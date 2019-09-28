Drive Chart
Louisiana beats Georgia Southern in Sun Belt opener, 37-24

  Sep 28, 2019

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas each ran for two touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia Southern, 37-24, in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both schools Saturday night.

The Ragin' Cajuns now have won back-to-back road games and their first win in a conference opener since the 2016 season.

With Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1, 1-0) leading 17-13 in the third quarter and facing fourth down at the Georgia Southern 1, Levi Lewis rolled left after a play fake, deked a linebacker with a run fake himself, then stepped back and found Ja'Marcus Bradley in the back of the end zone to make it 24-13.

The Eagles cut their deficit to three on a 1-yard run by J.D. King with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

Mitchell scored from 19 yards out early in the fourth quarter and Ragas put the game out of reach with his second touchdown of the game with 2:34 left.

Tyler Bass kicked field goals from 28-, 44- and 31-yards out for the Eagles (1-3, 0-1).

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:34
45-K.Almendares extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
38
24
Touchdown 2:37
9-T.Ragas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
66
yds
2:25
pos
38
24
Field Goal 4:25
16-T.Bass 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
62
yds
02:54
pos
32
24
Touchdown 12:40
15-E.Mitchell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
19
yds
0:00
pos
32
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 14:00
15-J.King to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
21
Touchdown 0:45
15-J.King runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
78
yds
6:54
pos
26
19
Touchdown 8:20
1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
30
yds
3:00
pos
26
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
36-S.Artigue 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
67
yds
4:44
pos
20
13
Field Goal 0:08
36-S.Artigue 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
53
yds
04:56
pos
17
13
Point After TD 4:58
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 5:04
2-L.Wright runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:00
pos
14
12
Point After TD 8:05
45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 8:10
9-T.Ragas runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:05
pos
13
6
Field Goal 12:15
16-T.Bass 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
59
yds
4:44
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:24
16-T.Bass 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
64
yds
8:13
pos
7
3
Point After TD 13:46
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 13:46
15-E.Mitchell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
1:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 18
Rushing 15 13
Passing 7 3
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-7 5-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 440 231
Total Plays 60 68
Avg Gain 7.3 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 275 215
Rush Attempts 42 56
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 3.8
Net Yards Passing 165 16
Comp. - Att. 11-18 6-12
Yards Per Pass 9.2 1.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 3-21
Penalties - Yards 3-32 3-35
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-34.0 3-48.7
Return Yards 11 29
Punts - Returns 3-11 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-29
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/6 4/4
Extra Points 4/5 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana 4-1 71071337
Ga. Southern 1-3 3108324
GAS 3.5, O/U 55
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, GA
 165 PASS YDS 16
275 RUSH YDS 215
440 TOTAL YDS 231
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 165 1 0 156.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 165 1 0 156.4
L. Lewis 11/18 165 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 131 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 131 2
T. Ragas 16 131 2 32
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 81 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 81 2
E. Mitchell 14 81 2 19
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
R. Calais 7 36 0 14
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
L. Lewis 4 27 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 51 0
J. Jackson 1 51 0 51
J. Bell 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
J. Bell 3 35 0 16
P. Leblanc 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
P. Leblanc 1 24 0 24
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
J. Bradley 2 22 1 21
C. Gossett 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Gossett 1 16 0 16
N. Ralston 22 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
N. Ralston 2 12 0 9
D. Mitchell 55 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Mitchell 1 5 0 5
H. Bergeron 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Bergeron 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Miller 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Miller 1-0 1.0 0
K. Moncrief 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Moncrief 1-0 1.0 0
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Pedescleaux 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Artigue 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
S. Artigue 1/1 25 2/2 5
K. Almendares 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
K. Almendares 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
R. Byrns 1 34.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror 19 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
E. Garror 2 -0.5 0 0
J. Bell 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Bell 1 12.0 12 0
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 75.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 75.9
S. Werts 6/12 37 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 93 0
S. Werts 21 93 0 21
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 62 1
L. Wright 11 62 1 21
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 59 1
J. King 13 59 1 9
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
M. LaRoche 6 16 0 7
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Hood 1 9 0 9
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Murray 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Thompson 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
N. Thompson 4 24 0 8
C. Ransom 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Ransom 1 9 0 9
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Murray 1 4 0 4
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0
M. Michaud 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Michaud 0 0 0 0
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Hood 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
T. Bass 3/3 45 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 48.7 1
A. Beck II 3 48.7 1 59
M. Bauerle 84 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
M. Bauerle 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 17 0
J. King 2 14.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 GAS 25 7:36 6 37
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 LALAF 25 4:05 10 75 TD
5:04 LALAF 25 4:56 9 53 Halftime
5:04 LALAF 25 4:56 9 53 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 LALAF 45 3:30 6 40
0:45 GAS 35 0:35 7 38
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:19 GAS 35 2:54 5 62 FG
0:50 GAS 46 0:00 1 0 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LALAF 43 9:31 6 23 FG
3:14 GAS 8 2:50 4 21 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 LALAF 29 0:00 1 2
8:05 GAS 25 3:01 3 9 Fumble
5:04 LALAF 7 0:00 2 7 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 GAS 28 0:50 1 -9 Punt
8:04 LALAF 35 6:04 12 45
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 LALAF 35 4:35 13 42
2:37 LALAF 35 1:12 10 17
NCAA FB Scores