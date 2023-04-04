From unranked in the preseason to national champions! UConn is 5-0 in title games and sits atop the sport for the fifth time in the past 25 seasons. The Huskies ran away from San Diego State 76-59 to become the first team in tournament history to win each of their six games by 13 or more points.

Dan Hurley is the third UConn coach to win a national championship, joining Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie. A wild season that was thought to have no great teams did in fact have one. Connecticut clearly earned its coronation and its rightful place among college basketball blue bloods.

It's also a huge year for the Big East, which has seen three national championships since 2016. Villanova has passed the torch to UConn, which will head into the offseason as the No. 1 team here at CBSSports.com. Below, you can print out the full bracket, all 67 games. The long offseason, alas, is now underway.

