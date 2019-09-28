Drive Chart
Hammond leads Air Force over San Jose State 41-24

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) DJ Hammond III began the night on the sideline, resting a sore ankle. Things changed in a hurry.

Making an unexpected entry after an early injury forced Isaiah Sanders to leave the game, Hammond threw a 64-yard touchdown pass and finished or led four other scoring drives as Air Force beat San Jose State 41-24 on Friday night.

''Our offense has complete trust in both of those guys so whoever is up, we're behind them,'' said running back Taven Birdow, who rushed for 124 yards and two scores.

Sanders had started in place of Hammond, who sprained his ankle in last Friday's loss at Boise State and missed practice time in the days before the San Jose State game. Sanders, however, suffered a lower leg injury during the Falcons' first drive.

Christian Mallard had touchdown runs of 7 and 3 yards, Birdow had scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards, and Timothy Jackson added a 7-yard touchdown run for Air Force (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West), which improved to 4-1 in its series with San Jose State (2-2, 0-1). Geraud Sanders caught the long scoring pass from Hammond.

The Spartans scored on their opening possession, ending the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by DeJon Packer. But the Spartans were soon overtaken by the Falcons, whose defense denied San Jose State with four fourth-down stops in the game, including one from Air Force's 1-yard line.

''I think that was a big turning point in the game, the first time we got a fourth-down stop, and to be able to consistently get those fourth-down stops was huge for our defense and for our confidence as a team,'' safety Jeremy Fejedelem said.

San Jose State coach Brent Brennan conceded the inability to finish off drives figured most prominently in the Spartans' defeat.

''Those plays were huge,'' Brennan said. ''They were drive stoppers, all of them in the red zone or plus territory. Those were moments when your playmakers have to make a play. We didn't do it there. It was all a lack of execution.''

Up by 11 at the half, Air Force separated itself with two quick third-quarter touchdowns. Joshua Stoner broke loose for 43 yards on a sweep around left end to the San Jose State 3 and Mallard scored the first of his two TDs on the next play.

Jake Koehnke's ensuing kickoff was held up by strong winds swirling through Falcons Stadium before dropping like a rock at the Spartans 20. A sprinting Grant Donaldson beat San Jose State's return team to the live ball to recover for Air Force and Mallard scored his second touchdown moments later to put Air Force up 34-10.

Birdow scored his second touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Nick Nash threw touchdown passes of 30 yards to Andre Crump Jr. and 6 yards to Derrick Deese Jr. in the final four minutes.

Air Force scored three straight touchdowns to take a 21-10 lead at halftime. Jackson finished the first scoring drive with a 7-yard scoring run and the Falcons moved in front when Hammond threw deep to Geraud Sanders, who was 5 yards clear of the Spartans secondary when he gathered in the 64-yard scoring pass

Air Force's defense set up the score with the second of two fourth-down stops of San Jose State's offense deep in Falcons territory.

The Spartans, who missed two earlier scoring opportunities when they were stopped short on fourth down, got a 25-yard field goal from Matt Mercurio just before the end of the second quarter.

OPENING BLUES

Since joining the Mountain West in 2013, San Jose State has gone 0-7 in league openers, and two of those losses have come at the hands of Air Force.

THE TAKEAWAY

San Jose State: The Spartans started strong but couldn't find a way to sustain their early success. They had their opportunities but four failed fourth-down conversion attempts, all deep in Air Force territory, left the Spartans running on empty.

Air Force: DJ Hammond opened up the Falcons' offense with his touchdown strike to Sanders and the Falcons then leaned on their corps of running backs to carry the load on offense with Sanders injured and Hammond fighting through lingering ankle soreness. The Falcons defense chipped in with key stops throughout the game.

UP NEXT

San Jose State: Returns home to host New Mexico on Friday night.

Air Force: Plays at Navy next Saturday in the first of two meetings against a fellow service academy. Air Force hosts Army on Nov. 2.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
41
Touchdown 0:58
16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
22
yds
00:42
pos
23
41
Point After TD 3:51
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
41
Touchdown 3:59
16-N.Nash complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:49
pos
16
41
Point After TD 7:48
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
41
Touchdown 8:05
33-T.Birdow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
88
yds
01:36
pos
10
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:10
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
34
Touchdown 10:22
25-C.Mallard runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
15
yds
01:43
pos
10
33
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:05
92-J.Koehnke extra point is no good. blocked by.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 12:15
25-C.Mallard runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
10
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:55
39-M.Mercurio 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
67
yds
02:18
pos
10
21
Point After TD 3:13
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 3:13
33-T.Birdow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
37
yds
04:12
pos
7
20
Point After TD 8:43
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:55
5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:38
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:57
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:00
34-T.Jackson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
80
yds
05:50
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:50
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:00
21-D.Packer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 24
Rushing 6 19
Passing 17 5
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 7-13 10-13
4th Down Conv 0-4 1-2
Total Net Yards 364 513
Total Plays 73 79
Avg Gain 5.0 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 98 382
Rush Attempts 31 69
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 5.5
Net Yards Passing 266 131
Comp. - Att. 24-42 5-10
Yards Per Pass 6.3 13.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-14 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-20 8-76
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-24.0 1-42.0
Return Yards 0 11
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-11
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 5/6
Extra Points 3/3 5/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Jose State 2-2 7301424
Air Force 3-1 71413741
AF -20, O/U 58
Falcon Stadium U.S. Air Force Academy, CO
 266 PASS YDS 131
98 RUSH YDS 382
364 TOTAL YDS 513
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 198 0 0 101.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 198 0 0 101.8
J. Love 19/35 198 0 0
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 82 2 0 264.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 82 2 0 264.1
N. Nash 5/7 82 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 62 0
N. Nash 11 62 0 19
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 22 1
D. Packer 8 22 1 6
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
T. Nevens 6 19 0 7
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
K. Robinson 2 12 0 9
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
I. Holiness 1 -4 0 -4
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
J. Love 2 -12 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 0
T. Walker 6 69 0 28
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
I. Holiness 3 51 0 35
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
B. Gaither 5 44 0 11
J. Blackwell 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Blackwell 2 31 0 18
A. Crump 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 1
A. Crump 1 30 1 30
B. Foley 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
B. Foley 1 22 0 22
B. Humphreys 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Humphreys 1 9 0 9
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Packer 2 7 0 4
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Nevens 1 7 0 7
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
D. Deese Jr. 1 6 1 6
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Nash 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Aguayo 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
E. Aguayo 12-2 0.0 0
J. Osuna 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Osuna 9-1 0.0 0
J. Lenard 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
J. Lenard 8-3 0.0 0
T. Webb 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Webb 6-2 0.0 0
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Harmon 5-2 0.0 0
R. Tolefree 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Tolefree 4-2 0.0 0
C. Hawkins 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Hawkins 3-0 0.0 0
S. Latu 4 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Latu 3-2 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Hall 3-0 0.0 0
E. Ane 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
E. Ane 2-3 0.0 0
T. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Parker 2-1 0.0 0
C. Webb 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Webb 2-1 0.0 0
C. Alexander 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Alexander 2-1 0.0 0
C. Johnson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Talauati 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Talauati 1-1 0.0 0
C. Wood 48 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Wood 0-1 0.0 0
J. Gomez 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Gomez 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
M. Mercurio 1/1 25 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Galland 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 24.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 24.0 0
A. Galland 1 24.0 0 24
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 131 1 0 214.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 131 1 0 214.5
D. Hammond III 5/9 131 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 124 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 124 2
T. Birdow 25 124 2 17
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 75 0
K. Remsberg 16 75 0 23
C. Mallard 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 70 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 70 2
C. Mallard 10 70 2 14
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 43 0
J. Stoner 1 43 0 43
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
D. Hammond III 4 25 0 9
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
I. Sanders 3 23 0 17
T. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 1
T. Jackson 4 20 1 7
M. Murla 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
M. Murla 3 9 0 4
M. Schmidt 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Schmidt 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 108 1
G. Sanders 3 108 1 64
K. Waguespack 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Waguespack 1 14 0 14
B. Peterson 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Peterson 1 9 0 9
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Waters 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Meeks 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Meeks 7-1 0.0 0
M. Bugg III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Bugg III 6-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Johnson 5-2 0.0 0
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Fejedelem 4-2 0.0 0
L. Wills 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Wills 3-1 0.0 0
M. Fifita 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Fifita 3-2 0.0 0
G. Theil 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Theil 3-2 0.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Jackson 2-2 1.0 0
K. Barker 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Barker 2-0 0.0 0
V. Sanford 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Sanford 2-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
C. Musselman 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Musselman 1-0 0.0 0
G. Kauppila 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Kauppila 1-2 0.0 0
M. Purcell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Purcell 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Lewis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
L. Miller 85 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jones IV 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jones IV 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/6
J. Koehnke 0/0 0 5/6 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
C. Scott 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
G. Donaldson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 25 4:00 10 75 TD
4:57 SJST 25 3:46 12 60 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 SJST 32 3:17 12 52 Downs
8:43 SJST 25 0:39 3 -12 Punt
3:13 SJST 25 2:18 8 67 FG
0:08 SJST 9 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:10 SJST 35 3:40 12 64 Downs
3:30 AF 15 0:54 5 -2 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:48 SJST 25 3:49 8 75 TD
1:40 AF 22 0:42 4 22 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 AF 25 5:50 14 80 TD
0:49 AF 15 0:34 4 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 AF 25 1:38 5 75 TD
7:25 SJST 37 4:12 9 37 TD
0:52 AF 35 0:44 8 56 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 AF 25 0:00 8 75 TD
12:05 SJST 20 1:43 7 15 TD
5:58 AF 1 1:51 5 71 Fumble
2:13 AF 12 1:36 16 88 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:51 AF 13 1:29 4 9 Downs
0:52 AF 28 0:01 2 -7 Game
