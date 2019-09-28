Drive Chart
CINCY
MRSHL

No Text

Ridder throws 4 TDs, Cincinnati whips Marshall 52-14

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Cincinnati started off slowly in its past two games and quarterback Desmond Ridder wanted to make sure that didn't happen against Marshall.

Ridder threw a season-high four touchdown passes, three in the first half, and the Bearcats rolled to a 52-14 victory over the Thundering Herd on Saturday.

Cincinnati (3-1) was dominant throughout its final nonconference tuneup before the start of American Athletic Conference play.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said it was ''probably the complete game we've been looking for. We've been in a little bit of a rut. We were 2-1, but it just didn't feel the same, the energy. And then after tonight you walk in that locker room, there's a different energy.''

Two weeks ago Cincinnati trailed Miami, Ohio 10-0 after one quarter and rebounded for a 35-13 win. The Bearcats were blown out by No. 5 Ohio State 42-0 on Sept. 7.

''The past weeks we haven't started out strong. That was one big thing this week, just start off fast,'' Ridder said. ''We did that. We prepared and executed.''

Ridder had TD tosses of 13 yards to Rashad Medaris and 17 yards to Alec Pierce in the first quarter, and 13 yards to tight end Josiah Deguara in the second quarter.

Just before halftime, Ridder fumbled when he was hit by Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett while attempting a pass. Deguara picked up the loose ball at the Marshall 2 and ran it in for a 28-0 halftime lead.

Ridder, a sophomore, added a 4-yard TD pass to tight end Bruno Labelle in the third quarter. Ridder completed 18 of 22 passes for 221 yards before being replaced by freshman Ben Bryant midway through the third.

''Des Ridder had a command of some things today,'' Fickell said.

Cincinnati led 45-0 entering the fourth quarter. Marshall (2-2) was limited to 256 yards of offense, with half of that coming in the fourth.

''Obviously that's a game we didn't play very well in any of the three phases,'' said Marshall coach Doc Holliday. ''They came in and took it to us. From the beginning of the game, we could not get things going and unfortunately they played a lot better than we did.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: Ridder, whose four TD tosses matched his total from the previous three games, looked at ease in the pocket and it helped that his receivers were often wide open. It marked the first game this season that Ridder did not throw an interception. He also rushed nine times for 48 yards. Pierce had season highs of six catches for 108 yards.

Marshall: The Thundering Herd had averaged 32 points over its first three games but didn't put up much of a fight Saturday. Green missed several of his targets and Marshall struggled to run the ball until after the outcome was already decided. Sophomore quarterback Isaiah Green finished 11 of 29 for 131 yards.

''We didn't execute and we didn't make enough plays,'' Green said. ''This football team doesn't give up. We've got to move on.''

AVOIDING A SHUTOUT

Backup running back Sheldon Evans' 13-yard TD run and Willie Johnson's 40-yard run on a reverse, both in the fourth quarter, enabled Marshall to avoid its first shutout loss at home since 1984 and its first overall shutout loss since 2000.

BRYANT'S FIRST

Bryant's first career completion was a 56-yard pass to Tre Tucker to the Marshall 1 late in the third quarter. Tavion Thomas scored on a 1-yard run on the next play.

TOUGH IN HUNTINGTON

Cincinnati and Marshall are about 150 miles apart. The Bearcats won in blowout fashion for the second straight time in Huntington. In 2008, Cincinnati won the last meeting at Marshall 33-10.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts No. 22 UCF in its league opener next Friday.

Marshall: Travels to Middle Tennessee in its Conference USA opener next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:20
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
14
Touchdown 1:29
30-M.Kopaygorodsky runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
52
yds
03:22
pos
51
14
Point After TD 10:40
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
14
Touchdown 10:50
1-W.Johnson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
40
yds
00:04
pos
45
13
Point After TD 12:35
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
7
Touchdown 12:40
5-S.Evans runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
45
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:03
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
0
Touchdown 0:08
5-T.Thomas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
57
yds
00:32
pos
44
0
Field Goal 2:25
31-S.Crosa 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
50
yds
02:20
pos
38
0
Point After TD 8:46
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
0
Touchdown 8:51
9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
57
yds
05:17
pos
34
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:10
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 1:54
9-D.Ridder sacked at MSH 2 for 5 yards FUMBLES (4-T.Beckett). 83-J.Deguara runs 2 yards for a touchdown
9
plays
75
yds
3:16
pos
27
0
Point After TD 8:45
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 8:50
9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
88
yds
02:48
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:53
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:00
9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
64
yds
8:28
pos
13
0
Point After TD 12:40
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:45
9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
02:15
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 14
Rushing 14 6
Passing 12 5
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 7-14 4-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 521 242
Total Plays 77 59
Avg Gain 6.8 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 230 125
Rush Attempts 51 29
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 4.3
Net Yards Passing 291 117
Comp. - Att. 21-26 11-30
Yards Per Pass 11.2 3.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-4 2-14
Penalties - Yards 9-75 7-65
Touchdowns 8 2
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-50.3 8-41.1
Return Yards 46 109
Punts - Returns 2-14 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 1-32 6-104
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 8/8 2/2
Extra Points 7/7 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Cincinnati 3-1 141417752
Marshall 2-2 0001414
MRSHL 4, O/U 47.5
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV
 291 PASS YDS 117
230 RUSH YDS 125
521 TOTAL YDS 242
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 221 4 0 226.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 221 4 0 226.2
D. Ridder 18/22 221 4 0
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 74 0 0 230.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 74 0 0 230.4
B. Bryant 3/4 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 70 1
T. Thomas 11 70 1 38
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
D. Ridder 9 48 0 12
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 42 0
M. Warren II 13 42 0 11
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
G. Doaks 6 32 0 11
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
M. Kopaygorodsky 5 19 1 12
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
B. Bryant 3 11 0 9
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
R. Montgomery 3 5 0 3
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Medaris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 108 1
A. Pierce 6 108 1 46
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 56 0
T. Tucker 1 56 0 56
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 1
J. Deguara 3 42 1 15
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
R. Medaris 2 28 1 15
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Mbodj 1 12 0 12
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Smith 1 11 0 11
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
B. Labelle 2 9 1 5
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Wright 1 7 0 7
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Taylor 1 6 0 6
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Geddis 1 6 0 6
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Warren II 1 5 0 5
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Jackson 1 5 0 5
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Cloud 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
E. Tucky 5-0 1.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. White 4-2 0.0 0
D. Beavers 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Beavers 3-1 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Bryant 3-1 0.0 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 2-1 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Vann 2-2 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Young 2-1 0.0 0
J. Schroer 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Schroer 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Wright 2-1 0.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Brooks 2-1 0.0 0
T. Ward 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Ward 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Hicks 2-3 0.0 0
M. Pitts 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
M. Pitts 1-2 1.0 0
R. Potts 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Potts 1-1 0.0 0
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Ponder 1-0 0.0 0
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Van Fossen 1-0 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Forrest 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sanders 21 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Sanders 1-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Taylor 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
S. Crosa 1/1 32 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 50.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 50.3 0
J. Smith 3 50.3 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
T. Tucker 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 8 0
R. Montgomery 2 7.0 8 0
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.9% 131 0 0 75.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.9% 131 0 0 75.9
I. Green 11/29 131 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 49 0
B. Knox 16 49 0 11
S. Evans 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 42 1
S. Evans 7 42 1 16
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 40 1
W. Johnson 1 40 1 40
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -6 0
I. Green 5 -6 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
B. Knox 4 50 0 33
C. Gammage 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
C. Gammage 2 28 0 20
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
W. Johnson 1 23 0 23
A. Levias 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Levias 2 20 0 15
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
X. Gaines 2 10 0 6
B. Thompson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Thompson 0 0 0 0
G. Morrell 12 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Morrell 0 0 0 0
T. Richardson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Richardson 0 0 0 0
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Keaton 0 0 0 0
S. Walden 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Walden 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Johnson 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
N. Johnson 9-4 0.0 0
B. Drayton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
B. Drayton 9-0 0.0 0
K. Merrell 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Merrell 5-0 0.0 0
C. Jackson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Jackson 4-1 0.0 0
O. Cobb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.5
O. Cobb 4-4 0.5 0
J. Edwards 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Edwards 4-1 0.0 0
F. Silva 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. Silva 3-0 0.0 0
T. Beckett 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 1.0
T. Beckett 3-6 1.0 0
C. Hames 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Hames 3-0 0.0 0
M. Abraham 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Abraham 3-1 0.0 0
S. Gilmore 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Gilmore 2-0 0.0 0
M. Lanier 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Lanier 2-1 0.0 0
E. Neal 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
E. Neal 2-2 0.0 0
T. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
M. Couch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
M. Couch 1-4 0.0 0
O. Porter 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Porter 1-0 0.0 0
R. Croom 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
R. Croom 1-4 0.0 0
N. Renalds 80 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Renalds 1-1 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 1-1 0.0 0
S. Burton 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Burton 1-1 0.0 0
D. Murphy 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Murphy 0-2 0.0 0
K. Taylor 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
D. Hodge 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.5
D. Hodge 0-4 0.5 0
R. LeFevre 43 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. LeFevre 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Rohrwasser 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 43.3 1
R. LeFevre 7 43.3 1 51
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 1
I. Green 1 26.0 1 26
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 17.2 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 17.2 23 0
W. Johnson 5 17.2 23 0
S. Walden 30 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
S. Walden 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
T. Keaton 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 39 2:15 6 61 TD
11:48 CINCY 36 8:48 20 64 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 CINCY 6 1:26 4 -3 Punt
11:38 CINCY 12 2:48 7 88 TD
5:10 CINCY 25 4:00 11 103
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 CINCY 43 5:17 10 57 TD
7:40 CINCY 25 1:19 3 4 Punt
4:45 CINCY 35 2:20 5 50 FG
0:40 CINCY 43 0:32 2 57 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 CINCY 25 1:01 4 15 Fumble
10:40 CINCY 25 1:46 4 -5 Punt
4:51 CINCY 48 3:22 7 52 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 MRSHL 12 0:48 3 5 Punt
2:53 MRSHL 23 2:40 9 45 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 MRSHL 45 0:55 3 1 Punt
8:45 MRSHL 18 0:39 3 6 Punt
7:30 MRSHL 29 1:51 4 4 Punt
1:10 MRSHL 25 1:05 10 83 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 MRSHL 13 0:00 3 1 Punt
8:46 MRSHL 25 0:41 3 8 Punt
6:17 MRSHL 21 0:54 3 -1 Punt
1:44 MRSHL 20 0:59 3 -1 Punt
0:03 MRSHL 25 0:00 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 CINCY 40 0:04 1 40 TD
8:11 MRSHL 26 2:41 7 26 Downs
1:20 MRSHL 18 0:07 2 2 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores