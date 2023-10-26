For all intents and purposes, the list starts at No. 2 because there was no intelligent way for anybody on our panel to vote anybody other than Zach Edey as college basketball's best player heading into the 2023-24 season. He's the reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year, a statistical monster and the centerpiece of the Purdue team ranked third in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. Point being that the Boilermakers' fourth-year star checks every box necessary, at least on paper, to become the first back-to-back Wooden Award winner since Virginia's Ralph Sampson took the honor in both 1982 and 1983.

Will Edey repeat?

That's obviously impossible to say because any number of things could derail his attempt — among them an injury or the emergence of someone who could pass him as a POY candidate the same way Edey passed the 2021-22 CBS Sports National Player of the Year, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, as a POY candidate last season. Stuff like that is always hard to predict — but it does happen. So while it's true that Edey is the undeniable POY favorite heading into the season, and clearly worthy of the No. 1 spot on the CBS Sports list of the Top 100 And 1 players in college basketball, anybody in the top 10 could theoretically emerge as a real challenger to Edey if they make an individual jump that coincides with the type of team success POY voters typically prefer and often require.

As a reminder, these rankings do not consider NBA potential or previous accomplishments (other than how previous accomplishments usually serve as indicators of future success). This is simply a ranking of the 101 men we collectively believe will be the best 101 college basketball players this season. Nothing more. Nothing less.

And the thing you'll likely notice first is that the list is dominated at the top by frontcourt players, which is a byproduct of how traditional bigs generate very little interest as NBA Draft prospects with front offices these days. That's among the reasons Edey returned to college alongside North Carolina center Armando Bacot, Duke forward Kyle Filipowski, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson, Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner and UConn center Donovan Clingan. (Yes, six of the top eight players on this list play in the frontcourt.) Until or unless the NBA game changes, and as long as accomplished bigs like those mentioned are allowed to continue making hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more, via Name, Image and Likeness deals, this is a trend that'll likely continue in college basketball for years and years to come.

Here are college basketball's Top 100 And 1 Players for 2023-24 as voted by our CBS Sports panel of writers.

It's always fun to start this list with an easy pick. The reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year is back to push Purdue to the top of the rankings and make a push for a Final Four. There's not a lot to sell here. Edey (22.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 2.1 bpg) set a litany of program and school records last season and will be a better player as a senior. He was decidedly the best in the sport and will hold on to that title until someone can light college hoops on fire. It's a wonderful story for college basketball to have a player as distinct and unique as Edey opting back in for another tour de force. — Matt Norlander

2. Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Bacot is in the top three of this list for the second straight year even though his Tar Heels were the biggest disappointment in the sport last season. The 6-11 center's points per game (15.9), rebounds per game (10.4) and shooting percentage (55.4%) were all down after leading UNC to the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. But he and his program are both due for bounce-back seasons, and Bacot will enter his fifth year of college labeled as the best big in the country who doesn't play for Purdue. — Gary Parrish

Duke's national title hopes rest in no small part on Filipowski's expected emergence as a sophomore in the middle of the Blue Devils' offense. He was the only non-senior to be named a CBS Sports Preseason First Team All-American, and with good reason. Filipowski averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds and was an elite freshman in Jon Scheyer's first season. Look for the 7-footer's role to expand with more 3-point shooting opportunities and for the majority of Duke's sets to run through him. He could be in the NBA right now, but instead is poised for a memorable second season in Durham. — MN

Dickinson entered the transfer portal after three productive seasons at Michigan, where he was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021. The 7-foot-2 center will be one of the most talented bigs to ever play for Bill Self, right up there with reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. His addition, after averaging 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds last season, is the main reason the Jayhawks are ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, the Coaches Poll and the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. — GP

His value at No. 5 could still be undersold, because Kalkbrenner is going to be the first, second and third line of defense for a Creighton team that will likely rely more on its scoring this season vs. its balanced attack of the prior two years. Kalkbrenner averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a season ago; it's probable those numbers all increase on a team with top-10 potential. This sport is loaded with excellent bigs, but Kalkbrenner could be the most impressive without the ball in his hands. — MN

Kolek is the reigning Big East Player of the Year after helping Marquette to a Big East regular-season title and Big East Tournament title. The 6-3 point guard averaged 12.9 points and 7.5 assists last season while leading the Golden Eagles to a 2-1 record against the eventual national champs (UConn). He could go from starting his college career at George Mason to finishing his college career as a First Team All-American for a legitimate Final Four contender. — GP

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor does his best work driving to the basket.

This ranking is three-fold. No. 1: Taylor was one of the best scorers in the SEC, providing 16.3 points per game for the Aggies as a sophomore. No. 2: For as many undeniably impactful bigs as this sport has, there will always be a few guards who ascend to the top every season. No. 3: Our projection is that Taylor emerges as the most valuable player in the SEC and guides Texas A&M to its best season in almost a decade, if not longer. He has all the tools of a great college shooting guard. Buzz Williams has a special player ready for a special season. — MN

No other player with stats as modest as Clingan's stats from last season is anywhere close to this high on this list. It's a testament to the growing belief that the 7-2 center will adequately fill the shoes vacated by Adama Sanogo and make a big jump after averaging just 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in only 13.1 minutes per game last season. If so, UConn should have a real chance to compete for back-to-back national championships. — GP

When you've been one of the best scorers nationally for three years running, then you transfer up into a high-major power, you're going to get respect. Abmas passed the past two years on leaving Oral Roberts, but as a grad student, he's now poised to propser as Texas' prime shooting option for a preseason top-20 team. Abmas averaged 21.9 points but was more than a scorer for ORU; he put up 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists. A year after Souley Boum transferred up to Xavier from UTEP and was one of the best players in the Big East, Abmas is expected to have similar impact in the loaded Big 12. — MN

The most important thing Kim English did after replacing Ed Cooley with the Friars was convince Hopkins to return to Providence. The 6-7 forward was terrific as a sophomore after transferring from Kentucky, where he barely played for John Calipari. Hopkins averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in 34.9 minutes last season and is capable of leading Providence to the NCAA Tournament for what would be the seventh time in a nine-tournament span. — GP

Collier isn't USC's most famous freshman; LeBron's son is. But Collier is the highest-ranked prospect to enter college this season, according to 247Sports, and a big reason why the Trojans could have the best backcourt in the Pac-12, if not the country. He's a 6-5 point guard who averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds as a senior while earning Mr. Basketball honors in the state of Georgia — GP

12. Trey Alexander, Creighton

Alexander has gone from a borderline top-100 recruit to a serious All-American candidate in a span of just two years. The 6-4 guard averaged 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds last season while shooting 41.0% from 3-point range. His return to Creighton has the Bluejays positioned to push for consecutive trips to the Elite Eight and maybe, just maybe, what would be their first Final Four appearance. — GP

Ballo followed longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd from Spokane to Tucson when the latter got the Arizona job, and both men have benefitted from it. Lloyd has helped Ballo become one of the best bigs in the nation, and Ballo has helped Lloyd emerge as one of the great under-50 coaches in the sport. A top-two finish in the Pac-12 for the third straight year is a real possibility for Arizona, especially if Ballo improves on the 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds he averaged last season. — GP

14. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Proctor is a five-star guard from the Class of 2022 who averaged 9.4 points and 3.3 assists in 29.3 minutes last season while earning ACC All-Freshman honors. The 6-5 Australian is expected to have a big breakthrough year as a sophomore. He and Filipowski could emerge as the best inside-outside duo in the sport. — GP

Nembhard started 64 games the past two seasons for Creighton, where he helped the Bluejays advance in consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The 6-0 point guard would've continued starting in the Big East had he stayed in the Big East. But after averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds as a sophomore, Nembhard transferred to Gonzaga this offseason and is expected to lead the Zags to what would be a 26th straight NCAA Tournament. — GP

The Fighting Illini rank 18th in CBS Sports' Top 100 And 1 preseason rankings — and Shannon is a major reason why. The ever-valuable shooting guard can be a plus-defender when he's all in, then you consider the bag he brings on the offensive side. Shannon put up 17.2 points for Illinois last season; we think he has a shot to go for close to 20 per game as a senior. Illinois needs leadership and consistency. Shannon is the player who will provide it. In doing so, he's going to give the Fighting Illini a chance to compete at the top of the Big Ten. — MN

17. Boogie Ellis, USC

A player whose ranking will rise even if his scoring average might dip. Ellis was good for 17.7 points per night for the Trojans a season ago. It would not stun if he best's that clip. However, he now has Collier to play off of, which will likely enhance his value. Ellis has five years of experience and will be a defining facet for the Trojans, who have visions of winning the Pac-12. Can't wait to see what he cooks up this season. — MN

Another year, another elite college player who is enrolled at Kentucky as a freshman. You know what? Edwards is likely fated to be slotted too low. The scoring wing, ranked the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2023, will be called upon to drop buckets for Kentucky from Game 1. Edwards is one of a handful of names in the conversation to go No. 1 in next year's NBA Draft. It's unusual that someone at UK who is in the mix to be a top-three pick would be so low on a list like this, but the amount of returning/proven players in the sport also plays a factor. — MN

19. RJ Davis, North Carolina

One group that won't be surprised to see this name in the top 20 is North Carolina fans. Even with the letdowns of last season, they've watched Davis play with a poise in many moments that has given UNC a chance. He is a winning player who will have to shepherd a winning culture in Hubert Davis' third season. RJ Davis contributed 16.1 points per game on 43.8% shooting (36.2% from 3-point range) last season. He can play off the ball or on — and his ability to adjust in that role on a possession-by-possession basis is what makes him so hard to contain. — MN

20. Tyson Walker, Michigan State

If Michigan State is to live up to preseason hype as a top-10 team, then surely someone on the roster will emerge as either an All-American or just shy of that level. Tom Izzo believes Walker, a fifth-year point guard, is the best candidate to make a jump. Walker put up 14.8 points and 2.9 assists while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range. MSU's strength lies in how many really good players it has, but Walker will be great if he carves out just a bit more of the toughness, passing technique and playmaking attributes that have emerged over the past two years. — MN

One of the most experienced and proven players in college basketball, Moore enters his fifth and final season with Villanova aiming to help the Wildcats — who failed to finish with an above-.500 record for the first time since 2011-12 — find their way back to the top of the Big East standings. Moore played in only 13 games last season after suffering an Achilles tear the season prior but produced at a level similar to his pre-injury self. A full offseason of health should help him, and Nova, make their way back to contending in the Big East and beyond. — Kyle Boone

22. Dajuan Harris, Kansas

Harris is the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a mainstay for a preseason No. 1 Kansas team that lost its top two leading scorers but returns its third (Kevin McCullar), fourth (KJ Adams) and fifth (Harris) point producers. He has made consistent improvement every season he's been a Jayhawk and will be the lead point of attack defensively once again for a KU defense that could be among the most ferocious in all the land. — KB

One of the faces of the wait, he's still in school crowd, Vescovi — yes, indeed, he is still in school! — is the fearless leader of a veteran Vols team that could be primed to take the SEC by storm. The 22-year-old is the top returning 3-point shooter by total makes in the SEC and a stable hand at lead guard who has averaged 12.9 points and 3.1 assists the last two seasons. — KB

This season will mark the first for Houston in the Big 12 but the fourth for Cryer, who made his way to the Cougars after a three-season stint across the state with Baylor in Waco. Cryer averaged 15.0 points last season and hit a team-best 41.5% from 3-point land among qualifying players. He figures to be a driving force for Houston this season in its Big 12 debut and gives it another punch in a backcourt that loses Marcus Sasser but returns Jamal Shead and Terrance Arceneaux. — KB

25. Johnell Davis, FAU

Davis won Sixth Man of the Year in Conference USA last season then broke out in a big way in the postseason in propelling Florida Atlantic — a team that had only appeared in the NCAA Tournament one time prior — to a magical Final Four run. He averaged 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in five NCAA Tournament games and left his stamp on March Madness in a big way in the second round, becoming the first player in NCAA Tournament history to collect more than 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a single game when he turned in a legendary 29-point, 12-rebound, five-assist, five-steal game vs. Fairleigh-Dickinson. — KB

26. Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Scheierman shined in his first season with Creighton, averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range. The former South Dakota State star earned honorable mention all-Big East honors and should be in line for an even greater role for the top-10 Bluejays following the departures of Ryan Nembhard and Arthur Kaluma. — David Cobb

Mahaney earned first-team All-WCC honors as a freshman while averaging 15.3 points on 40.7% 3-point shooting. He was particularly heroic in a regular season victory Gonzaga as and played a critical role in helping the Gaels share the WCC title with the Zags. His return is one of the primary reasons why Saint Mary's was picked to win the WCC in the preseason coaches poll. — DC

There was no sophomore slump for Holmes, who built on his 2021-22 Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year award by earning first-team all-conference honors while averaging 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. Now, he is back to lead a Flyers team that is the runaway pick to win the A-10 in the league's preseason poll. — DC

29. Johni Broome, Auburn

Broome proved to be one of the nation's most impactful transfers, averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in his first season with Auburn after two years at Morehead State. At 6-10, his post presence helped him earn second-team All-SEC honors and Broome could be the league's most dominant big now that Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Florida's Colin Castleton are gone. — DC

Buie put Northwestern on his back and led the Wildcats to their second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance last season. The 6-2 guard averaged a whopping 19.1 points in league action while dishing out 4.6 assists per contest. He could become the Wildcats' all-time leading scorer this season. — DC

31. Alijah Martin, FAU

Martin was a critical part of FAU's Final Four run this past spring and his best performance of the tournament (26 points, seven rebounds) came in the last-second loss to San Diego State in the national semifinals. The Owls have lofty expectations heading into the season and Martin is expected to provide a 1-2 punch with Davis as FAU is the favorite to win the new-look AAC. Martin's regular season stats (13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds) should increase as the Owls open the season as the No. 10 team in the AP Top 25 poll. — Cameron Salerno

After spending the first three seasons of his career at Charlotte, Young transferred to Maryland last season and averaged 15.8 points and 4.6 rebounds — which was his lowest totals since his freshman season. Year 2 in Kevin Willard's system at Maryland could be special and the 6-1 guard is expected to take on an even larger role in his final season of college eligibility. The Terps are seeking their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last five seasons and Young is expected to spearhead that effort. — CS

33. Jeremy Roach, Duke

Roach is one of four Duke starters returning to the lineup this season and the 6-2 guard is the most-experienced player of the bunch. Roach is expected to play in more of an off-the-ball role next to Proctor this season and his scoring number should jump even more after averaging a career-high 13.6 points during the 2022-23 season. In the new era of college basketball, it's rare to see former five-star prospects stay for multiple seasons at one school, so Roach is certainly an outlier who should provide veteran experience for the preseason No. 2 team. — CS

Smith was poised to be a potential All-American candidate, but a foot injury suffered earlier this month is expected to knock him out until at least the start of SEC play. The 6-11 big man averaged 16.1 points and 8.3 rebounds during the 2022-23 season and is a critical piece for a Mississippi State team that is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after being eliminated in the First Four last season. Smith is a towering force in the middle and the Bulldogs will need their star player back as soon as possible if they hope to compete for an SEC title. — CS

Pack played an integral role in Miami reaching the Final Four for the first time in school history last season and he is back for more after withdrawing his name from NBA Draft consideration. Pack spent the first two seasons of his career at Kansas State before transferring to play for Jim Larrañaga. In Year 1 with Miami, Pack averaged 13.6 points and was named the Most Outstanding Player from the Midwest Region. With Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller gone, his numbers should increase in his second season with the program. — CS

36. Jamal Shead, Houston

Shead has been a member of three straight teams that've made the Sweet 16, including Houston's Final Four team in 2021. The 6-1 lead guard averaged 10.5 points and 5.4 assists in 32.6 minutes last season. His presence in Kelvin Sampson's program should make the Cougars the biggest threat to Kansas in the Big 12 title race. — GP

Da Silva averaged 15.9 points and 4.8 rebounds last season while starting 33 games for the Buffaloes, who are expected to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The 6-9 forward enters his fourth year of college ranked 45th on Colorado's all-time scoring list. He's made 37.9% of the 227 3-pointers he's attempted since enrolling in Boulder. — GP

Kevin McCullar returns to Kansas and will a crucial defensive cog.

McCullar opted in May to use his COVID year and play a fifth season of college basketball, at which point Kansas was all but guaranteed to be No. 1 in the preseason polls. The 6-7 wing was named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist each of the past two seasons. He averaged 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in 30.6 minutes last season while helping the Jayhawks win the Big 12 title. — GP

39. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

Hunter was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year at Iowa State in 2022 before transferring to Texas, where he helped the Longhorns win the Big 12 Tournament last season. The 6-0 guard averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.2 minutes as a sophomore. He and Abmas give Rodney Terry a small but potent starting backcourt. — GP

40. Kam Jones, Marquette

My little homie from Memphis has made 37.1% of the 6.3 3-pointers he's attempted per game since enrolling at Marquette, where he most helped Shaka Smart win a Big East regular-season title and the Big East Tournament. The 6-5 guard averaged a team-high 15.1 points last season. He and Kolek are on the short list of best backcourt combos in the sport. — GP

I'm pretty confident this is going to be too low of a ranking for a freshman that Scott Drew and company are banking on being as statistically impactful this season as Keyonte George was last year. Walter doesn't play the same way George did, but the shooting guard from McKinney, Texas, is going to be given a plethora of opportunities to prove his worth and display his skillset. I've got Baylor as a top -five team and a big part of that is banking on Walter as a top-three freshman in the country. — MN

A diminutive destructor of defenses. Perry joined Kansas State by way of North Texas, entering the transfer portal as one of the most acclaimed mid-major players of 2022-23. Perry pushed the Mean Green to an NIT title while putting up 17.3 points and shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Perry's value extends when taking his foul shooting into account: he's made more than 85% of his free throws the past two seasons. Markquis Nowell was a maestro for Jerome Tang last year, and Perry could fit the bill in that role this season. — MN





Clemson can't rely on having a top-50 player in the sport annually, so Brad Brownell will be thankful he's got one such player in his locker room for now. Hall is set to expand on his averages of a season ago (15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 39.8% 3-point shooting as a 6-10 PF/C). He gets high marks for us not just because of his attitude every night, but we think he'll become a better defender and give Clemson a shot at an NCAA Tournament appearance. Few players are more valuable than him in the ACC. — MN

If not for Mintz, no one would now how precarious the outlook would be for Adrian Autry in his first season at Syracuse. The Orange return one of the top sophomore floor generals in the nation and hope to be an ACC spoiler because of it. Mintz's instinctive feel and pick-pocket tendencies make him an entertaining watch. He'll also probably be a stat monster. Mintz averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals. It's possible all those numbers increase. — MN

45. Ace Baldwin, Penn State

You can't help but wonder if one obligatory condition for Mike Rhoades to take the Penn State job was to bring Baldwin with him from VCU. The potential future NBA player is going to instill a bit of defensive pride into a Nittany Lions team that's forced to start over after two seasons with Micah Shrewsberry, including the program's first NCAA Tournament win in two decades. The 6-2 Baldwin is liable to inflate his numbers from last season: 12.7 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 steals — MN

The Preseason Player of the Year in the Mountain West is coming off the best statistical season of his career. Stevens scored in double-figures in all 26 games he started during the 2022-23 season, but his passing remains his most impressive trait. He averaged 6.7 assists, which ranked No. 4 in the country. — CS

Beekman solidified his reputation as a tenacious defender last season, earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors while gathering 1.8 steals and dogging opposing stars. This season, he'll also provide more offense for a UVa team losing its three leading scorers. If Beekman can build on last season's 35.1% 3-point shooting mark, he could become an elite two-way star. — DC

Sears made jumping from the MAC to the SEC look seamless in his first season with Alabama in 2022-23 and averaged 12.5 points and 2.6 assists for the Tide, who secured their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in program history. With Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney off to the NBA and Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Bradley transferring to Memphis and Arizona, respectively, Sears will spearhead a remade roster and should see an uptick in usage and production for the defending SEC champs. — KB

49. A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Hoggard earned the trust of Tom Izzo as a full-time starter last season and he paid off that trust by posting career-bests in points (12.9), assists (5.9) and rebounds (3.7) while making a career-high 33% from 3-point range on higher volume than ever before. Veteran guards in Michigan State's system have been a foundation of the program's success through the years, and Hoggard's steady development into one of the Big Ten's best lands him just inside our top 50. — KB

50. Tristen Newton, UConn

One of the unsung heroes of UConn's title run, Newton is the leading returning scorer and distributor for the Huskies as they look to win another crown this season. The former East Carolina standout started in all but one game in 39 games and mastered the art of impacting winning as a scorer, facilitator and defender. His 19 points in the NCAA Tournament Championship Game were four shy of a season-high and proved he can serve as more than just a pass-first guard. — KB

51. Anton Watson, Gonzaga

With Drew Timme's two-decade long reign in college basketball now over, Watson steps in as the likeliest replacement in the frontcourt for the Zags in Spokane. Watson is the team's leading returning scorer and rebounder after averaging a career-best 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds, and his fifth season is shaping up to be even more productive with top two scorers Julian Strawther and the aforementioned Timme chasing their professional careers. — KB

UCLA lost its top five leading scorers from last season's 31-win club, making Bona the most decorated returning player on the roster and one of only seven players for the Bruins who is a sophomore or older. The former five-star McDonald's All-American showcased game-changing defensive potential as a rookie in 2022-23 and picked up Pac-12 All-Defensive Team recognition while finishing with the fourth-most blocks in the conference. — KB

53. Eric Dixon, Villanova

Dixon earned second-team all-Big East honors during a breakout campaign last season, scoring a team-high 15.4 points. The 6-8 bruiser proved particularly adept behind the arc by stretching the floor with a 37.8% mark on 3-point attempts. He'll be a critical piece of the Wildcats' push to return to the NCAA Tournament. — DC

54. Norchad Omier, Miami

Omier provided the rebounding muscle on Miami's first-ever trip to the Final Four as the unedersized big man corraled 10 boards while scoring 13.1 points on 57.4% shooting. The Arkansas State transfer transitioned the ACC seamlessly and will be a critical piece of the Hurricanes' push to remain atop the league this season. — DC

55. DJ Wagner, Kentucky

Wagner finished the 2023 recruiting cycle as the No. 6 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports. He averaged 14 points and 4.8 assists during Kentucky's four-game run through the GLOBL Jam in Toronto and will be immediately relied upon to help lead the Wildcats. — DC

56. Arthur Kaluma, Kansas State

Kaluma averaged 11.1 points while making 67 starts over his first two seasons of college basketball at Creighton. The versatile 6-7 forward ranked as CBS Sports' No. 13 transfer of the offseason and will be tasked with helping Kansas State maintain the momentum generated during an excellent first season under coach Jerome Tang. — DC

57. Coleman Hawkins, Illinois

Hawkins isn't going to put up eye-popping numbers on a given night, but he is one of the most valuable players in the country. At 6-10, Hawkins is the ultimate defensive stopper that can guard almost any position on the floor. His 3-point percentage decreased last season as the number of attempts doubled. If his numbers improve on a higher volume of attempts, his draft stock will soar. — CS

58. Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Omoruyi averaged 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights last season and he is considered one of the top returning defenders in college basketball. Omoruyi recorded 72 blocks, which ranked No. 15 in the country and his 73 dunks were good enough for the No. 6 spot in the nation. — CS

59. Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

The Co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year entered his name into the NBA Draft after averaging 14.4 points. Despite rumors of the fifth-year senior potentially entering the transfer portal after he took summer classes at Illinois State, it never came to fruition. Reeves should provide veteran experience for a youthful Kentucky roster that finished with the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. — CS

Soriano will be a rebounding machine for first-year coach Rick Pitino. Soriano averaged 11.9 boards last season, which ranked No. 4 in the country. Soriano's 25 double-doubles last season ranked No. 2 in the country behind Purdue's Edey. — CS

Brazile was terrific last season before tearing his ACL in his ninth appearance with the Razorbacks. The 6-10 forward averaged 11.8 and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field. It's never easy to determine how somebody will respond to major knee surgery, but if Brazile is good as new he should out-perform this ranking. — GP

62. RayJ Dennis, Baylor

Dennis started his college career at Boise State, played two years for the Broncos and then transferred to Toledo, where he played two more years and won MAC Player of the Year honors last season. The 6-2 guard is now at Baylor and should help Scott Drew make his fifth straight NCAA Tournament. — GP





63. Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

Ighodaro started 36 times last season and averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 31.0 minutes. The 6-11 forward's backcourt teammates get most of the attention at Marquette, but Ighodaro is a big reason why the Golden Eagles are expected to win back-to-back Big East championships. — GP

Edwards transferred to West Virginia after four years at Syracuse, where he averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in 32.6 minutes last season. The 6-11 center is talented enough to make West Virginia's transition from Bob Huggins to Josh Eilert go more smoothly than it otherwise would. — GP

65. Stephon Castle, UConn

Castle is a five-star prospect from the Class of 2023 and highest-rated player in UConn's top-five recruiting class. The 6-5 guard from Georgia can play on or off the ball. He should help the reigning national champs make up for the loss of Jordan Hawkins, who entered the 2023 NBA Draft after two years with the Huskies and was selected 14th overall by the Pelicans. — GP

66. Caleb Love, Arizona

Without question, Love is one of the trickiest players to rank. Two years ago, Love was a top-50 guy. Last season? Would not rank in the top 100. North Carolina's issues went well beyond what he did or didn't do. Now at Arizona, Love has a chance for a career rebirth, the kind of redemption story that would lighten up this season. He's coming off a season of 16.7 points on 37.8% shooting. Love's lack of defense was a major ding against his reputation, but winding his way to Tommy Lloyd's system might be exactly what he needs. — MN

67. Aaron Estrada, Alabama

Let the record show that even if Estrada opted to remain in the mid-major ranks at Hofstra or anywhere else, he'd be on our list. By transferring to Alabama, he can be the player that keeps a good program near the top two tiers in the sport. Estrada scored 20.2 points, grabbed 5.3 rebounds and delivered 4.3 assists a season ago. — MN

The beauty of a collaborative vote is we get to assemble this list with equal input from five people. That said, I don't think DeVries would be 68th off the board if you gave coaches a college hoops draft with every player available to 'em. DeVries went for 18.6 points and 5.7 rebounds — he'll likely top those figures as the pick for MVC Player of the Year. — MN

Boise State is looking to make a third straight NCAA tourney for the first time in school history. If it gets there, Degenhart (14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds) will be the straw stirring the drink. Everything Leon Rice wants to do unfurls from the winning plays Degenhart provides. — MN

70. Matthew Cleveland, Miami

Cleveland has talent and had semi-quietly been putting up numbers for Florida State, but we're ranking him in the top 70 because we expect a career year for him under Jim Larrañaga at the U. Cleveland averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds on a bad FSU team. Think of how he'll look with a fresh start. — MN

71. Kerr Kriisa, West Virginia

Despite a turbulent offseason for the West Virginia basketball program, Kriisa brings promise and pizazz as one of the most heralded of a nine-man transfer class for the Mountaineers. The roster is almost entirely new for interim coach Josh Eiliert, and with only three players still returning from the full roster last season, Kriisa has a chance to be an instant impact player and tone-setter under a new regime. — KB

Trammell is the leading returning scorer from an SDSU team that made it to a first-ever Final Four in program in history. The diminutive-but-dominant senior is now a known giant slayer after helping take down No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the NCAA Tournament behind an explosive 21-point outing and after hitting the game-winning free throw to lift SDSU past Creighton and into the Final Four. He should be in for a big final season as one of the best scorers in the sport. — KB

We're buying the talent of Kugel and believing in a second-year breakout after he flashed towards the end of last season as a dynamic guard who can do a little of everything. Kugel averaged 17.3 points over his final 10 games, which would have ranked third among all SEC players had he posted that line during the season. He's a walking bucket who'll elevate Florida's threat on offense each time he's on the floor. — KB

74. Braden Smith, Purdue

As a freshman, Smith started in every game for a Purdue team that last season won both the Big Ten regular-season title and conference tournament. Edey's the star of the show, but Smith is the steady-handed drink-stirrer, and after averaging a team-high 4.4 assists and 1.2 stealsl ast season he's in line to step out of the shadow of his 7-4 superstar teammate. — KB

75. Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan

No player in college hoops could draw more oohs and ahhs than when Nkamhoua lifted off the ground and floated, as if to defy gravity, to make plays above the rim. The former Tennessee star averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds (officially) along with 1.3 jaw-dropping moments (unofficially) for the Vols in a career season and is now in line to be a major piece on a new team with Michigan. — KB

76. Steven Ashworth, Creighton

To replace the near-unreplaceable production of Ryan Nembhard, Creighton nabbed one of the stars of the transfer portal in Utah State's Ashworth to stabilize its backcourt alongside Trey Alexander. Ashworth nearly doubled his per-game scoring production last season, averaging 16.2 points, and will likely slot in as a Day 1 starter who can share the facilitation responsibilities with Alexander. — KB

77. Mark Mitchell, Duke

Is it possible we, as a society, are actually underrating a former five-star recruit playing at Duke? It feels that way with Mitchell. We have him 77th in our top 101 to remind people Duke is not just the Tyrese Proctor and Kyle Filipowski show. Mitchell had some huge moments throughout his freshman year in 2022-23 and has the length and glue-guy energy to be a real difference-maker on a loaded Blue Devils roster. — KB

78. Grant Nelson, Alabama

Nelson went viral last season after highlights of his dominance at North Dakota State — where he knocked down 3-pointers and attacked the rim as a 6-11 alien-like figure — were as stunning as they were alluring. Following an All-Summit League season and career year he's slated to continue his college career at Alabama playing for an analytics-minded coach in Nate Oats who will have no shortage of ways to exploit opposing teams with the size and skill Nelson brings. — KB

St. John's remade its program over the offseason by hiring Rick Pitino, and Pitino remade his roster in part by securing a commitment from a star from the mid-major ranks in Dingle. The reigning Ivy League Player of the Year averaged 23.4 points and 2.3 assists last season for Penn and should be able to help make the Red Storm a more formidable outfit in Pitino's first season. — KB

80. Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Ike was the preseason Player of the Year in the MWC last season before an injury derailed a promising season before it began at Wyoming. He gets a fresh start this season at Gonzaga to help replace the outgoing production of Drew Timme in the frontcourt. — KB

Carlson has steadily developed into one of the best and most overlooked bigs in the country. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks last season. The 7-footer is back for a fifth and final season and will be the driving force behind Utah's push to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2016. — DC

82. Emanuel Miller, TCU

Miller tested the NBA Draft waters but opted for a fifth season of college basketball in which he should be one of the Big 12's top talents. The 6-7 wing hit an exceptional 50.5% of his attempts from the field last season and should increase his scoring average of 12.3 points after the departures of Mike Miles and Damion Baugh. — DC

Nelson ranked No. 17 nationally in scoring last season at 20.6 points for Delaware. The son of former St. Joseph's star and longtime NBA guard Jameer Nelson is now testing his mettle in the Big 12 as he'll help TCU replace leading scorer Mike Miles. — DC

Jones is a fascination of NBA Draft nerds after averaging 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in his third college season. That kind of production in a 6-6 frame is tantalizing, especially when you consider he was the highest-rated defender in the Big Sky last season, per evanmiya.com. — DC

Weber State forward Dillon Jones is one of the elite mid-major players, and could be a 2024 NBA Draft pick.

Quinerly ended last season on a heater, averaging 14.4 points over Alabama's final nine games and surpassing 20 points on three occasions. It was a sign that he is back to 100% after tearing his ACL in March 2022 and getting off to a slow start last season. Now at Memphis, he will help the Tigers replace leading scorer Kendric Davis. — DC

86. KJ Adams, Kansas

Adams entered the starting lineup as a sophomore and emerged as a reliable weapon while often playing as an undersized big. He is an elite athlete and versatile enough to defend all five positions. He hit 62.2% of his field-goal attempts while proving an opportunistic offensive player in the paint and around the basket. — DC

Mashburn helped key New Mexico's first 20-win season since 2013-14 while leading the Lobos with 19.1 points per game. The ex-Minnesota guard is the Mountain West's leading returning scorer and a potential candidate for MWC Player of the Year after earning all-conference honors the past two seasons. — DC

88. Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

Pember earned just about every award possible over his first two seasons in the Big South and guided UNC Asheville to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 last season. At 6-10, he shot 38% from 3-point range last season, making him a matchup nightmare for opposing bigs. — DC

A former five-star prospect hampered by injuries, Dante enjoyed his best season yet in 2022-23, averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds on 61.4% shooting. He earned first-team all Pac-12 honors and should be a force in his fifth season of college basketball. — DC

90. Tramon Mark, Arkansas

Mark started 37 games for a Houston team that earned a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. That type of experience in an elite program will make the 6-5 guard an indispensable part of the Arkansas rotation as Razorbacks' coach Eric Musselman conducts his annual rebuild. — DC

91. Cody Williams, Colorado

The younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams ranked as the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class and was the highest-ranked commitment in Colorado program history in the 247Sports era. Williams should be a valuable slasher and defender for coach Tad Boyle. — CS

92. Blake Hinson, Pitt

Hinson is entering his second season at his third school after previous stops at Ole Miss and Iowa State. The 6-8 wing averaged 15.3 points and scored in double-digits 30 times last season for the Panthers. Hinson drained 97 3-pointers during the 2022-23 season and will be one of the top returning shooters in the ACC. — CS

93. Devo Davis, Arkansas

Davis had his best performance in the biggest game of Arkansas' season. Davis scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the second-round win over No. 1 seed Kansas in the NCAA Tournament. With the Razorbacks losing guards Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. to the NBA, Davis is primed for a breakout season. — CS

94. Fletcher Loyer Purdue

The former four-star recruit ranked second on his team in points (11.0) and is one of five starters returning on a Purdue team that finished the season 29-6. Loyer shot 32.6% from distance last season and if he can improve that mark, he will be able to offer a true 1-2 punch in the backcourt next to Braden Smith. — CS

95. Jordan Brown, Memphis

Brown is one of the more experienced players in college basketball. The former five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American from the 2018 recruiting class is at his fourth school in six years. He should give coach Penny Hardaway a dynamic back-to-the-basket big man that can score around the rim and crash the glass hard after averaging a career-high 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds last season at Louisiana. — CS

96. Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Thornton was the only player on the Buckeyes roster to start and play all 35 games last season. With Brice Sensabaugh gone, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann can only hope Thornton's averages from last season (10.6 points, 2.6 assists) take dramatic leaps. Year 2 with the Buckeyes will be key for his development. — CS

97. Keion Brooks, Washington

After transferring from Kentucky, Brooks averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds last season for the Huskies. The No. 3 scorer from the Pac-12 in 2022-23 could be a contender to lead the conference in scoring if his shooting improves and he can keep last season's late momentum going into this season. — CS

98. Harrison Ingram, North Carolina

Our final spots are always reserved for players we ranked highly on our individual ballots who didn't make the cut for the aggregate list. I had Ingram (10.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.7 apg at Stanford) in my top 50 because he's got immense scoring potential and will be asked to produce in a larger role on a prominent ACC team. The Tar Heels need him to show off what made him a five-star prospect. — MN

99. Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Some people have forgotten or simply overlooked the promise Ware once had as a five-star freshman who didn't quite pan out at Oregon. We are not among those people. Ware is still just 19 years old and gets a fresh start at Indiana with a chance to make an instant impact down low. He has NBA size and ability that coach Mike Woodson should be able to squeeze out of him. — KB

100. Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

The undersized Zeigler tore an ACL on Feb. 28 and may be limited to begin the season. But after averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.0 steals last season, he's firmly established himself as one of the grittiest and most tenacious guards in the country. Tennessee is much better when he's on the floor. — DC

And 1: KJ Simpson, Colorado

The Buffaloes have a chance to make some serious noise in the Pac-12 this season and Simpson is going to be a major reason why. Simpson is one of the returning scorers in the conference (15.9 points) and if he improves his shooting percentage from deep, he will have a chance to be considered one of the best guards in the country. — CS