The Bryant Bulldogs look to continue their winning ways when they take on the in-state rival Brown Bears in non-conference action on Friday. The Bulldogs (6-1), who have won four in a row, are coming off a 98-44 win over Framingham State on Monday. They are coming off their best season since moving to Division 1, going 22-10 and advancing to the NCAA Tournament. The Bears (3-4), who have won three of four, defeated Central Connecticut State 59-51 on Tuesday.

Tip-off from the Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, R.I., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Brown leads the all-time series 17-3. The Bulldogs are 10-point favorites in the latest Brown vs. Bryant odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 155.5. Before locking in any Bryant vs. Brown picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Brown vs. Bryant spread: Bryant -10

Brown vs. Bryant over/under: 155.5 points

BRO: The Bears are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 road games against a team with a winning home record

BRY: The Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in their last four games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game

Why Bryant can cover

The Bulldogs are led by senior guard Sherif Gross-Bullock, who has reached double figures in six of seven games played this year. He scored 27 points in an 89-70 victory over Dartmouth and had 15 in Saturday's 73-72 victory at Syracuse. Gross-Bullock is averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He is connecting on 43.8% of his field goals, including 42.9% from 3-point range.

Senior guard Charles Pride is off to a solid start to the season and has also reached double figures in six of seven games. He has two double-doubles, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a 147-39 win over Thomas on Nov. 7, and scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an 85-74 loss to Florida Atlantic on Nov. 17. In Saturday's upset win over Syracuse, Pride scored 13 points, while grabbing six boards. For the season, he is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals in a team-high 31.7 minutes per game.

Why Brown can cover

The Bears have three players averaging in double figures, led by sophomore guard Kino Lilly Jr. He has reached double digits in all seven games, including a 32-point performance in a 70-63 win over Maine on Sunday. He is coming off a 16-point game in Tuesday's win over Central Connecticut State. For the season, he is averaging 17 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Also powering Brown is senior guard Paxson Wojcik, who has reached double figures in each of the last three games, and in six of seven. He scored a season-high 17 points in a 73-62 loss to UMass Lowell on Nov. 23. Wojcik has a pair of double-doubles, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a season-opening 80-65 loss to Vermont on Nov. 7, and scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 boards in a 75-70 loss to Loyola-Maryland on Nov. 13. For the season, he is averaging 11.9 points, seven rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

