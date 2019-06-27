College basketball rankings: Landing transfer Kerry Blackshear puts Florida in top 10 of early Top 25 And 1

Michael White has been to three NCAA Tournaments in four years at Florida and generally done a nice job replacing future Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Billy Donovan. It's not easy to follow a legend and two-time national champion. But White has adjusted well — evidence being that he's won games in each of the past three NCAA Tournaments and advanced to the Elite Eight in 2017.

His best season might be on tap, though.

White's roster got a huge boost Wednesday night when Virginia Tech grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. committed to Florida. The 6-foot-10 forward also had offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas A&M. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for a Sweet 16 team last season.

And now he's a Gator — which means Florida could have a starting lineup featuring a 5-star point guard who can really shoot (Tre Mann), a 5-star wing who projects as a one-and-done lottery pick (Scottie Lewis), and a 22-year-old All-ACC big (Blackshear) who should compete for All-America honors in his final year of college. Those three newcomers will be joined by three players who averaged at least 8.0 points and 23.8 minutes per game last season for a Florida team that beat Nevada in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. So the Gators now look like a real threat to Kentucky in the SEC and are up to No. 9 in the 2019-20 CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 preseason college basketball rankings — where the Michigan State Spartans remain No. 1 thanks to the fact that they're returning three of the top four scorers from a 32-win team that made the Final Four.

