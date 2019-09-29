Drive Chart
KSTATE
OKLAST

No Text

Hubbard runs for 296 as Oklahoma St beats K-State, 26-13

  • AP
  • Sep 29, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Chuba Hubbard entered Saturday's game as the nation's leading rusher, yet still felt the need to rebound from what he considered to be a sub-par performance a week earlier.

Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, and Oklahoma State shut down No. 24 Kansas State's own vaunted rushing attack in a weather-delayed 26-13 victory.

Hubbard carried just three times in the first quarter for the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), who built a 13-0 lead when the game was halted more than an hour in the second quarter due to lightning. But the breakout star finished with runs of 53, 84 and 44 yards in a dominant performance.

After gaining ''just'' 121 yards on 37 carries in a 36-30 loss at No. 11 Texas last week, Hubbard felt like he redeemed himself.

''I wasn't happy with how it went last week, I felt like I let down my team in a lot of ways,'' Hubbard said. ''Texas obviously played great but I know I could have done a lot more, so this week, I just wanted to bounce back from that and help put my team in a position to win. Everything came together, so it was a good win.

''It's a great feeling.''

Spencer Sanders added 153 yards passing and a touchdown for Oklahoma State. Most of that went to Tylan Wallace, who hauled in eight passes for 145 yards.

''I think he should be in the Heisman running right now,'' Sanders said of Hubbard. ''He's doing great, he's a big asset to this team and we're just going to keep getting better each week.''

Skylar Thompson was 11 of 23 for 118 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 0-1), who were coming off a bye following a big win at Mississippi State.

''We held them to 26 points, which is a good effort by our defense, but we couldn't get anything going on offense,'' said Kansas State first-year coach Chris Klieman, whose team was just 1 of 13 on third downs. ''Offensively, we just couldn't get enough going, especially on 1st-and-10, that was where we struggled. We just didn't get into a great rhythm on offense and that's a credit to their defense.''

By the time lightning struck nearby and the officials ordered everyone off the field, the Cowboys had a 208-32 edge in offensive yardage. On the first play following the lengthy layoff, Thompson connected with Samuel Wheeler for a 39-yard pass, eventually leading to Blake Lynch's 46-yard field goal.

Oklahoma State looked to be securely in control after Hubbard's 84-yard touchdown run on the Cowboys' first play of the third quarter, giving them a 23-3 advantage.

''That was a big-time play and we needed that, as a team,'' Wallace said of Hubbard's big run. ''It just shows that big-time players go out and make big-time plays like that, and that was something we really needed, so I was real happy about that.''

Kansas State battled back, though, as both its defense and its offense asserted itself in the second half. The defense recorded back to back interceptions of Sanders, by Elijah Sullivan and Darreyl Patterson, and the offense capitalized on both. Lynch's 37-yard field goal and a 5-yard touchdown run by James Gilbert pulled K-State to within 23-13 with 7:14 remaining.

Oklahoma State drained the clock on its next possession, though, as Matt Ammendola kicked his fourth field goal of the night with 1:03 to go to put the game away.

TAKEAWAY

Kansas State entered the game ranking 10th in the nation in rushing, averaging 280 yards, but struggled for most of this one. Through the first half, the Wildcats gained just 18 yards on 13 carries, and had just 68 heading into the final couple minutes of the third quarter. In the end, the Wildcats wound up with 126 yards on 32 carries (a 3.9-yard average), led by Gilbert's 44 yards on 12 carries.

Oklahoma State had issues capitalizing in the red zone in its previous game, a 36-30 loss at No. 11 Texas. And once again, the Cowboys could not punch the ball in from inside the 20. It was a pair of field goals and a turnover-on-downs against the Longhorns, while this time Oklahoma State kicked three field goals after stalling within the 5-yard-line, and another within the 15. The big difference Saturday night was the outcome.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With Oklahoma State sitting just outside the Top 25 (they were essentially 27th), and K-State at No. 24, it was always likely that the winner of this game will land in the 20-23 range of the poll, while the loser gets left out. That still looks to be the case, as Oklahoma State should enter the rankings now, while K-State falls off the list.

LAST WORD

''He's a special kid,'' said Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson of Hubbard. ''He sent me a text early in the week and he said, `Hey coach, whatever it takes to win, I'll take the ball 30 times, I'll take it five times.' That's just a good measure of his character and what he wants to do for this football team. He was great tonight and he deserved a standing ovation.''

UP NEXT

Kansas State returns home to take on Baylor next Saturday.

Oklahoma State heads to Lubbock next Saturday to face Texas

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball , http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:54
49-M.Ammendola 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
74
yds
05:20
pos
13
26
Point After TD 7:14
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
23
Touchdown 7:18
34-J.Gilbert runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
49
yds
03:19
pos
12
23
Field Goal 12:54
10-B.Lynch 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
61
yds
02:19
pos
6
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:45
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
23
Touchdown 12:58
30-C.Hubbard runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
84
yds
00:12
pos
3
22
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:00
49-M.Ammendola 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
58
yds
02:41
pos
3
16
Field Goal 6:21
10-B.Lynch 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
47
yds
02:23
pos
3
13
Field Goal 9:30
49-M.Ammendola 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
61
yds
02:41
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:57
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 4:03
3-S.Sanders complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
26
yds
01:29
pos
0
9
Field Goal 6:16
49-M.Ammendola 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
51
yds
1:44
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 21
Rushing 4 12
Passing 3 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 1-13 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 243 502
Total Plays 55 69
Avg Gain 4.4 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 126 373
Rush Attempts 32 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 8.5
Net Yards Passing 117 129
Comp. - Att. 11-23 16-25
Yards Per Pass 5.1 5.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 2-24
Penalties - Yards 8-65 6-60
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 7-45.9 4-38.5
Return Yards 102 5
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-5
Kickoffs - Returns 4-76 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-26 0-0
Kicking 3/3 6/6
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
24 Kansas State 3-1 0301013
Oklahoma State 4-1 1067326
OKLAST -4.5, O/U 60
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 117 PASS YDS 129
126 RUSH YDS 373
243 TOTAL YDS 502
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 118 0 0 90.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 118 0 0 90.9
S. Thompson 11/23 118 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 44 1
J. Gilbert 12 44 1 18
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
S. Thompson 7 27 0 20
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
H. Trotter 4 25 0 8
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
J. Brown 5 12 0 7
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Youngblood 1 11 0 11
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Holcombe II 1 6 0 6
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
E. Sullivan 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Wheeler 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
S. Wheeler 1 39 0 39
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
D. Schoen 3 23 0 9
N. Lenners 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
N. Lenners 1 19 0 19
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
P. Brooks 3 15 0 10
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Brown 2 13 0 7
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
H. Trotter 1 9 0 9
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Gilbert 0 0 0 0
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Gill 0 0 0 0
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Weber 0 0 0 0
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Youngblood 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Jones 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
W. Jones 7-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Parker 6-0 0.0 0
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Patton 5-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Walker 4-0 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 4-1 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
E. Sullivan 3-0 0.0 1
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
W. Hubert 3-1 2.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. McPherson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Alexander 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 3-0 0.0 0
D. Green 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Green 3-0 0.0 0
B. Massie 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Massie 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wiley 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Wiley 2-1 0.0 0
E. Huggins 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Huggins 1-0 0.0 0
K. McGee 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McGee 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dishon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davies 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davies 1-0 0.0 0
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Neil Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ervin 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ervin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mittie 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mittie 1-0 0.0 0
D. Patterson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Patterson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
B. Lynch 2/2 46 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Anctil 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 45.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 45.9 2
D. Anctil 7 45.9 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.0 24 0
P. Brooks 4 19.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 153 1 2 112.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 153 1 2 112.6
S. Sanders 16/25 153 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 296 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 296 1
C. Hubbard 25 296 1 84
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
S. Sanders 14 52 0 28
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
L. Brown 4 25 0 18
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Wallace 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 145 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 145 0
T. Wallace 8 145 0 33
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Hubbard 2 7 0 5
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Stoner 1 5 0 5
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
L. Carter 1 3 1 3
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Johnson 0 0 0 0
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Woods 1 -2 0 -2
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 -5 0
L. Wolf 3 -5 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Sterling 7-0 0.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Bernard 5-0 0.0 0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Harvell-Peel 4-1 0.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 4-0 0.0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 3-2 0.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Harper 2-1 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Green 2-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Henry 2-1 0.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Murray 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Murray 2-0 1.0 0
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Tuihalamaka 2-0 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Antwine 2-0 0.0 0
G. Lemons 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Lemons 1-0 0.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Martin 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jernigan 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jernigan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
M. Ammendola 4/4 29 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 4
T. Hutton 4 38.5 4 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 4 0
D. Stoner 2 2.5 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 KSTATE 7 1:31 3 3 Punt
10:24 KSTATE 14 1:37 3 5 Punt
6:16 KSTATE 21 0:10 2 5 Fumble
3:57 KSTATE 30 0:44 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 40 2:01 5 0 Downs
8:44 KSTATE 25 2:23 5 47 FG
2:15 KSTATE 25 1:03 3 4 Punt
0:28 KSTATE 15 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 KSTATE 30 0:00 3 8 Punt
12:45 KSTATE 21 1:00 3 6 Punt
9:35 KSTATE 16 2:52 6 36 Punt
2:22 KSTATE 20 2:19 10 61 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:37 OKLAST 49 3:19 7 49 TD
1:07 KSTATE 13 0:38 4 3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 1:10 4 26 Punt
11:29 OKLAST 43 0:30 4 14 Punt
8:41 OKLAST 41 1:44 6 51 FG
5:32 KSTATE 26 1:29 5 26 TD
2:28 OKLAST 7 1:54 6 63 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 OKLAST 35 2:41 7 61 FG
5:41 OKLAST 30 2:41 8 58 FG
1:10 OKLAST 27 0:35 4 14 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 OKLAST 16 0:12 1 84 TD
11:38 OKLAST 36 1:15 4 14 Punt
5:53 OKLAST 20 3:25 9 0 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 OKLAST 25 1:11 5 26 INT
7:14 OKLAST 25 5:20 10 74 FG
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores