|
|
|DE
|PITT
Pitt survives scare from Delaware, 17-14
PITTSBURGH (AP) Less than an hour before Pittsburgh kicked off against Delaware at Heinz Field on Saturday, coach Pat Narduzzi still wasn't sure who his starting quarterback would be.
Regular starter Kenny Pickett had suffered a shoulder injury the week before against UCF and though he returned to star in that upset, he didn't practice much in the week leading up to the meeting with the Blue Hens.
When the final decision was made, Pickett was out and redshirt freshman Nick Patti was in.
With Pickett and more than a half-dozen other starters on the sidelines with injuries, the Panthers were in for an unexpectedly close battle with the Blue Hens.
Trailing in the fourth quarter, Patti directed an eight-play, 90-yard drive, finding Taysir Mack in the end zone from 12 yards out to put Pitt in the lead for good for a closer-than-expected 17-14 victory.
Patti and Mack utilized a connection built during the week of practice to hook up five times for 124 yards, including a crucial 48-yard completion on a third-and-17 to keep that scoring drive moving.
''He's a guy that takes the top off the defense and is a great playmaker,'' Patti said. ''But we have more guys like that. It was just Taysir getting his number called, going out and executing.''
Patti finished 23 of 37 for 271 yards and two touchdowns while making his first career start, but a poor decision on a first-half interception let the Blue Hens into the game,
After a Patti was picked off on a pass thrown right to Blue Hens defensive back Tim Poindexter, Nolan Henderson passed 7 yards to Gene Coleman II to tie the game.
''That was not the Pitt football team I like to see,'' coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''I don't think we came out with the emotion that we could have. I thought we came out flat. Blame me for that.''
When Pitt receiver Maurice Ffrench fumbled in the third quarter to give Delaware another short field, Henderson hit Jourdan Townsend with a 5-yard score to give the Blue Hens a four-point lead.
''We had a little momentum and we had the opportunity to extend our lead and we just were not able to do that,'' Delaware coach Danny Rocco said.
That's when Pitt's offense found a much-needed spark in the fourth quarter to turn the tide of the game.
''It's the first time that I've played a full game,'' Patti said. ''Staying consistent throughout the game was a challenge, but I just tried to get better as the game went on.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Delaware: The Blue Hens had one shot against a Power 5 team on their 2019 schedule, and they made an impact by taking Pitt to the wire. The question will be whether they can translate that showing at the FCS level where Delaware plays in a Colonial Athletic Conference that features six ranked teams, including the Blue Hens.
''These moments don't come along very often,'' Rocco said. ''The norm is not to be in a one-possession game. . We've got to move it forward, as always.''
Pitt: Despite the win, the slog over the Blue Hens sapped any momentum the Panthers may have had coming off an upset over then-No. 15 UCF a week ago. The absence of Pickett is concerning for the Panthers' offense. He entered the week fifth in the FBS in completions per game.
MASH UNIT
In addition to Pickett, Pitt played without top running backs A.J. Davis and Vincent Davis, wide receiver Tre Tipton, starting cornerback Jason Pinnock and linebackers Elias Reynolds and Chase Pine.
Narduzzi said after the game that all of them were dealing with injuries but declined to reveal their statuses moving forward.
SIBLEY STANDS OUT
Without the Davises at running back, Pitt turned to redshirt sophomore Todd Sibley. The former four-star recruit had just 11 career carries coming into Saturday's contest but became the featured back.
Sibley finished with 22 carries for 106 yards, Pitt's first 100-yard performance on the ground this season, including a 20-yard carry on the final touchdown drive.
''I took the challenge to heart,'' Sibley said. ''Once our two guys went down, I knew that I had to step up to the plate. I took practice really, really seriously this week. I think I practiced harder than I've ever practiced.''
UP NEXT
Delaware: Continues a two-game road swing by visiting Elon.
Pitt: Returns to ACC play with a trip to 3-1 Duke next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|150
|443
|Total Plays
|62
|76
|Avg Gain
|2.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|172
|Rush Attempts
|31
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|107
|271
|Comp. - Att.
|14-31
|23-37
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|7.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-20
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-26
|13-115
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.6
|5-41.8
|Return Yards
|55
|27
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|3/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|271
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|172
|
|
|150
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Henderson 14 QB
|N. Henderson
|14/31
|127
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Henderson 14 QB
|N. Henderson
|12
|3
|0
|14
|
G. Coleman II 5 WR
|G. Coleman II
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Coleman II 5 WR
|G. Coleman II
|5
|61
|1
|25
|
T. Pitts 1 WR
|T. Pitts
|2
|23
|0
|21
|
O. Tyler 21 TE
|O. Tyler
|1
|17
|0
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Poindexter 2 DB
|T. Poindexter
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Roth 36 K
|J. Roth
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Coleman II 5 WR
|G. Coleman II
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|23/37
|271
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|22
|106
|0
|20
|
V. Carter 19 WR
|V. Carter
|9
|42
|0
|14
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|2
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|5
|124
|1
|48
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|9
|57
|0
|12
|
V. Carter 19 WR
|V. Carter
|3
|37
|1
|30
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
W. Gragg 10 TE
|W. Gragg
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Vardzel 83 WR
|J. Vardzel
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
|D. Butler-Jenkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wayne 82 WR
|J. Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|1/2
|21
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|5
|41.8
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
-
CSTCAR
APLST
21
28
2nd 1:49 ESPN+
-
FAU
CHARLO
45
27
4th 0:13 NFLN
-
18UVA
10ND
20
35
4th 4:22 NBC
-
MISS
2BAMA
24
59
4th 4:52 CBS
-
IND
25MICHST
24
31
4th 3:16 BTN
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
21
20
4th 2:42 ESPN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
14
4th 9:09 ESPU
-
CINCY
MRSHL
34
0
3rd 8:51 FBOOK
-
ECU
ODU
17
3
2nd 7:50 ESPN+
-
ARKST
TROY
21
10
1st 0:00 ESPN+
-
LALAF
GAS
7
9
2nd 6:46 ESPN+
-
NMEX
LIB
3
7
2nd 9:20 ESPN+
-
NAVY
MEMP
23
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
VATECH
45
10
Final ESPN
-
12PSU
MD
59
0
Final FS1
-
SJST
AF
24
41
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
15CAL
24
17
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
TCU
14
51
Final FS1
-
TXTECH
6OKLA
16
55
Final FOX
-
NWEST
8WISC
15
24
Final ABC
-
BUFF
MIAOH
20
34
Final ESPNU
-
MTSU
14IOWA
3
48
Final ESPN2
-
NILL
VANDY
18
24
Final SECN
-
HOLY
CUSE
3
41
Final ACCN
-
BYU
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
RUT
20MICH
0
52
Final BTN
-
CMICH
WMICH
15
31
Final CBSSN
-
23TXAM
ARK
31
27
Final ESPN
-
DE
PITT
14
17
Final
-
WAKE
BC
27
24
Final ACCN
-
GATECH
TEMPLE
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
MINN
PURDUE
38
31
Final ESPN2
-
1CLEM
UNC
21
20
Final ABC
-
21USC
17WASH
14
28
Final FOX
-
AKRON
MA
29
37
Final FloSports
-
TWST
9FLA
0
38
Final SECN
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
056 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
UAB
WKY
0
047.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
NICHST
TXSTSM
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
UCONN
22UCF
0
065 O/U
-42
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
UTEP
USM
0
049 O/U
-26
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
MISSST
7AUBURN
0
047 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
RICE
0
049 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm
-
24KSTATE
OKLAST
0
060 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
SALA
LAMON
0
058.5 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
COLOST
UTAHST
0
069 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
5OHIOST
NEB
0
065.5 O/U
+17
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UK
SC
0
055 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NCST
FSU
0
062.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
UNLV
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-9
Sat 8:00pm ESPNU
-
HOU
NTEXAS
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 8:00pm FBOOK
-
FRESNO
NMEXST
0
063 O/U
+20.5
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
WASHST
19UTAH
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
HAWAII
NEVADA
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
UCLA
ARIZ
0
071.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN