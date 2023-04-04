From unranked in the preseason to national champions! UConn is 5-0 in title games and sits atop the sport for the fifth time in the past 25 seasons. The Huskies ran away from San Diego State 76-59 to become the first team in tournament history to win each of their six games by 13 or more points.
Dan Hurley is the third UConn coach to win a national championship, joining Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie. A wild season that was thought to have no great teams did in fact have one. Connecticut clearly earned its coronation and its rightful place among college basketball blue bloods.
It's also a huge year for the Big East, which has seen three national championships since 2016. Villanova has passed the torch to UConn, which will head into the offseason as the No. 1 team here at CBSSports.com. Below, you can print out the full bracket, all 67 games. The long offseason, alas, is now underway.
2023 NCAA Tournament bracket
Past NCAA Tournament winners
|Year
|Champion (Record)
|Coach
|Most Outstanding Player
|2023
|UConn (31-8)
|Dan Hurley
|Adama Sonogo, UConn
|2022
|Kansas (34-6)
|Bill Self
|Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
|2021
|Baylor (28-2)
|Scott Drew
|Jared Butler, Baylor
|2020
|Tournament canceled due to Coronavirus
|2019
|Virginia (35-3)
|Tony Bennett
|Kyle Guy, Virginia
|2018
|Villanova (36-4)
|Jay Wright
|Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova
|2017
|North Carolina (33-7)
|Roy Williams
|Joel Berry II, North Carolina
|2016
|Villanova (35-5)
|Jay Wright
|Ryan Arcidiacono, Villanova
|2015
|Duke (35-4)
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Tyus Jones, Duke
|2014
|Connecticut (32-8)
|Kevin Ollie
|Shabazz Napier, Connecticut
|2013
|Louisville (35-5)
|Rick Pitino
|Luke Hancock, Louisville
|2012
|Kentucky (38-2)
|John Calipari
|Anthony Davis, Kentucky
|2011
|Connecticut (32-9)
|Jim Calhoun
|Kemba Walker, Connecticut
|2010
|Duke (35-5)
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Kyle Singler, Duke
|2009
|North Carolina (34-4)
|Roy Williams
|Wayne Ellington, North Carolina
|2008
|Kansas (37-3)
|Bill Self
|Mario Chalmers, Kansas
|2007
|Florida (35-5)
|Billy Donovan
|Corey Brewer, Florida
|2006
|Florida (33-6)
|Billy Donovan
|Joakim Noah, Florida
|2005
|North Carolina (33-4)
|Roy Williams
|Sean May, North Carolina
|2004
|Connecticut (33-6)
|Jim Calhoun
|Emeka Okafor, Connecticut
|2003
|Syracuse (30-5)
|Jim Boeheim
|Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse
|2002
|Maryland (32-4)
|Gary Williams
|Juan Dixon, Maryland
|2001
|Duke (35-4)
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Shane Battier, Duke
|2000
|Michigan State (32-7)
|Tom Izzo
|Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State
|1999
|Connecticut (34-2)
|Jim Calhoun
|Richard Hamilton, Connecticut
|1998
|Kentucky (35-4)
|Tubby Smith
|Jeff Sheppard, Kentucky
|1997
|Arizona (25-9)
|Lute Olson
|Miles Simon, Arizona
|1996
|Kentucky (34-2)
|Rick Pitino
|Tony Delk, Kentucky
|1995
|UCLA (31-2)
|Jim Harrick
|Ed O'Bannon, UCLA
|1994
|Arkansas (31-3)
|Nolan Richardson
|Corliss Williamson, Arkansas
|1993
|North Carolina (34-4)
|Dean Smith
|Donald Williams, North Carolina
|1992
|Duke (34-2)
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Bobby Hurley, Duke
|1991
|Duke (32-7)
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Christian Laettner, Duke
|1990
|UNLV (35-5)
|Jerry Tarkanian
|Anderson Hunt, UNLV
|1989
|Michigan (30-7)
|Steve Fisher
|Glen Rice, Michigan
|1988
|Kansas (27-11)
|Larry Brown
|Danny Manning, Kansas
|1987
|Indiana (30-4)
|Bob Knight
|Keith Smart, Indiana
|1986
|Louisville (32-7)
|Denny Crum
|Pervis Ellison, Louisville
|1985
|Villanova (25-10)
|Rollie Massimino
|Ed Pinckney, Villanova
|1984
|Georgetown (34-3)
|John Thompson
|Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
|1983
|North Carolina State (26-10)
|Jim Valvano
|Akeem Olajuwon, Houston
|1982
|North Carolina (32-2)
|Dean Smith
|James Worthy, North Carolina
|1981
|Indiana (26-9)
|Bob Knight
|Isiah Thomas, Indiana
|1980
|Louisville (33-3)
|Denny Crum
|Darrell Griffith, Louisville
|1979
|Michigan State (26-6)
|Jud Heathcote
|Earvin Johnson, Michigan State
|1978
|Kentucky (30-2)
|Joe B. Hall
|Jack Givens, Kentucky
|1977
|Marquette (25-7)
|Al McGuire
|Butch Lee, Marquette
|1976
|Indiana (32-0)
|Bob Knight
|Kent Benson, Indiana
|1975
|UCLA (28-3)
|John Wooden
|Richard Washington, UCLA
|1974
|North Carolina State (30-1)
|Norm Sloan
|David Thompson, NC State
|1973
|UCLA (30-0)
|John Wooden
|Bill Walton, UCLA
|1972
|UCLA (30-0)
|John Wooden
|Bill Walton, UCLA
|1971
|UCLA (29-1)
|John Wooden
|Howard Porter, Villanova
|1970
|UCLA (28-2)
|John Wooden
|Sidney Wicks, UCLA
|1969
|UCLA (29-1)
|John Wooden
|Lew Alcindor, UCLA
|1968
|UCLA (29-1)
|John Wooden
|Lew Alcindor, UCLA
|1967
|UCLA (30-0)
|John Wooden
|Lew Alcindor, UCLA
|1966
|UTEP (28-1)
|Don Haskins
|Jerry Chambers, Utah
|1965
|UCLA (28-2)
|John Wooden
|Bill Bradley, Princeton
|1964
|UCLA (30-0)
|John Wooden
|Walt Hazzard, UCLA
|1963
|Loyola (Ill.) (29-2)
|George Ireland
|Art Heyman, Duke
|1962
|Cincinnati (29-2)
|Ed Jucker
|Paul Hogue, Cincinnati
|1961
|Cincinnati (27-3)
|Ed Jucker
|Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
|1960
|Ohio State (25-3)
|Fred Taylor
|Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
|1959
|California (25-4)
|Pete Newell
|Jerry West, West Virginia
|1958
|Kentucky (23-6)
|Adolph Rupp
|Elgin Baylor, Seattle
|1957
|North Carolina (32-0)
|Frank McGuire
|Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas
|1956
|San Francisco (29-0)
|Phil Woolpert
|Hal Lear, Temple
|1955
|San Francisco (28-1)
|Phil Woolpert
|Bill Russell, San Francisco
|1954
|La Salle (26-4)
|Ken Loeffler
|Tom Gola, La Salle
|1953
|Indiana (23-3)
|Branch McCracken
|B. H. Born, Kansas
|1952
|Kansas (28-3)
|Phog Allen
|Clyde Lovellette, Kansas
|1951
|Kentucky (32-2)
|Adolph Rupp
|Bill Spivey, Kentucky
|1950
|CCNY (24-5)
|Nat Holman
|Irwin Dambrot, CCNY
|1949
|Kentucky (32-2)
|Adolph Rupp
|Alex Groza, Kentucky
|1948
|Kentucky (36-3)
|Adolph Rupp
|Alex Groza, Kentucky
|1947
|Holy Cross (27-3)
|Doggie Julian
|George Kaftan, Holy Cross
|1946
|Oklahoma State (31-2)
|Henry Iba
|Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M
|1945
|Oklahoma State (27-4)
|Henry Iba
|Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M
|1944
|Utah (21-4)
|Vadal Peterson
|Arnie Ferrin, Utah
|1943
|Wyoming (31-2)
|Everett Shelton
|Ken Sailors, Wyoming
|1942
|Stanford (28-4)
|Everett Dean
|Howie Dallmar, Stanford
|1941
|Wisconsin (20-3)
|Bud Foster
|John Kotz, Wisconsin
|1940
|Indiana (20-3)
|Branch McCracken
|Marvin Huffman, Indiana
|1939
|Oregon (29-5)
|Howard Hobson
|Jimmy Hull, Ohio State