No. 14 Iowa throttles Middle Tennessee 48-3

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Iowa's defense has been among the nation's best all season.

The Hawkeyes' offense joined in on the fun at just the right time, racking up more yards than it ever has under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz.

Senior Nate Stanley threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, Toren Young added a career-high 131 yards rushing and 14th-ranked Iowa throttled Middle Tennessee 48-3 on Saturday, moving to 4-0 for the third time in 10 years.

Brandon Smith caught both of Stanley's TD throws for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa gained 644 yards ahead of a two-week stretch in which the Hawkeyes travel to No. 20 Michigan and host 12th-ranked Penn State. The Hawkeyes looked ready for that gauntlet against Middle Tennessee, going 10 of 16 on third downs, 3 for 3 on fourth downs and 6 of 6 in the red zone.

Iowa also didn't commit a turnover for the third game in a row.

''For the most part, we controlled every phase of the game, which was good to see,'' said Ferentz, now in his 21st season in charge at Iowa. ''We're playing clean football right now.''

Iowa racked up 358 of those yards in the first half and scored on its first four drives, a stretch headlined by an 18-yard TD throw from Stanley to Smith, to jump ahead 24-0 midway through the second quarter.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette's 14-yard touchdown run off a jet sweep pushed Iowa's lead to 34-3 with 2:19 left in the third quarter.

Asher O'Hara was 15 of 22 passing for 110 yards for Middle Tennessee (1-3). The Blue Raiders' defense was gashed for over 8 yards a play.

''This game was very important for our offense. We executed at a high level,'' Smith said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes' first drive - a nine-play, 65-yarder that lasted 3:59 and finished with a 4-yard touchdown run by Mekhi Sargent - was so clinical, so balanced and, frankly, so easy that it set the tone for the day. Iowa pushed around the undersized Blue Raiders from the opening whistle in joining its 2009 and 2015 teams with 4-0 starts. The Hawkeyes are now allowing an average of 9 points per game.

Middle Tennessee: This was likely the most overmatched the Blue Raiders will be all year. But they've got enough to compete for another bowl bid with Conference USA play starting next week. ''We've had some tough losses. But it shows us who we can be,'' O'Hara said. ''We believe in each other.''

GROUND AND POUND

Iowa's running game, which has been inconsistent over the past few years, exploded against the Blue Raiders. The Hawkeyes exploited their size advantage in the trenches and ran for 351 yards - their most since 2016 - on 51 carries. Sargent, the starting running back, didn't touch the ball in the second half and still finished with 91 yards. Freshman Tyler Goodson continued to show that he might be special as well, juking past multiple defenders on his way to 97 yards.

THE NUMBERS

Iowa punted just once. Keith Duncan missed his first field goal of the season, although he made up for it with successful tries from 49 and 42 yards. ... The Hawkeyes went 10 for 16 on third downs. ... Middle Tennessee committed eight penalties for 72 yards. Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon had the best game of his brief career. Nixon had seven total tackles, two for a loss, and he added a sack.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa won't move much unless the teams ahead of it lose. But the Hawkeyes are starting to look worthy of a spot in the top 10.

HE SAID IT

''I call him `The Human Joystick,''' Smith said of Goodson.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays at Michigan next Saturday. The Wolverines, who pummeled Rutgers 52-0 on Saturday, beat Middle Tennessee 40-21 in their opener.

Middle Tennessee hosts Marshall on Oct. 5.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:47
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
48
Touchdown 0:55
7-S.Petras runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
107
yds
06:23
pos
3
47
Point After TD 10:01
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
41
Touchdown 10:08
4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
00:06
pos
3
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:19
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
34
Touchdown 2:24
6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
03:05
pos
3
33
Field Goal 5:29
18-C.Holt 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
49
yds
5:17
pos
3
27
Field Goal 11:01
3-K.Duncan 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
55
yds
01:20
pos
0
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:33
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 8:37
36-B.Ross runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
81
yds
04:27
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:15
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 0:22
4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
02:40
pos
0
16
Field Goal 5:36
3-K.Duncan 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
39
yds
04:29
pos
0
10
Point After TD 11:01
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:04
10-M.Sargent runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
3:20
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 30
Rushing 6 17
Passing 6 13
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-12 10-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-3
Total Net Yards 203 623
Total Plays 51 80
Avg Gain 4.0 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 80 351
Rush Attempts 24 51
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 6.9
Net Yards Passing 123 272
Comp. - Att. 17-27 20-29
Yards Per Pass 4.6 9.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 2-21
Penalties - Yards 8-72 3-20
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-41.9 1-34.0
Return Yards 0 20
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 8/9
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 1-3 00303
14 Iowa 4-0 177101448
IOWA -23.5, O/U 51
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 123 PASS YDS 272
80 RUSH YDS 351
203 TOTAL YDS 623
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 110 0 0 110.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 110 0 0 110.2
A. O'Hara 15/22 110 0 0
C. Cunningham 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 26 0 0 83.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 26 0 0 83.7
C. Cunningham 2/5 26 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
A. O'Hara 10 33 0 15
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
J. McDonald 6 22 0 11
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
B. Anderson 4 15 0 13
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. West 1 7 0 7
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Mobley 2 7 0 4
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. England-Chisolm 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Pierce 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 0
J. Pierce 6 43 0 0
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
J. Marshall 1 21 0 21
C. Windham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
C. Windham 2 16 0 9
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
T. Lee 2 16 0 11
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. England-Chisolm 1 14 0 14
I. Upton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
I. Upton 1 12 0 12
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
B. Anderson 2 9 0 5
Y. Ali 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
Y. Ali 1 5 0 5
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Johnson 0 0 0 0
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. West 1 0 0 0
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Mobley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
J. Moffatt 11-1 0.0 0
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 7-1 0.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
R. Poydras 5-1 1.0 0
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Grate Jr 5-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Brooks 5-2 0.0 0
D. Anderson 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 4-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 4-1 0.0 0
C. Stamps 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Stamps 4-1 0.0 0
J. Brown 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
T. Ross 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ross 3-0 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
T. Render 3-1 1.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Philpots 3-0 0.0 0
B. Shepherd 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Shepherd 2-1 0.0 0
J. Starling 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Starling 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
C. McWilliams 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McWilliams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Patterson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wyatt 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wyatt 1-0 0.0 0
J. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Branch 1-0 0.0 0
K. Stribling 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Stribling 0-1 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Manciel 0-1 0.0 0
D. McClendon 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. McClendon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Holt 1/1 43 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 42.9 2
K. Ulbrich 7 42.9 2 51
M. Stephenson 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 1
M. Stephenson 1 35.0 1 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 276 2 0 187.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 276 2 0 187.1
N. Stanley 17/25 276 2 0
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 17 0 0 110.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 17 0 0 110.7
S. Petras 3/4 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 131 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 131 0
T. Young 11 131 0 52
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 97 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 97 0
T. Goodson 12 97 0 27
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 91 1
M. Sargent 14 91 1 18
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 1
I. Smith-Marsette 2 28 1 14
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
I. Kelly-Martin 1 3 0 3
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Petras 1 1 1 1
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
B. Ross 1 1 1 1
M. Pottebaum 38 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Pottebaum 1 0 0 0
T. Pallissard 40 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Pallissard 1 0 0 0
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -1 0
N. Stanley 7 -1 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 85 0
T. Tracy Jr. 3 85 0 33
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 71 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 2
B. Smith 6 71 2 18
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
I. Smith-Marsette 4 60 0 38
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
N. Ragaini 2 39 0 35
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
S. Beyer 1 27 0 27
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
T. Goodson 3 7 0 7
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
O. Martin 1 4 0 4
S. LaPorta 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. LaPorta 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Ojemudia 7-0 0.0 0
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Welch 7-1 0.0 0
D. Nixon 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
D. Nixon 6-1 1.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Niemann 2-2 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Epenesa 2-0 0.0 0
J. Koerner 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Koerner 2-0 0.0 0
T. Wirfs 74 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wirfs 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wade 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Wade 1-2 0.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Colbert 1-1 0.0 0
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Lattimore 1-0 1.0 0
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Stone 1-1 0.0 0
S. Benson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Benson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Schulte 74 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Schulte 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Shannon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Shannon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Z. VanValkenburg 1-2 0.0 0
D. Belton 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Belton 1-1 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Golston 0-1 0.0 0
A. Jones 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/3 6/6
K. Duncan 2/3 49 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
M. Sleep-Dalton 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 MTSU 25 0:23 4 -1 Punt
4:59 MTSU 25 1:09 3 8 Punt
0:15 MTSU 25 0:00 7 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:33 MTSU 25 2:34 7 27 Punt
3:44 IOWA 41 1:29 3 -5 Punt
0:06 MTSU 21 0:00 1 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 MTSU 25 0:00 7 4 Punt
10:57 MTSU 25 5:22 13 44 FG
2:19 MTSU 25 1:38 4 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:01 MTSU 25 2:36 8 17 Punt
0:47 MTSU 25 0:00 2 5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 35 3:56 8 61
10:05 IOWA 25 4:29 11 39 FG
3:02 IOWA 29 2:40 5 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 IOWA 19 4:27 9 81 TD
5:21 IOWA 8 1:32 3 -1 Punt
1:54 IOWA 1 1:42 12 78 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 IOWA 21 1:20 4 55 FG
5:29 IOWA 20 3:05 7 80 TD
0:41 IOWA 28 0:06 10 72 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:18 IOWA 21 6:23 14 107 TD
NCAA FB Scores