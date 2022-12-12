There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings with Purdue moving up three spots to take over the top spot after No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas both lost games in the last week. This marks the second straight season the Boilermakers have summitted the poll.
Purdue is one of seven undefeated teams after maintaining its perfect start to the season with wins over Hofstra and Nebraska this week to improve to 10-0. The Boilermakers narrowly edged out Virginia and UConn to grab the top spot by earning 27 of a possible 62 first-place votes. Virginia, which moved up one spot this week to No. 2, and UConn, which moved up two spots to No. 3, earned 19 and 15 first-place votes, respectively. Tennessee, ranked No. 6 in the poll, earned the final first-place vote.
Previous No. 1 Houston fell four spots to No. 5 this week after taking a loss at home Saturday to Alabama. Its new spot is one place below the Crimson Tide, which bumped up to No. 4 this week. Tennessee, Texas, Kansas, Arizona and Arkansas round out the updated top 10.
AP Top 25
1. Purdue (27)
2. Virginia (19)
3. UConn (15)
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee (1)
7. Texas
8. Kansas
9. Arizona
10. Arkansas
11. Baylor
12. Duke
13. Kentucky
14. Indiana
15. Gonzaga
16. UCLA
17. Mississippi State
18. Illinois
19. Auburn
20. Maryland
21. TCU
22. Wisconsin
23. Ohio St
24. Virginia Tech
25. Miami
Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Arizona St 39, Marquette 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary's (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St 4, MVSU 4, Kansas St 2.