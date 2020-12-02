|
|
|OREGST
|UTAH
Utah hosts Oregon State, looks for first win of season
Coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah are 0-2, the first time the team has been winless after two games since 2007.
Utah has been hard-pressed to match its previous success, which was built on a stout defense. The Utes earned the Pac-12 South Division title in 2019.
The difference this season has been a young defense with only two returning starters. The secondary features freshmen or sophomores.
Utah on Saturday night is scheduled to host an upstart Oregon State team (2-2) that is coming off a 41-38 upset of rival Oregon last week. The Beavers' quarterback, Tristan Gebbia, suffered a hamstring injury late in that game and is doubtful to play in the conference matchup against Utah.
"It is significantly more serious than we initially thought after the game," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said Monday. "We're going to gather some more information ... and we're hopeful we can get him up to full speed by the end of the week. We'll see where that goes."
If Gebbia is unable to play, the Beavers will start Chance Nolan on Saturday. After Gebbia's injury against Oregon, which was ranked No. 15 in the nation, Nolan scored the go-ahead touchdown late against the Ducks on the first snap of his college career, a 1-yard run.
Utah is coming off a 24-21 loss at Washington last week after the Utes led 21-0 at halftime.
Whittingham tried to draw positives out of the close outcome after the Utes lost 33-17 at home to USC the previous week.
"The encouraging thing is that's who we can be in the first half," Whittingham said. "That's the football team we are capable of being. Three takeaways on defense. But same problem we had last week, offensively turning the ball over."
Utah quarterback Jake Bentley threw for 144 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions, against Washington. He also rushed for a touchdown but had a fumble.
"Just not executing the way we can," Bentley said. "I don't think anyone had a change of mindset or anything like that. It's just lack of execution. Some we just got to go back to practice and get it right."
Despite Utah's lack of experience on defense, the unit is allowing an average of only 90.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks first in the Pac-12 and seventh in the FBS.
The Utes will try to contain Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson, who has four consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the longest active streak in the nation. He is looking to become the first Beavers running back with five consecutive 100-yard performances against conference opponents since Steven Jackson nearly two decades ago.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|102
|128
|Total Plays
|16
|21
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|60
|Rush Attempts
|9
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.7
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|24
|68
|Comp. - Att.
|4-7
|6-9
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|35
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-35
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|24
|PASS YDS
|68
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|102
|TOTAL YDS
|128
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|4/7
|24
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|3
|19
|0
|15
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
C. Tyler Jr. 2 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 2 DB
|N. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Skelton 97 DL
|A. Skelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|1/2
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|2
|22.0
|24
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|6/9
|68
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|7
|49
|0
|19
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|5
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lloyd 0 LB
|D. Lloyd
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 29 LB
|N. Sewell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 DB
|J. Broughton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pututau 41 DE
|H. Pututau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 21 CB
|C. Phillips III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pututau 99 DL
|T. Pututau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fotu 9 LB
|S. Fotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Moala 98 DT
|V. Moala
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ritchie 6 S
|N. Ritchie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 19 DB
|V. Davis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|3/3
|33
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 15(9:21 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - OREGST 22(9:55 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to UTH 15 for 7 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 21(10:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 22 for -1 yard (99-T.Pututau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(11:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 21 for no gain (0-D.Lloyd).
|+40 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 39(11:45 - 2nd) 12-J.Colletto to UTH 21 for 40 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 31(12:15 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan scrambles pushed ob at ORS 39 for 8 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(12:21 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 47 yards from UTH 35. 12-J.Colletto to ORS 31 for 13 yards (32-M.Anae).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UTAH 9(12:30 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 9(12:36 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 9(13:20 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 9 for no gain (97-A.Skelton42-D.Taumoleau).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 14(13:53 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 9 for 5 yards (34-A.Roberts3-J.Grant).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 24(14:23 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs ob at ORS 14 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(15:00 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 24 for 2 yards (0-A.Arnold42-D.Taumoleau).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 28(0:09 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 26 for 2 yards (18-A.Austin34-A.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 34(0:50 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ORS 28 for 6 yards (42-D.Taumoleau34-A.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(1:27 - 1st) 18-B.Covey to ORS 34 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(2:01 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ORS 37 for 13 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(2:39 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan pushed ob at UTH 50 for 19 yards (2-N.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - OREGST 31(2:45 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 37(3:26 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to UTH 31 for 6 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 39(4:05 - 1st) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 37 for 2 yards (41-H.Pututau98-V.Moala).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(4:13 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Quitoriano.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 49(4:34 - 1st) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 49 for no gain (29-N.Sewell). Penalty on UTH 98-V.Moala Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 49. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(5:04 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to UTH 49 for 1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(5:32 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 50 for 15 yards (8-C.Phillips6-N.Ritchie).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREGST 23(6:06 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 4-B.Baylor. 4-B.Baylor to ORS 35 for 12 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 24(6:42 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 23 for -1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 24 for 24 yards (5-J.Wilmore).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UTAH 2(6:54 - 1st) 97-J.Redding 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 2(7:01 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Fortheringham.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 4(7:43 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 2 for 2 yards (0-A.Arnold34-A.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(8:21 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 4 for 6 yards (36-O.Speights).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 17 - OREGST 23(8:33 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-V.Davis at ORS 45. 19-V.Davis pushed ob at ORS 10 for 35 yards (10-C.Nolan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - OREGST 20(9:10 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 23 for 3 yards (9-S.Fotu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(9:38 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 35 for 5 yards (6-N.Ritchie). Penalty on ORS 67-J.Gray Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 30. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(10:13 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan scrambles runs ob at ORS 30 for 10 yards.
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 20 for 20 yards (13-K.Latu45-A.Mata'afa).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 15(10:25 - 1st) 97-J.Redding 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 15(10:30 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 14(11:12 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 15 for -1 yard (9-H.Rashed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(11:53 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 17-D.Vele. 17-D.Vele to ORS 14 for 3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(12:29 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to ORS 17 for 12 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 47(13:04 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to ORS 29 for 24 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(13:49 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 47 for 5 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 34(14:25 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 42 for 8 yards (0-A.Arnold9-H.Rashed).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 34 for 9 yards (2-N.Wright36-O.Speights).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
-
1BAMA
LSU
55
17
4th 9:22 CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
7
27
4th 2:57 FOX
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
20
24
3rd 13:15 FS2
-
WYO
NMEX
3
7
2nd 14:47 CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
3
9
2nd 9:21 ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
7
0
2nd 13:17 FS1
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
Final ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
Final FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
17
22
Final ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
3
20
Final ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
35
24
Final
-
23OREG
CAL
17
21
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
SDGST
17
29
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
ARIZ
24
13
Final FS1
-
SC
UK
18
41
Final SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
45
10
Final ABC
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
48
0
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU