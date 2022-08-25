The 2022 US Open is upon us and while this year's tournament will be missing a few stars, there is no shortage of interesting storylines to follow in Flushing Meadows.

On the women's side, defending champion Emma Raducanu enters as the No. 11 seed. But of course, the major storyline surrounds Serena Williams, as this is likely the tennis veteran's last Grand Slam tournament before retiring.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is entering her her 21st US Open unseeded. She is taking on Danka Kovinic -- an opponent she's never faced before -- for her first round matchup. If Williams beats Kovinic, she could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the following round. Older sister Venus Williams is also making her return with a wild card entry. She will take on Alison Van Uytvanck on Monday.

On the men's side, World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 tournament and will be looking to defend his title this year as the No. 1 seed. Some key players will be missing, including Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. On Thursday, Djokovic officially announced he will be missing the tournament due to his COVID-19 vaccine status. The United States currently does not allow unvaccinated foreign nationals to enter the country. Zverev has been sidelined since June when he suffered an ankle injury against Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals.

Nadal, who withdrew from Wimbledon ahead of his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios due to injury, is back and ready to compete in New York.

Here is all you need to know about the 2022 US Open:

How to watch the 2022 US Open

Dates: Aug. 29- Sept. 11



Where: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York



TV: ESPN and ESPN2



Schedule

(All times are eastern)

First round: August 29-30

August 29-30 Second round: August 31-Sept. 1

August 31-Sept. 1 Third round: Sept. 2-3

Sept. 2-3 Fourth round: Sept. 4-5

Sept. 4-5 Quarterfinals: Sept. 6-7

Sept. 6-7 Women's singles semifinals: Sept. 8, 7:00pm

Sept. 8, 7:00pm Men's singles semifinals: Sept. 9, 3:00pm

Sept. 9, 3:00pm Women's singles final: Sept. 10, 4:00pm

Sept. 10, 4:00pm Men's singles final: Sept. 11, 4:00pm

Women's singles seeds

Iga Swiatek Annett Kontaveit Maria Sakkari Paula Badosa Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka Simona Halep Jessica Pegula Garbine Muguruza Daria Kasatkina Emma Raducanu Coco Gauff Belinda Bencic Leylah Fernandez Beatriz Haddad Maia Jelena Ostapenko Caroline Garcia Veronika Kudermetova Danielle Collins Madison Keys Petra Kvitova Karolina Pliskova Barbora Krejcikova Amanda Anisimova Elena Rybakina Victoria Azarenka Martina Trevisan Ekaterina Alexandrova Alison Riske-Amritraj Jil Teichmann Shelby Rogers Elise Mertens

Men's singles seeds