The 12th-seeded Oregon State Beavers will try to continue their magical run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 2-seeded Houston Cougars in the Elite Eight on Monday. The Beavers (20-12) used their strong defense to get past Loyola-Chicago 65-58 on Saturday to reach their first Elite Eight since 1982. The Cougars (27-3) are one of the best defensive teams in the nation, and they showed that Saturday as they held Syracuse to 46 points in a 16-point victory to reach this point for the first time since 1984.

Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on CBS at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cougars as 7.5-point favorites in its latest Oregon State vs. Houston odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 129.

Oregon State vs. Houston spread: Cougars -7.5

Oregon State vs. Houston over-under: 129 points

Oregon State vs. Houston money line: Beavers +280, Cougars -350

OSU: Opponents make just 29.8 percent on 3-point tries, best in the Pac-12

HOU: The Cougars have a plus-9.3 rebounding margin, while Oregon State is plus-1.1

Why Houston can cover

Houston is 20-9 against the spread this season, and the Cougars held Syracuse to a season-low 28 percent shooting. Houston leads the nation in that category this season, with opponents shooting 37 percent, and is second in the nation in scoring, allowing 57.6 points per contest. The Beavers score just 70 points per game (238th) and shoot 43.2 percent (226th). The Cougars have allowed more than 60 points just three times in their last 10 games, and they average more than 41 rebounds and eight steals. AAC All-Defensive Team honoree DeJon Jarreau spearheads the effort.

The Cougars are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 neutral-site games as favorites, and the defense does it with forward Justin Gorham pulling down rebounds and a guard-heavy lineup that bothers shooters. Gorham averages 8.6 points and 8.6 rebounds, while AAC co-Player of the Year Quentin Grimes scores a team-high 18 points and adds six boards. The Cougars are also efficient on offense, scoring more than 77 points and shooting better than 36 percent from 3-point range, led by Grimes at 41.3 percent.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State is 6-0 against the spread in its last six neutral-site games as an underdog, and it is led by versatile veteran Ethan Thompson. The All Pac-12 senior guard leads the team in scoring (15.3) and assists (3.8) and chips in 3.9 rebounds. He is averaging more than 20 points and seven rebounds over the last three games, and his leadership has sparked this run. The Beavers like to slow the pace and average just 70 points per game, but they allow less than 67 and have yielded just over 61 in the tournament.

The Beavers are 16-5 against the spread as an underdog, going 5-0 ATS against teams ranked in the top 25. Sophomore guard Jarod Lucas scores 12.9 points per game, and he and Thompson can hit from outside. Lucas is hitting at a 38.9-percent clip on a team-high 193 attempts, while Thompson has hit one-third of his 141 tries. Forward Warith Alatishe averages 9.6 points and 8.7 boards and leads the Pac-12 in offensive rebounds with 105.

How to make Houston vs. Oregon State picks

