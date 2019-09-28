Drive Chart
Patterson's 4 TDs helps No. 20 Michigan rout Rutgers 52-0

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan enjoyed the feel-good, confidence-boosting win it desperately needed.

Shea Patterson accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and ran for a fourth score in the third quarter, setting up the 20th-ranked Wolverines to rout Rutgers 52-0 on Saturday.

Michigan (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) was very motivated to put together a strong performance, no matter who it was facing, following a humiliating loss at Wisconsin.

''We came out with a chip on our shoulder,'' Patterson said.

The Scarlet Knights (1-3, 0-2) have not won a conference game since the 2017 season and have to improve a lot to end the drought this year.

''I completely feel just sick and awful for our guys because they continue to show up every single day and grind at work,'' coach Chris Ash said.

Michigan started strong and didn't let up.

Patterson threw a quick out to Nico Collins on the opening drive and the receiver broke a tackle and sprinted up the sideline for a 48-yard score. On the Wolverines' next drive, Patterson had his first of three rushing TDs to match the number of scores the dual-threat quarterback had previously on the ground in his career.

Patterson played two-plus quarters and was 17 of 23 for 276 yards with one TD and one interception.

Michigan's no-huddle, spread offense operated smoothly with first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis calling plays from the sideline after working from the press box the previous three games.

''Everything was better face-to-face,'' coach Jim Harbaugh said. ''It was a good move.''

The Wolverines led 24-0 at halftime and took advantage of Rutgers getting off to a rough start in the second half.

Tre Avery fumbled on the kickoff return to open the second half. Raheem Blackshear was stopped for a loss on a reception on a fourth-and-1 later in the third quarter. And, the Scarlet Knights were called for a false start twice before punting late in the third.

Michigan showed some mercy by taking Patterson out of the game late in the third and gave Joe Milton some much-needed experience with Dylan McCaffrey out with a concussion.

Milton converted a fourth down with a 1-yard TD run for the sophomore's first score to put the Wolverines up 45-0 early in the fourth. The strong-armed quarterback connected with Giles Jackson on a 23-yard pass in the end zone.

The defense held on for the school's first shutout since a 78-0 victory at Rutgers in 2016.

In all, Harbaugh hopes players who helped out in all three phases feel better about themselves and the team than they did a week ago.

''It should be encouragement to them,'' Harbaugh said. ''When you're down and backs are against the wall, you have to come out and fight.''

SILVER LINING

Michigan had 141 yards rushing, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry with only one sack affecting the total.

''We did a good job in the run game,'' Ash said. ''But in the pass game, we couldn't get close to the football.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: Ash fell to 8-32 in his fourth season. He faces a tough task, improving the team enough to compete enough to potentially win Big Ten games.

''We need to be able to play better than what we have,'' Ash acknowledged.

Ash has not led the Scarlet Knights to a Big Ten victory since beating Maryland on Nov. 4, 2017.

''We gotta win football games around here,'' quarterback Artur Sitkowski said after he was 17 of 24 for 106 yards. ''Progress is only progress. Potential is only potential.''

Michigan: The offense needed a day like that, moving the ball efficiently on the ground and through the air while limiting turnovers to one interception on a pass Patterson underthrew intended for Collins.

''We had that bad taste in our mouth so we had to get it out, show what we can do,'' running back Christian Turner said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan may move back up in the poll a little after plummeting following a 35-14 loss to the Badgers.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts the Terrapins (2-2, 0-1). Maryland is coming off a 59-0 loss to No. 12 Penn State at home.

Michigan: Plays No. 14 Iowa (4-0, 1-0) at home. The Hawkeyes are a 48-3 win over Middle Tennessee, which opened the season with a 40-21 loss at Michigan.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:08
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
52
Touchdown 9:13
5-J.Milton complete to 15-G.Jackson. 15-G.Jackson runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
87
yds
01:33
pos
0
51
Point After TD 12:40
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
45
Touchdown 12:44
5-J.Milton runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
51
yds
01:33
pos
0
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:35
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 2:40
2-S.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
40
yds
01:43
pos
0
37
Point After TD 14:05
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 14:12
3-C.Turner runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
15
yds
00:48
pos
0
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
2-J.Moody 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
48
yds
03:44
pos
0
24
Point After TD 7:33
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 7:42
2-S.Patterson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
53
yds
04:15
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:07
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:13
2-S.Patterson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
56
yds
05:32
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:52
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:03
2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:57
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 28
Rushing 3 8
Passing 5 17
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-14 6-11
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 141 476
Total Plays 53 68
Avg Gain 2.7 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 46 141
Rush Attempts 29 41
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 3.4
Net Yards Passing 95 335
Comp. - Att. 17-24 20-27
Yards Per Pass 4.0 12.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-11 0-0
Penalties - Yards 9-70 6-35
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-43.3 2-47.5
Return Yards 74 42
Punts - Returns 1-0 5-29
Kickoffs - Returns 5-74 1-13
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 8/8
Extra Points 0/0 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rutgers 1-3 00000
20 Michigan 3-1 1410141452
MICH -27.5, O/U 49
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 95 PASS YDS 335
46 RUSH YDS 141
141 TOTAL YDS 476
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 106 0 0 107.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 106 0 0 107.9
A. Sitkowski 17/24 106 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 23 0
I. Pacheco 10 23 0 6
K. Adams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
K. Adams 7 21 0 6
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
R. Blackshear 6 11 0 5
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Jones 1 4 0 4
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -11 0
A. Sitkowski 4 -11 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 0
R. Blackshear 7 55 0 17
P. Woods 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
P. Woods 3 20 0 7
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
B. Melton 2 20 0 15
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
I. Pacheco 3 12 0 7
I. Washington 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
I. Washington 1 2 0 2
Aa. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
Aa. Young 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Paul 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Paul 7-1 0.0 0
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
O. Fatukasi 5-0 0.0 0
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Av. Young 5-0 0.0 0
T. Fogg 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Fogg 5-2 0.0 0
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
T. Maddox-Williams 4-1 1.0 0
C. Izien 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Izien 4-1 0.0 0
D. Hayes 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Hayes 3-0 0.0 1
E. Lumor 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Lumor 3-1 0.0 0
J. Turner 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Turner 2-1 0.0 0
W. Previlon 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Previlon 2-1 0.0 0
M. Dixon 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Dixon 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tverdov 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Tverdov 2-2 0.0 0
T. Barrow 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Barrow 2-0 0.0 0
D. Singleton 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Singleton 2-3 0.0 0
R. Battle 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Battle 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jutwreten 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bordner 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Bordner 1-1 0.0 0
C. Onyechi 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Onyechi 0-1 0.0 0
J. Duggan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Duggan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Korsak 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 43.3 1
A. Korsak 7 43.3 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 20 0
T. Avery 3 18.0 20 0
H. Hayek 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
H. Hayek 1 1.0 1 0
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
Av. Young 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Av. Young 1 0.0 0 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 276 1 1 180.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 276 1 1 180.4
S. Patterson 17/23 276 1 1
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 59 1 0 281.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 59 1 0 281.4
J. Milton 3/4 59 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 48 1
C. Turner 11 48 1 10
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
H. Haskins 9 45 0 15
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
Z. Charbonnet 5 22 0 8
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
T. Wilson 4 13 0 5
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
B. VanSumeren 3 5 0 3
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 3
S. Patterson 4 4 3 4
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Jackson 1 2 0 2
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
J. Milton 2 1 1 1
N. Capatina 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Capatina 2 1 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
R. Bell 6 83 0 22
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 0
D. Peoples-Jones 4 62 0 21
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 1
N. Collins 2 59 1 48
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
N. Eubanks 3 43 0 26
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
T. Black 2 30 0 22
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
L. Schoonmaker 1 29 0 29
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 1
G. Jackson 1 23 1 23
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Turner 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Hudson 5-2 0.0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 4-0 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Metellus 4-0 0.0 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Barrett 4-0 0.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
K. Paye 4-2 1.5 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 3-2 0.0 0
M. Danna 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Danna 3-1 0.0 0
J. Anthony 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Anthony 3-0 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
J. Uche 3-1 0.5 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kemp 2-0 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Glasgow 2-1 0.0 0
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Hill 2-1 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 1-1 0.0 0
L. Vilain 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Vilain 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gil 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gil 1-0 0.0 0
C. McGrone 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McGrone 1-0 0.0 0
B. White 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. White 0-1 0.0 0
H. Reynolds 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Reynolds 0-1 0.0 0
C. Hinton 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Hinton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
J. Moody 1/1 33 1/1 4
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
Q. Nordin 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 0
W. Hart 2 47.5 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
G. Jackson 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 6.0 10 0
D. Peoples-Jones 3 6.0 10 0
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Sainristil 1 0.0 0 0
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
R. Bell 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 RUT 22 2:07 4 -1 Punt
5:07 RUT 25 4:35 12 70 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 RUT 39 0:50 5 -21 Punt
7:33 RUT 23 2:45 7 3 Punt
0:20 RUT 29 0:05 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 RUT 25 1:05 4 16 Punt
9:46 RUT 4 4:40 10 36 Downs
2:35 RUT 25 0:52 5 -19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 RUT 25 1:12 3 -1 Fumble
9:08 RUT 2 5:30 9 27 Punt
0:25 RUT 19 0:00 1 2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 20 1:57 5 80 TD
10:45 MICH 39 5:32 13 56 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 5 1:25 4 15 Punt
11:57 MICH 47 4:15 9 53 TD
4:07 MICH 37 3:44 10 48 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RUT 15 0:48 3 15 TD
12:56 MICH 8 2:27 7 -4 INT
4:23 RUT 40 1:43 5 40 TD
1:43 MICH 49 1:33 10 51 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 MICH 28 1:33 5 87 TD
2:54 MICH 25 1:44 3 1 Punt
NCAA FB Scores