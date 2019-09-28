Drive Chart
Ahmed leads No. 17 Washington past No. 21 USC 28-14

  • Sep 28, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) Elijah Molden dropped into open space near the goal line and went unnoticed. When the pass went his direction, Washington's young cornerback finally grabbed his first interception. Two plays later, Salvon Ahmed ran into open space. When he found it, the speedy running back broke off the longest run play for Washington in 25 years.

They were two plays a matter of seconds apart that broke the game open and helped No. 17 Washington beat No. 21 Southern California 28-14 on Saturday.

''I thought that was game-changing, that sequence right there. That's a 14-point swing,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said.

Washington's talented secondary forced Matt Fink into three interceptions, shut down the pass game for most of the afternoon and caused headaches for the former third-stringer thrust into his first college start.

Meanwhile, the Huskies received a career day from Ahmed, who rushed for 153 yards, including his 89-yard TD run in the third quarter and gave Washington a 21-point lead. Ahmed missed last week's win at BYU with a leg injury. But he was back in a big way against the Trojans with the longest run play for Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) play since a 91-yard TD run by Napoleon Kaufman in 1994 against San Jose State.

''Those are the kinds of runs that you dream for,'' Ahmad said. ''I'm happy that I've got an offensive line that can make those things happen up front for us. They work their tails off every single down and that is a reward to them and a reward to me.''

His big run came moments after Fink's most critical mistake.

With USC (3-2, 2-1) trailing 20-7 and driving, Fink failed to see Molden dropping into a zone and had a pass intercepted at the Washington 1 as he tried to hit Michael Pittman Jr.

''It was just a high ball and I jumped up and got it. It could have been anyone,'' Molden said.

Each of Fink's first two interceptions led to Washington touchdowns, and his final one - the second of the day for freshman safety Cameron Williams - came in the closing seconds. But it was Molden's pick that stung most.

''It was just a bad read. Should have handed the ball off and that's on me,'' Fink said.

Fink, the No. 3 QB when the season started, carved up Utah a week ago throwing for 351 yards after being called into duty when Kedon Slovis went down with a concussion. Fink found passing quite a bit tougher against Washington and its standout secondary.

The Trojans found nothing open downfield. Pittman caught a 44-yard touchdown on a blown coverage late in the third quarter. It was the Trojans' first pass play of more than 8 yards and was the only one of longer than 19 yards. USC's last legitimate hope ended when Myles Bryant broke up a fourth-and-goal pass in the end zone with 4:47 left.

Washington defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake threw looks at Fink that hadn't been shown all season. The Huskies used bracket coverage on Pittman and Tyler Vaughns regularly and the Trojans didn't have answers.

''Those are some of the best receivers in the Pac-12. I've been competing against those guys for a long time, but we came in understanding they were going to test us,'' Bryant said. ''They ended up getting one on us but I think guys played big and we ended up getting turnovers and helping our offense out.''

Fink finished 19 of 31 for 163 yards and had a 3-yard TD run. Stephen Carr rushed for 94 yards, but for this day USC's version of the `Air Raid' offense was grounded.

''We made enough mistakes to lose the game,'' USC coach Clay Helton said.

After a couple of big weeks, Washington QB Jacob Eason had a quiet day but didn't make any mistakes. Eason was 16 of 26 for 180 yards.

FIRST QUARTER DOMINANCE

Washington took an early 14-0 lead, continuing its first-quarter dominance this season. The Huskies took advantage of a short punt and capped a 35-yard scoring drive with Newton's 1-yard TD plunge. Fink followed with a bad overthrow that was intercepted by Williams and Washington built a two-touchdown advantage when Andre Baccellia recovered Ahmed's fumble in the end zone. Ahmed fumbled at the 1, but Baccellia won the scramble and gave the Huskies a 14-point lead.

Washington has outscored opponents 77-3 in the first quarter this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: The Trojans were unable to get Pittman free a week after he caught 10 passes for 232 yards against Utah. Pittman didn't get his first target, and catch, until midway through the second quarter. He finished with four catches for 64 yards, but 44 came on one play.

Washington: Ahmed's previous career high came earlier this year when he rushed for 119 yards against California. The Huskies rushed for 193 yards as a team.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

USC's return to the AP Top 25 is likely to be brief. The Huskies have a chance to move up a couple of spots from last week.

UP NEXT

USC: The Trojans have an open week before playing at Notre Dame on Oct. 12.

Washington: The Huskies begin a two-game road trip playing at Stanford next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:10
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 2:18
19-M.Fink complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
02:38
pos
13
28
Two Point Conversion 4:56
10-J.Eason complete to 6-C.McClatcher. 6-C.McClatcher to USC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 5:08
26-S.Ahmed runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
96
yds
00:37
pos
7
26
Field Goal 12:11
47-P.Henry 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
40
yds
00:00
pos
7
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:45
47-P.Henry 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
49
yds
03:29
pos
7
17
Point After TD 4:14
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:14
19-M.Fink runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
9
yds
05:51
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:29
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:40
26-S.Ahmed to USC End Zone FUMBLES (24-M.Williams). 5-A.Baccellia runs no gain for a touchdown.
4
plays
38
yds
1:23
pos
0
13
Point After TD 3:38
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:38
28-R.Newton runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
5
yds
02:16
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 16
Rushing 8 8
Passing 9 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-13 3-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 363 371
Total Plays 65 61
Avg Gain 5.6 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 212 193
Rush Attempts 33 35
Avg Rush Yards 6.4 5.5
Net Yards Passing 151 178
Comp. - Att. 19-32 16-26
Yards Per Pass 4.7 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-12 1-2
Penalties - Yards 8-80 7-44
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 6-41.0 6-44.3
Return Yards 84 93
Punts - Returns 2-6 3-26
Kickoffs - Returns 4-78 2-49
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-18
Kicking 2/2 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 USC 3-2 077014
17 Washington 4-1 14311028
WASH -11, O/U 59.5
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 151 PASS YDS 178
212 RUSH YDS 193
363 TOTAL YDS 371
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 163 1 3 93.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 163 1 3 93.7
M. Fink 19/32 163 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 94 0
S. Carr 7 94 0 60
M. Stepp 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 62 0
M. Stepp 10 62 0 35
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 49 0
V. Malepeai 10 49 0 15
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 7 1
M. Fink 6 7 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 1
M. Pittman Jr. 4 64 1 44
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
T. Vaughns 4 44 0 19
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
A. St. Brown 5 31 0 8
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
E. Krommenhoek 2 10 0 6
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
V. Malepeai 2 8 0 5
J. Falo 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Falo 1 6 0 6
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Carr 1 0 0 0
D. London 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. London 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Gaoteote IV 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
P. Gaoteote IV 8-1 0.0 0
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Houston Jr. 8-2 0.0 0
C. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Tuipulotu 4-1 0.0 0
J. Tufele 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Tufele 4-0 1.0 0
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Taylor-Stuart 4-1 0.0 0
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Pola-Mao 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
C. Steele 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Steele 3-1 0.0 0
G. Johnson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rector 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rector 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mauga 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mauga 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. McGrath 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Griffiths 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 4
B. Griffiths 6 41.0 4 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 31 0
V. Jones Jr. 3 26.0 31 0
K. Mauga 26 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Mauga 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Pittman Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
A. St. Brown 1 6.0 6 0
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 180 0 0 119.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 180 0 0 119.7
J. Eason 16/26 180 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 153 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 153 1
S. Ahmed 17 153 1 89
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
C. McClatcher 2 21 0 19
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 20 1
R. Newton 9 20 1 6
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
S. McGrew 2 8 0 8
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
J. Eason 3 0 0 5
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
H. Bryant 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
A. Fuller 6 68 0 23
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
H. Bryant 4 49 0 20
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
C. Otton 2 43 0 36
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Baccellia 2 13 0 7
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Ahmed 1 6 0 6
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. McGrew 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. McDuffie 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
T. McDuffie 8-0 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Bryant 5-2 0.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Wellington 5-0 0.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 4-1 0.0 0
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
C. Williams 4-1 0.0 2
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
E. Molden 4-2 0.0 1
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Bowman 3-1 0.0 0
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bronson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Manu 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
K. Manu 3-3 1.0 0
A. Turner 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
S. Taimani 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Taimani 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Sirmon 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gordon 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Gordon 1-1 0.0 0
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Letuligasenoa 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ngata 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ngata 0-1 0.0 0
L. Latu 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Latu 0-1 0.0 0
Z. Tupuola-fetui 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Tupuola-fetui 0-1 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Tryon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
P. Henry 2/2 35 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.3 3
J. Whitford 6 44.3 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 27 0
S. McGrew 2 24.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 12 0
A. Fuller 3 8.7 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USC 25 3:30 8 33 Punt
7:56 USC 15 1:23 3 -4 Punt
3:38 USC 35 0:55 3 22 INT
0:29 USC 23 0:06 7 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:05 WASH 39 5:51 13 9 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 USC 34 1:32 4 1 Punt
7:34 USC 11 1:26 5 -7 INT
4:56 USC 35 2:38 6 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 USC 2 1:07 3 5 Punt
12:57 USC 43 1:10 4 -3 Punt
9:08 USC 24 3:41 10 74 Downs
3:44 USC 44 1:12 6 -43 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 WASH 18 2:58 8 27 Punt
5:54 USC 35 2:16 6 5 TD
2:28 USC 38 1:48 4 38 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 WASH 5 2:19 5 -5 Punt
4:14 WASH 41 3:29 10 49 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 WASH 38 0:00 7 40 FG
9:59 WASH 18 1:59 8 50 Punt
5:45 WASH 4 0:37 2 96 TD
2:10 WASH 25 1:35 6 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 USC 50 0:00 1 -23 Fumble
11:10 WASH 15 1:34 3 5 Punt
4:53 WASH 3 1:02 4 6 Punt
2:25 WASH 1 1:35 4 14
