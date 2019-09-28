|
|
|SJST
|AF
Hammond leads Air Force over San Jose State 41-24
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) DJ Hammond III began the night on the sideline, resting a sore ankle. Things changed in a hurry.
Making an unexpected entry after an early injury forced Isaiah Sanders to leave the game, Hammond threw a 64-yard touchdown pass and finished or led four other scoring drives as Air Force beat San Jose State 41-24 on Friday night.
''Our offense has complete trust in both of those guys so whoever is up, we're behind them,'' said running back Taven Birdow, who rushed for 124 yards and two scores.
Sanders had started in place of Hammond, who sprained his ankle in last Friday's loss at Boise State and missed practice time in the days before the San Jose State game. Sanders, however, suffered a lower leg injury during the Falcons' first drive.
Christian Mallard had touchdown runs of 7 and 3 yards, Birdow had scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards, and Timothy Jackson added a 7-yard touchdown run for Air Force (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West), which improved to 4-1 in its series with San Jose State (2-2, 0-1). Geraud Sanders caught the long scoring pass from Hammond.
The Spartans scored on their opening possession, ending the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by DeJon Packer. But the Spartans were soon overtaken by the Falcons, whose defense denied San Jose State with four fourth-down stops in the game, including one from Air Force's 1-yard line.
''I think that was a big turning point in the game, the first time we got a fourth-down stop, and to be able to consistently get those fourth-down stops was huge for our defense and for our confidence as a team,'' safety Jeremy Fejedelem said.
San Jose State coach Brent Brennan conceded the inability to finish off drives figured most prominently in the Spartans' defeat.
''Those plays were huge,'' Brennan said. ''They were drive stoppers, all of them in the red zone or plus territory. Those were moments when your playmakers have to make a play. We didn't do it there. It was all a lack of execution.''
Up by 11 at the half, Air Force separated itself with two quick third-quarter touchdowns. Joshua Stoner broke loose for 43 yards on a sweep around left end to the San Jose State 3 and Mallard scored the first of his two TDs on the next play.
Jake Koehnke's ensuing kickoff was held up by strong winds swirling through Falcons Stadium before dropping like a rock at the Spartans 20. A sprinting Grant Donaldson beat San Jose State's return team to the live ball to recover for Air Force and Mallard scored his second touchdown moments later to put Air Force up 34-10.
Birdow scored his second touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Nick Nash threw touchdown passes of 30 yards to Andre Crump Jr. and 6 yards to Derrick Deese Jr. in the final four minutes.
Air Force scored three straight touchdowns to take a 21-10 lead at halftime. Jackson finished the first scoring drive with a 7-yard scoring run and the Falcons moved in front when Hammond threw deep to Geraud Sanders, who was 5 yards clear of the Spartans secondary when he gathered in the 64-yard scoring pass
Air Force's defense set up the score with the second of two fourth-down stops of San Jose State's offense deep in Falcons territory.
The Spartans, who missed two earlier scoring opportunities when they were stopped short on fourth down, got a 25-yard field goal from Matt Mercurio just before the end of the second quarter.
OPENING BLUES
Since joining the Mountain West in 2013, San Jose State has gone 0-7 in league openers, and two of those losses have come at the hands of Air Force.
THE TAKEAWAY
San Jose State: The Spartans started strong but couldn't find a way to sustain their early success. They had their opportunities but four failed fourth-down conversion attempts, all deep in Air Force territory, left the Spartans running on empty.
Air Force: DJ Hammond opened up the Falcons' offense with his touchdown strike to Sanders and the Falcons then leaned on their corps of running backs to carry the load on offense with Sanders injured and Hammond fighting through lingering ankle soreness. The Falcons defense chipped in with key stops throughout the game.
UP NEXT
San Jose State: Returns home to host New Mexico on Friday night.
Air Force: Plays at Navy next Saturday in the first of two meetings against a fellow service academy. Air Force hosts Army on Nov. 2.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|6
|19
|Passing
|17
|5
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|10-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|364
|513
|Total Plays
|73
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|382
|Rush Attempts
|31
|69
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|266
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|24-42
|5-10
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|13.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-14
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|8-76
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-24.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|5/6
|Extra Points
|3/3
|5/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|382
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|11
|62
|0
|19
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|8
|22
|1
|6
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|6
|19
|0
|7
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
J. Love 12 QB
|J. Love
|2
|-12
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|6
|69
|0
|28
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|3
|51
|0
|35
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|5
|44
|0
|11
|
J. Blackwell 11 WR
|J. Blackwell
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
B. Foley 85 TE
|B. Foley
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
B. Humphreys 81 TE
|B. Humphreys
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Aguayo 31 LB
|E. Aguayo
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Osuna 11 LB
|J. Osuna
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lenard 27 S
|J. Lenard
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Tolefree 16 LB
|R. Tolefree
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hawkins 1 CB
|C. Hawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latu 4 NT
|S. Latu
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DL
|E. Ane
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 28 LB
|T. Parker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Webb 46 LB
|C. Webb
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Alexander 95 DE
|C. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 97 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Talauati 54 DL
|D. Talauati
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wood 48 P
|C. Wood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gomez 48 DL
|J. Gomez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|1/1
|25
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Galland 43 P
|A. Galland
|1
|24.0
|0
|24
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|5/9
|131
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|25
|124
|2
|17
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|16
|75
|0
|23
|
C. Mallard 25 RB
|C. Mallard
|10
|70
|2
|14
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|3
|23
|0
|17
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|4
|20
|1
|7
|
M. Murla 32 FB
|M. Murla
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
M. Schmidt 16 QB
|M. Schmidt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|3
|108
|1
|64
|
K. Waguespack 87 TE
|K. Waguespack
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Peterson 27 RB
|B. Peterson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bugg III 3 DB
|M. Bugg III
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wills 8 LB
|L. Wills
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Theil 14 DB
|G. Theil
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DT
|J. Jackson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Barker 95 DL
|K. Barker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Sanford 26 LB
|V. Sanford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 16 DB
|C. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Musselman 35 LB
|C. Musselman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kauppila 22 DB
|G. Kauppila
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purcell 86 DL
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 6 DB
|Z. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Miller 85 TE
|L. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones IV 4 DB
|J. Jones IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NAVY
MEMP
23
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
VATECH
45
10
Final ESPN
-
SJST
AF
24
41
Final CBSSN
-
12PSU
MD
59
0
Final FS1
-
ARIZST
15CAL
24
17
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
TCU
0
048.5 O/U
-15
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
TXTECH
6OKLA
0
069.5 O/U
-27
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NILL
VANDY
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
NWEST
8WISC
0
046 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
MTSU
14IOWA
0
051.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN2
-
23TXAM
ARK
0
060.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RUT
20MICH
0
049 O/U
-27.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
BUFF
MIAOH
0
047 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPNU
-
HOLY
CUSE
0
055 O/U
-38.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BYU
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN+
-
CMICH
WMICH
0
061 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
DE
PITT
0
050.5 O/U
-28
Sat 12:30pm
-
MINN
PURDUE
0
054 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN2
-
18UVA
10ND
0
047.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
GATECH
TEMPLE
0
047.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
MISS
2BAMA
0
062 O/U
-37.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
21USC
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
1CLEM
UNC
0
060 O/U
+27
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
CSTCAR
APLST
0
059.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESPN+
-
IND
25MICHST
0
044 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
WAKE
BC
0
069 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
AKRON
MA
0
062 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm FloSports
-
FAU
CHARLO
0
065.5 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
062 O/U
+7.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TWST
9FLA
0
063.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
CINCY
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm FBOOK
-
ECU
ODU
0
047 O/U
-3
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
ARKST
TROY
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
NMEX
LIB
0
072 O/U
-7.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
LALAF
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
056 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
UAB
WKY
0
047.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
NICHST
TXSTSM
0
0
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
UCONN
22UCF
0
065 O/U
-43
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
UTEP
USM
0
048.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
MISSST
7AUBURN
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
RICE
0
048.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm
-
24KSTATE
OKLAST
0
060.5 O/U
-4
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
SALA
LAMON
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
COLOST
UTAHST
0
070 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
5OHIOST
NEB
0
066 O/U
+17
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UK
SC
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NCST
FSU
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
UNLV
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
-9
Sat 8:00pm ESPNU
-
HOU
NTEXAS
0
059.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 8:00pm FBOOK
-
FRESNO
NMEXST
0
063 O/U
+20
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
WASHST
19UTAH
0
056.5 O/U
-6
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
HAWAII
NEVADA
0
064.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
UCLA
ARIZ
0
071.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN