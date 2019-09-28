Drive Chart
DE
PITT

No Text

Pitt survives scare from Delaware, 17-14

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Less than an hour before Pittsburgh kicked off against Delaware at Heinz Field on Saturday, coach Pat Narduzzi still wasn't sure who his starting quarterback would be.

Regular starter Kenny Pickett had suffered a shoulder injury the week before against UCF and though he returned to star in that upset, he didn't practice much in the week leading up to the meeting with the Blue Hens.

When the final decision was made, Pickett was out and redshirt freshman Nick Patti was in.

With Pickett and more than a half-dozen other starters on the sidelines with injuries, the Panthers were in for an unexpectedly close battle with the Blue Hens.

Trailing in the fourth quarter, Patti directed an eight-play, 90-yard drive, finding Taysir Mack in the end zone from 12 yards out to put Pitt in the lead for good for a closer-than-expected 17-14 victory.

Patti and Mack utilized a connection built during the week of practice to hook up five times for 124 yards, including a crucial 48-yard completion on a third-and-17 to keep that scoring drive moving.

''He's a guy that takes the top off the defense and is a great playmaker,'' Patti said. ''But we have more guys like that. It was just Taysir getting his number called, going out and executing.''

Patti finished 23 of 37 for 271 yards and two touchdowns while making his first career start, but a poor decision on a first-half interception let the Blue Hens into the game,

After a Patti was picked off on a pass thrown right to Blue Hens defensive back Tim Poindexter, Nolan Henderson passed 7 yards to Gene Coleman II to tie the game.

''That was not the Pitt football team I like to see,'' coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''I don't think we came out with the emotion that we could have. I thought we came out flat. Blame me for that.''

When Pitt receiver Maurice Ffrench fumbled in the third quarter to give Delaware another short field, Henderson hit Jourdan Townsend with a 5-yard score to give the Blue Hens a four-point lead.

''We had a little momentum and we had the opportunity to extend our lead and we just were not able to do that,'' Delaware coach Danny Rocco said.

That's when Pitt's offense found a much-needed spark in the fourth quarter to turn the tide of the game.

''It's the first time that I've played a full game,'' Patti said. ''Staying consistent throughout the game was a challenge, but I just tried to get better as the game went on.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Delaware: The Blue Hens had one shot against a Power 5 team on their 2019 schedule, and they made an impact by taking Pitt to the wire. The question will be whether they can translate that showing at the FCS level where Delaware plays in a Colonial Athletic Conference that features six ranked teams, including the Blue Hens.

''These moments don't come along very often,'' Rocco said. ''The norm is not to be in a one-possession game. . We've got to move it forward, as always.''

Pitt: Despite the win, the slog over the Blue Hens sapped any momentum the Panthers may have had coming off an upset over then-No. 15 UCF a week ago. The absence of Pickett is concerning for the Panthers' offense. He entered the week fifth in the FBS in completions per game.

MASH UNIT

In addition to Pickett, Pitt played without top running backs A.J. Davis and Vincent Davis, wide receiver Tre Tipton, starting cornerback Jason Pinnock and linebackers Elias Reynolds and Chase Pine.

Narduzzi said after the game that all of them were dealing with injuries but declined to reveal their statuses moving forward.

SIBLEY STANDS OUT

Without the Davises at running back, Pitt turned to redshirt sophomore Todd Sibley. The former four-star recruit had just 11 career carries coming into Saturday's contest but became the featured back.

Sibley finished with 22 carries for 106 yards, Pitt's first 100-yard performance on the ground this season, including a 20-yard carry on the final touchdown drive.

''I took the challenge to heart,'' Sibley said. ''Once our two guys went down, I knew that I had to step up to the plate. I took practice really, really seriously this week. I think I practiced harder than I've ever practiced.''

UP NEXT

Delaware: Continues a two-game road swing by visiting Elon.

Pitt: Returns to ACC play with a trip to 3-1 Duke next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:33
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 10:33
12-N.Patti complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
86
yds
03:35
pos
14
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:53
36-J.Roth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 13:00
14-N.Henderson complete to 17-J.Townsend. 17-J.Townsend runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
21
yds
01:30
pos
13
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:12
97-A.Kessman 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
73
yds
6:12
pos
7
10
Point After TD 6:28
36-J.Roth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:48
14-N.Henderson complete to 5-G.Coleman. 5-G.Coleman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
41
yds
01:47
pos
6
7
Point After TD 14:54
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 15:00
12-N.Patti complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
02:20
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 21
Rushing 4 10
Passing 6 10
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 3-15 7-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 150 443
Total Plays 62 76
Avg Gain 2.4 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 43 172
Rush Attempts 31 39
Avg Rush Yards 1.4 4.4
Net Yards Passing 107 271
Comp. - Att. 14-31 23-37
Yards Per Pass 3.5 7.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-20 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-26 13-115
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 8-42.6 5-41.8
Return Yards 55 27
Punts - Returns 2-17 2-7
Kickoffs - Returns 2-34 1-20
Int. - Returns 1-4 0-0
Kicking 2/3 3/4
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Delaware 3-2 077014
Pittsburgh 3-2 0100717
PITT -28.5, O/U 50.5
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA
 107 PASS YDS 271
43 RUSH YDS 172
150 TOTAL YDS 443
Delaware
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Henderson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.2% 127 2 0 100.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.2% 127 2 0 100.9
N. Henderson 14/31 127 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Henderson 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 3 0
N. Henderson 12 3 0 14
G. Coleman II 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
G. Coleman II 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Coleman II 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 1
G. Coleman II 5 61 1 25
T. Pitts 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Pitts 2 23 0 21
O. Tyler 21 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
O. Tyler 1 17 0 17
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Poindexter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Poindexter 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Roth 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
J. Roth 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Coleman II 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
G. Coleman II 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Patti 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 271 2 1 136.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 271 2 1 136.1
N. Patti 23/37 271 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 106 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 106 0
T. Sibley Jr. 22 106 0 20
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
V. Carter 9 42 0 14
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Ffrench 2 12 0 7
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 10 0 10
N. Patti 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Patti 2 6 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 124 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 124 1
T. Mack 5 124 1 48
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 57 0
M. Ffrench 9 57 0 12
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 1
V. Carter 3 37 1 30
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
A. Mathews 1 16 0 16
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Sibley Jr. 1 16 0 16
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
W. Gragg 1 10 0 10
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Griffin-Stewart 2 6 0 3
J. Vardzel 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Vardzel 1 5 0 5
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 0 0 0 0
J. Wayne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wayne 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Johnson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
K. Johnson 2-0 2.0 0
H. Baldonado 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
H. Baldonado 1-1 1.5 0
J. Twyman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Twyman 0-1 0.5 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
P. Jones II 0-1 0.5 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Watts 0-1 0.5 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Jackson 0-1 0.5 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Bright 0-1 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
P. Campbell III 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
A. Kessman 1/2 21 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.8 3
K. Christodoulou 5 41.8 3 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Woods 25 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
A. Woods 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
M. Ffrench 2 3.5 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DE 25 3:00 7 37 Punt
9:30 DE 29 4:33 11 27 Punt
3:23 DE 39 0:41 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 DE 25 1:13 3 1 Punt
12:27 DE 26 2:47 8 50 FG Miss
8:35 PITT 41 1:47 7 41 TD
0:12 DE 25 0:04 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 PITT 21 1:30 5 21 TD
9:57 DE 39 1:11 3 -6
7:35 DE 7 0:52 3 -2 Punt
3:58 DE 5 3:49 10 56 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 PITT 10 0:00 1 -4
10:33 DE 21 0:46 3 -1 Punt
4:54 DE 12 0:56 3 -2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 PITT 7 1:49 7 64 Downs
4:52 PITT 20 0:46 3 8 Punt
2:38 PITT 38 2:20 6 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 PITT 30 1:01 3 5 Punt
9:33 PITT 20 0:32 3 39 INT
6:28 PITT 25 6:12 17 68 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 PITT 10 0:00 2 11 Fumble
12:53 PITT 25 2:43 9 36
8:40 PITT 27 0:59 3 7 Punt
6:05 DE 42 1:46 4 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 PITT 14 3:35 8 86 TD
9:00 PITT 30 4:06 7 21 Punt
3:52 PITT 41 2:09 5 14 Punt
1:30 DE 26 0:15 3 -4 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores