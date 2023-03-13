Selection Sunday has officially wrapped up, which means it's time to start thinking about bracket challenges. CBS Sports has you covered for all your college basketball needs all year round, and if you missed the action, you can look at the highlights of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Selection Show here.

Whether you fill out one or 100, the complete 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket is now available on CBS Sports. We will have extensive coverage to meet all your needs whether it's interesting storylines, upsets, real-time scores, and much more. Also, click here to see the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new truck and a college basketball dream trip!

2023 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.

2023 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule

March Madness action got started March 12 with Selection Sunday as the field of 68 was officially released. As expected, the South Carolina Gamecocks were the No. 1 overall seed. The Indiana Hoosiers, Virginia Tech Hokies and Stanford Cardinal were the other No. 1 seeds.

A printable bracket with all the teams and locations is now available on CBS Sports.

All the tournament games will be on the ESPN family of networks and you can stream them all on fuboTV (try for free). The games officially tip off March 15-16 with the First Four. The first round will be March 17-18 and there is no time to rest as the second round starts right afterward on March 19-20.

The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greensville, S.C will host the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds March 24-25 and March 26-27.

The final weekend will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as the Final Four tips off March 31 on ESPN. The last two squads standing will face off in the national championship game at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

All times Eastern