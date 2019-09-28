|
|
|LALAF
|GAS
Louisiana beats Georgia Southern in Sun Belt opener, 37-24
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas each ran for two touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia Southern, 37-24, in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both schools Saturday night.
The Ragin' Cajuns now have won back-to-back road games and their first win in a conference opener since the 2016 season.
With Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1, 1-0) leading 17-13 in the third quarter and facing fourth down at the Georgia Southern 1, Levi Lewis rolled left after a play fake, deked a linebacker with a run fake himself, then stepped back and found Ja'Marcus Bradley in the back of the end zone to make it 24-13.
The Eagles cut their deficit to three on a 1-yard run by J.D. King with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mitchell scored from 19 yards out early in the fourth quarter and Ragas put the game out of reach with his second touchdown of the game with 2:34 left.
Tyler Bass kicked field goals from 28-, 44- and 31-yards out for the Eagles (1-3, 0-1).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|15
|13
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|440
|231
|Total Plays
|60
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|275
|215
|Rush Attempts
|42
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|16
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|6-12
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|1.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-21
|Penalties - Yards
|3-32
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-34.0
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|11
|29
|Punts - Returns
|3-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|4/4
|Extra Points
|4/5
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|16
|
|
|275
|RUSH YDS
|215
|
|
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|231
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|11/18
|165
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|16
|131
|2
|32
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|14
|81
|2
|19
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|7
|36
|0
|14
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|4
|27
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
P. Leblanc 29 WR
|P. Leblanc
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|2
|22
|1
|21
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Ralston 22 TE
|N. Ralston
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
D. Mitchell 55 DL
|D. Mitchell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
H. Bergeron 89 TE
|H. Bergeron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Miller 38 DB
|T. Miller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Artigue 36 K
|S. Artigue
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|6/12
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|21
|93
|0
|21
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|11
|62
|1
|21
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|13
|59
|1
|9
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|6
|16
|0
|7
|
K. Hood 4 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Thompson 26 WR
|N. Thompson
|4
|24
|0
|8
|
C. Ransom 6 WR
|C. Ransom
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Michaud 23 WR
|M. Michaud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hood 4 WR
|K. Hood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|3/3
|45
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 98 P
|A. Beck II
|3
|48.7
|1
|59
|
M. Bauerle 84 P
|M. Bauerle
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|2
|14.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
