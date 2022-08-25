Serena Williams Getty US Open 2022
Getty Images

The 2022 US Open is upon us and while this year's tournament will be missing a few stars, there is no shortage of interesting storylines to follow in Flushing Meadows. 

On the women's side, defending champion Emma Raducanu enters as the No. 11 seed. But of course, the major storyline surrounds Serena Williams, as this is likely the tennis veteran's last Grand Slam tournament before retiring. 

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is entering her her 21st US Open unseeded. She is taking on Danka Kovinic -- an opponent she's never faced before -- for her first round matchup. If Williams beats Kovinic, she could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the following round. Older sister Venus Williams is also making her return with a wild card entry. She will take on Alison Van Uytvanck on Monday.

On the men's side, World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 tournament and will be looking to defend his title this year as the No. 1 seed. Some key players will be missing, including Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. On Thursday, Djokovic officially announced he will be missing the tournament due to his COVID-19 vaccine status. The United States currently does not allow unvaccinated foreign nationals to enter the country. Zverev has been sidelined since June when he suffered an ankle injury against Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals.

Nadal, who withdrew from Wimbledon ahead of his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios due to injury, is back and ready to compete in New York.

Here is all you need to know about the 2022 US Open:

How to watch the 2022 US Open

  • Dates: Aug. 29- Sept. 11
  • Where: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York
  • TV: ESPN and ESPN2
  • Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Schedule

(All times are eastern)

  • First round: August 29-30
  • Second round: August 31-Sept. 1
  • Third round: Sept. 2-3
  • Fourth round: Sept. 4-5
  • Quarterfinals: Sept. 6-7
  • Women's singles semifinals: Sept. 8, 7:00pm
  • Men's singles semifinals: Sept. 9, 3:00pm
  • Women's singles final: Sept. 10, 4:00pm
  • Men's singles final: Sept. 11, 4:00pm

Women's singles seeds

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Annett Kontaveit
  3. Maria Sakkari
  4. Paula Badosa
  5. Ons Jabeur
  6. Aryna Sabalenka
  7. Simona Halep
  8. Jessica Pegula
  9. Garbine Muguruza
  10. Daria Kasatkina
  11. Emma Raducanu
  12. Coco Gauff
  13. Belinda Bencic
  14. Leylah Fernandez
  15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  16. Jelena Ostapenko
  17. Caroline Garcia
  18. Veronika Kudermetova
  19. Danielle Collins
  20. Madison Keys
  21. Petra Kvitova
  22. Karolina Pliskova
  23. Barbora Krejcikova
  24. Amanda Anisimova
  25. Elena Rybakina
  26. Victoria Azarenka
  27. Martina Trevisan
  28. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  29. Alison Riske-Amritraj
  30. Jil Teichmann
  31. Shelby Rogers
  32. Elise Mertens

Men's singles seeds

  1. Daniil Medvedev
  2. Rafael Nadal
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Casper Ruud
  6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  7. Cameron Norrie
  8. Hubert Hurkacz
  9. Andrey Rublev
  10. Taylor Fritz
  11. Jannik Sinner
  12. Pablo Carreno Busta
  13. Matteo Berrettini
  14. Diego Schwartzman
  15. Marin Cilic
  16. Roberto Bautista Agut
  17. Grigor Dimitrov
  18. Alex de Minaur
  19. Denis Shapovalov
  20. Dan Evans
  21. Botic van de Zandschulp
  22. Frances Tiafoe
  23. Nick Kyrgios
  24. Francisco Cerundolo
  25. Borna Coric
  26. Lorenzo Musetti
  27. Karen Khachanov
  28. Holger Rune
  29. Tommy Paul
  30. Maxime Cressy
  31. Nikoloz Basilashvili
  32. Miomir Kecmanovic