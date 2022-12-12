There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings with Purdue moving up three spots to take over the top spot after No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas both lost games in the last week. This marks the second straight season the Boilermakers have summitted the poll.

Purdue is one of seven undefeated teams after maintaining its perfect start to the season with wins over Hofstra and Nebraska this week to improve to 10-0. The Boilermakers narrowly edged out Virginia and UConn to grab the top spot by earning 27 of a possible 62 first-place votes. Virginia, which moved up one spot this week to No. 2, and UConn, which moved up two spots to No. 3, earned 19 and 15 first-place votes, respectively. Tennessee, ranked No. 6 in the poll, earned the final first-place vote.

Previous No. 1 Houston fell four spots to No. 5 this week after taking a loss at home Saturday to Alabama. Its new spot is one place below the Crimson Tide, which bumped up to No. 4 this week. Tennessee, Texas, Kansas, Arizona and Arkansas round out the updated top 10.

AP Top 25

1. Purdue (27)

2. Virginia (19)

3. UConn (15)

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee (1)

7. Texas

8. Kansas

9. Arizona

10. Arkansas

11. Baylor

12. Duke

13. Kentucky

14. Indiana

15. Gonzaga

16. UCLA

17. Mississippi State

18. Illinois

19. Auburn

20. Maryland

21. TCU

22. Wisconsin

23. Ohio St

24. Virginia Tech

25. Miami

Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Arizona St 39, Marquette 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary's (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St 4, MVSU 4, Kansas St 2.



