. The 16th-ranked USMNT have played to a 1-1 draw with No. 19 Wales and a 0-0 stalemate with No. 5 England. Now they take on 20th-ranked Iran in the Group B finale at Al Thumama Stadium and they must have a win to advance. And because the Persians defeated Wales 2-0 on Friday, they can advance (along with England) with only a draw.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET in Doha, Qatar. The USMNT are -102 favorites (risk $102 to win $100) on the money line in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Iran vs. USA odds, with Iran priced as +290 underdogs. A draw is listed at +230, while the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any USMNT vs. Iran picks, you need to see the 2022 World Cup predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Jon Eimer.

USMNT vs. Iran spread: USA -0.5 (+100)

USMNT vs. Iran over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Iran money line: USA -102, Iran +290, Draw +230

USA: The Americans have allowed one goal or fewer in seven of their past eight games

IRAN: The Iranians have allowed two goals or more four times in their last nine games

Why you should back the USMNT



Holding Wales and England, the fifth-ranked team in the world, without a goal from the run of play was an impressive feat. Now, they have to score at least one goal. The Americans have had some trouble finishing, but England scored six goals on this Iran team. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Timothy Weah and Haji Wright are all young and hungry and have the skill to score in big moments. Weah scored the goal against Wales, off a perfect feed from Pulisic, and the midfield of Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams mostly dictated the pace in both matches.

Iran have held 30% possession over the first two matches, while the USMNT held for 59% against Wales and 44 against England. Team USA will look to keep it away from Iran and probe for a hole in the defense for most of the match. Especially with Iran likely to anchor in their end and play for the draw. Pulisic nearly scored on a laser against the Three Lions but hit the woodwork, and Josh Sargent just missed on a header at the post. The USMNT had six clean sheets in 14 qualifying matches, and despite having 21 shots against Wales, Iran didn't score a goal until the 98th minute.

Why you should back Iran

Team Melli didn't hold the ball much against Wales, but they otherwise dominated on the stat sheet. They held the ball for just 38% of the match but outshot the Welsh 21-10, with a 6-3 edge in attempts on target. They were overwhelmed by the English but still managed eight shots, and two of the three they put on target found the back of the net. Mehdi Taremi scored both goals against the Three Lions, and he has scored 11 goals and added seven assists in 18 matches with FC Porto this season. He has 30 international goals in 62 international matches.

Bayer Leverkusen's Sardar Azmoun hit the post on Friday, and he is third on the nation's all-time scoring list with 41 goals in 67 games. The Iranians dominated in AFC World Cup qualifying, finishing atop their group in both rounds. They went 14-1-3 while scoring 48 goals and conceding just eight over the 18 matches. Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz is back for a second stint with the team, and he relies on defense and hard-working midfielders. Captain Ehsan Hajsafi, who has 123 appearances for the experienced squad, exemplifies this approach.

