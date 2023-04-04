From unranked in the preseason to national champions! UConn is 5-0 in title games and sits atop the sport for the fifth time in the past 25 seasons. The Huskies ran away from San Diego State 76-59 to become the first team in tournament history to win each of their six games by 13 or more points.

Dan Hurley is the third UConn coach to win a national championship, joining Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie. A wild season that was thought to have no great teams did in fact have one. Connecticut clearly earned its coronation and its rightful place among college basketball blue bloods.

It's also a huge year for the Big East, which has seen three national championships since 2016. Villanova has passed the torch to UConn, which will head into the offseason as the No. 1 team here at CBSSports.com. Below, you can print out the full bracket, all 67 games. The long offseason, alas, is now underway.  

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

Past NCAA Tournament winners

YearChampion (Record)CoachMost Outstanding Player
2023UConn (31-8)Dan HurleyAdama Sonogo, UConn
2022Kansas (34-6)Bill SelfOchai Agbaji, Kansas
2021Baylor (28-2)Scott DrewJared Butler, Baylor
2020Tournament canceled due to Coronavirus

2019Virginia (35-3)Tony BennettKyle Guy, Virginia
2018Villanova (36-4)Jay WrightDonte DiVincenzo, Villanova
2017North Carolina (33-7)Roy WilliamsJoel Berry II, North Carolina
2016Villanova (35-5)Jay WrightRyan Arcidiacono, Villanova
2015Duke (35-4)Mike KrzyzewskiTyus Jones, Duke
2014Connecticut (32-8)Kevin OllieShabazz Napier, Connecticut
2013Louisville (35-5)Rick PitinoLuke Hancock, Louisville
2012Kentucky (38-2)John CalipariAnthony Davis, Kentucky
2011Connecticut (32-9)Jim CalhounKemba Walker, Connecticut
2010Duke (35-5)Mike KrzyzewskiKyle Singler, Duke
2009North Carolina (34-4)Roy WilliamsWayne Ellington, North Carolina
2008Kansas (37-3)Bill SelfMario Chalmers, Kansas
2007Florida (35-5)Billy DonovanCorey Brewer, Florida
2006Florida (33-6)Billy DonovanJoakim Noah, Florida
2005North Carolina (33-4)Roy WilliamsSean May, North Carolina
2004Connecticut (33-6)Jim CalhounEmeka Okafor, Connecticut
2003Syracuse (30-5)Jim BoeheimCarmelo Anthony, Syracuse
2002Maryland (32-4)Gary WilliamsJuan Dixon, Maryland
2001Duke (35-4)Mike KrzyzewskiShane Battier, Duke
2000Michigan State (32-7)Tom IzzoMateen Cleaves, Michigan State
1999Connecticut (34-2)Jim CalhounRichard Hamilton, Connecticut
1998Kentucky (35-4)Tubby SmithJeff Sheppard, Kentucky
1997Arizona (25-9)Lute OlsonMiles Simon, Arizona
1996Kentucky (34-2)Rick PitinoTony Delk, Kentucky
1995UCLA (31-2)Jim HarrickEd O'Bannon, UCLA
1994Arkansas (31-3)Nolan RichardsonCorliss Williamson, Arkansas
1993North Carolina (34-4)Dean SmithDonald Williams, North Carolina
1992Duke (34-2)Mike KrzyzewskiBobby Hurley, Duke
1991Duke (32-7)Mike KrzyzewskiChristian Laettner, Duke
1990UNLV (35-5)Jerry TarkanianAnderson Hunt, UNLV
1989Michigan (30-7)Steve FisherGlen Rice, Michigan
1988Kansas (27-11)Larry BrownDanny Manning, Kansas
1987Indiana (30-4)Bob KnightKeith Smart, Indiana
1986Louisville (32-7)Denny CrumPervis Ellison, Louisville
1985Villanova (25-10)Rollie MassiminoEd Pinckney, Villanova
1984Georgetown (34-3)John ThompsonPatrick Ewing, Georgetown
1983North Carolina State (26-10)Jim ValvanoAkeem Olajuwon, Houston
1982North Carolina (32-2)Dean SmithJames Worthy, North Carolina
1981Indiana (26-9)Bob KnightIsiah Thomas, Indiana
1980Louisville (33-3)Denny CrumDarrell Griffith, Louisville
1979Michigan State (26-6)Jud HeathcoteEarvin Johnson, Michigan State
1978Kentucky (30-2)Joe B. HallJack Givens, Kentucky
1977Marquette (25-7)Al McGuireButch Lee, Marquette
1976Indiana (32-0)Bob KnightKent Benson, Indiana
1975UCLA (28-3)John WoodenRichard Washington, UCLA
1974North Carolina State (30-1)Norm SloanDavid Thompson, NC State
1973UCLA (30-0)John WoodenBill Walton, UCLA
1972UCLA (30-0)John WoodenBill Walton, UCLA
1971UCLA (29-1)John WoodenHoward Porter, Villanova
1970UCLA (28-2)John WoodenSidney Wicks, UCLA
1969UCLA (29-1)John WoodenLew Alcindor, UCLA
1968UCLA (29-1)John WoodenLew Alcindor, UCLA
1967UCLA (30-0)John WoodenLew Alcindor, UCLA
1966UTEP (28-1)Don HaskinsJerry Chambers, Utah
1965UCLA (28-2)John WoodenBill Bradley, Princeton
1964UCLA (30-0)John WoodenWalt Hazzard, UCLA
1963Loyola (Ill.) (29-2)George IrelandArt Heyman, Duke
1962Cincinnati (29-2)Ed JuckerPaul Hogue, Cincinnati
1961Cincinnati (27-3)Ed JuckerJerry Lucas, Ohio State
1960Ohio State (25-3)Fred TaylorJerry Lucas, Ohio State
1959California (25-4)Pete NewellJerry West, West Virginia
1958Kentucky (23-6)Adolph RuppElgin Baylor, Seattle
1957North Carolina (32-0)Frank McGuireWilt Chamberlain, Kansas
1956San Francisco (29-0)Phil WoolpertHal Lear, Temple
1955San Francisco (28-1)Phil WoolpertBill Russell, San Francisco
1954La Salle (26-4)Ken LoefflerTom Gola, La Salle
1953Indiana (23-3)Branch McCrackenB. H. Born, Kansas
1952Kansas (28-3)Phog AllenClyde Lovellette, Kansas
1951Kentucky (32-2)Adolph RuppBill Spivey, Kentucky
1950CCNY (24-5)Nat HolmanIrwin Dambrot, CCNY
1949Kentucky (32-2)Adolph RuppAlex Groza, Kentucky
1948Kentucky (36-3)Adolph RuppAlex Groza, Kentucky
1947Holy Cross (27-3)Doggie JulianGeorge Kaftan, Holy Cross
1946Oklahoma State (31-2)Henry IbaBob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M
1945Oklahoma State (27-4)Henry IbaBob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M
1944Utah (21-4)Vadal PetersonArnie Ferrin, Utah
1943Wyoming (31-2)Everett SheltonKen Sailors, Wyoming
1942Stanford (28-4)Everett DeanHowie Dallmar, Stanford
1941Wisconsin (20-3)Bud FosterJohn Kotz, Wisconsin
1940Indiana (20-3)Branch McCrackenMarvin Huffman, Indiana
1939Oregon (29-5)Howard HobsonJimmy Hull, Ohio State