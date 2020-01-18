Florida vs. Auburn: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, basketball game, tipoff time, preview

Florida's last victory over an AP top-five team came against No. 3 Ohio State in the 2006-07 season. The Gators have a great opportunity to update that historic fact Saturday when they host No. 5 Auburn at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

It's the only scheduled meeting between the teams this season, and it could have serious postseason implications for both.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET Where : Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida

: Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access



CBS | CBS All-Access Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines

Auburn: The Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC) are coming off their first loss of the season, an 83-64 drubbing at Alabama on Wednesday. Can Bruce Pearl's team bounce back? Auburn and Baylor are the only power conference teams in the country with just one loss. But a relatively weak schedule means Auburn's margin for error will be very thin if it wants to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Star freshman Isaac Okoro finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting in the Alabama loss. He'll need some more help from senior starters Danjel Purifoy, Samir Doughty, J'Von McCormick and Austin Wiley as the Tigers try and notch their first win in Gainesville since Mike White took over at Florida.

Florida: Florida (11-5, 3-1) is prepared to play without starting guard Andrew Nembhard for the first time this season after Nembhard missed practices on Thursday and Friday because of flu-like symptoms. The 6-foot-5 sophomore is averaging 16 points and 6 assists in 34 minutes per game through Florida's first four SEC games. If he can't play, it would be a big loss for a Gators team slotted 48th in the NET rankings and looking for its first Quadrant 1 win of the season. Florida will have other chances to rack up some Quadrant 1 wins. But Auburn's lofty ranking makes this one stand out.

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Florida -1.5

Auburn is coming off its first loss of the season -- a 19-point bludgeoning at the hands of Alabama -- and heads out for another road game on Saturday. The Crimson Tide forced 21 turnovers and held the Tigers to 25% shooting from 3-point range in their loss this week. That's the formula that can get Florida its biggest win of the season, too. The Gators perimeter defense is improving and with Kerry Blackshear down low, they've got enough size in the paint to deter Auburn from making hay in the post. Florida has covered twice in its last three outings at home and should be plenty motivated. Pick: Florida -1.5 (Kyle Boone)

[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]