National League darling Wrexham aim to pull off another giant-killing on Sunday when they host Championship club Sheffield United in a 2022-23 English FA Cup match. Wrexham, famously owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, sit atop the fifth-tier National League. They are eyeing promotion to League Two for the first time since 2008, and a victory here might be an even bigger step. However, they face a Sheffield United club that appears on its way back to the Premier League after a two-year absence. The Blades are second in the second-tier Championship, five points behind leader Burnley but 13 ahead of third-place Watford. Both faced Championship clubs in the third round, with Wrexham defeating Coventry City in a 4-3 thriller and United getting past Millwall 2-0.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales. Caesars Sportsbook lists Sheffield United as -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in its latest Wrexham vs. Sheffield United odds, while Wrexham are +305 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Sheffield United vs. Wrexham picks or bets, make sure you check out the FA Cup predictions and best bets from SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

He is a stunning 64-28-1 (69%) on his Premier League picks for SportsLine since the start of 2022, for a profit of more than $3,000 for $100 bettors. Eimer also is 22-7 (+17.03) on all soccer article predictions for SportsLine in 2023. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Sheffield United vs. Wrexham matchup from all sides and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wrexham vs. Sheffield United:

Wrexham vs. United spread: United -0.5 (-130)

Wrexham vs. United over/under: 2.5 goals

Wrexham vs. United money line: United -120, Wrexham +305, Draw +250

WREX: They have scored at least twice in nine of their past 10 games

SHEF: They haven't allowed more than one goal in 10 straight matches

Wrexham vs. United picks: See picks here



Why you should back Sheffield United

The Blades certainly won't be intimidated by the upstarts, and they have faced far tougher foes. While Wrexham were fighting tooth-and-nail with 14th-place Coventry City, United were cruising past Millwall. They allowed one shot on target in that match, and they have the best defensive record in the Championship, allowing 24 goals in 28 matches. They are 8-1-0 in their past nine games in all competitions, conceding just five goals. They also have scored 48 goals, second-most in the league.

Iliman Ndiaye paces the attack and has 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions. Oliver McBurnie has nine goals and leads the Championship in shots (4.73) and shots on target (2.32) per 90 minutes. Midfielder Oliver Norwood does it all, leading the league in tackles won (51), passes into the penalty area (54) and corner kicks (113). He has two goals and five assists. Jayden Bogle has returned from a knee injury, and the 22-year-old wing back has three goals in his past three starts.

Why you should back Wrexham

The Red Dragons have a major chip on their shoulder, a roster stocked with talent and home-field advantage. Since the famous owners took over, the team has added a ton of talent, including scorers Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer. Wrexham have been piling up goals ever since, and they have scored 70 in 27 their league matches, They have a gaudy plus-47 goal differential, compared to United's plus-24. Mullin has 26 goals in all competitions this season, while Palmer has scored 13.

Wrexham have not lost a match since October, going 16-3-0 since a loss to second-place Notts County. They scored at least twice in 15 of those matches. The Red Dragons have won all 12 league matches at the Racecourse, with a 44-10 goal advantage. The Blades have three losses and three draws in 14 away league matches and have scored 18 of their 48 goals on the road. Wrexham knocked off Coventry City as a +320 road underdog and will be fired up in front of their home fans.

How to make FA Cup and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United picks

Eimer has broken down Sunday's Sheffield United vs. Wrexham match from every angle. He is taking the Over on the goal total and has three other best bets, including a team-total wager, and has a full breakdown of the FA Cup showdown. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Wrexham vs. Sheffield United in Sunday's FA Cup match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Sheffield United vs. Wrexham match, all from the soccer expert up more than $3,000 on his Premier League picks in 2022, and find out.