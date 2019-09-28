Drive Chart
Newman and Wake's 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24

  Sep 28, 2019

BOSTON (AP) Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson figured the best defense for Boston College's big running backs was to simply stay on the field on offense.

Boy, did they do that impressively.

Jamie Newman threw for two touchdowns and Wake Forest relied on its extremely efficient third-down conversions Saturday to beat the Eagles 27-24.

Newman completed 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards but was picked off once. He also ran for 102 yards, and Cade Carney added a TD run for Wake Forest (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which went 17 of 24 on third-down attempts.

Anthony Brown was 21 of 29 for 268 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Running back David Bailey threw for a TD and caught one, and AJ Dillon carried 23 times for 159 yards for BC (3-2, 1-1).

''Every week with our football team we come up with a big three for each side of the ball,'' Clawson said. ''On offense this week, one of the big three was third-down conversions - that we have to stay on the field against this group.''

Clinging to a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Newman lofted a 27-yard TD to Scotty Washington, who made a leaping grab over Jason Maitre to make it 27-17.

The Eagles had 536 total yards to Wake Forest's 440.

''We told our guys earlier in the week this is going to a be a four-quarter, one-score game,'' Clawson said.

BC then sliced it to 27-24 when Bailey hit tight end Chris Garrison with a 16-yard scoring toss with just under seven minutes left.

''We had some self-inflicted wounds and some penalties that didn't need to happen,'' Brown said. ''Other than that, I really don't know what to say.''

But the Demon Deacons converted a couple more third downs before punting the ball back in the closing seconds.

''I think we're a very smart team and I think we know our situations very well,'' Newman said.

Trailing 20-17, BC was lining up for a 43-yard field attempt when it was whistled for a delay of game as Aaron Boumerhi booted it through the uprights. Then, on the next attempt, the Eagles bounced the snap before holder Dennis Grosel threw an incomplete pass deep.

''We had several third downs that we failed to get off on, but we also made some plays as well,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said. ''At the end of that game, we made more plays than they did, but they converted on more scoring opportunities.''

The teams were tied 17-all at halftime.

On BC's first possession of the second half, Addazio passed on a field goal opportunity on a fourth-and-3 at the Wake Forest 21 and Brown's pass was picked off by Amari Henderson - his second of the game.

''Our analytics said to go for it there,'' Addazio said.

The Demon Deacons then marched 78 yards in a school record-tying drive of 20 plays, converting four third downs, before Nick Sciba kicked his second 22-yard field goal of the game, making it 20-17.

Brown hit Bailey with a 4-yard scoring toss on a shovel pass to tie it with 41 seconds left before halftime.

FINDING THE END ZONE

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surrat caught a 6-yard TD pass late in the second quarter, out-battling defensive back Brandon Sebastian in the right corner.

It gave him a TD reception for a school-record seventh straight game.

JOINING IN

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter helped fire up the crowd by throwing T-shirts into the BC student section.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Entering the day, Wake Forest was just outside The AP Top 25. With a loss by a school in the lower portion of the poll, the Demon Deacons will likely find themselves inside.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: The last time the Demon Deacons opened 5-0 they went to the Orange Bowl in 2007. The win gave them seven straight, including the last two last year to match a 75-year old school record.

Boston College: The season only gets tougher for the Eagles, who have to play five of their last seven on the road.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Off next week. Hosts Louisville on Oct. 12.

Boston College: At Louisville next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:39
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Touchdown 6:47
26-D.Bailey complete to 81-C.Garrison. 81-C.Garrison runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:00
pos
27
23
Point After TD 9:47
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Touchdown 9:55
12-J.Newman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
56
yds
1:21
pos
26
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:57
4-N.Sciba 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
19
plays
78
yds
06:41
pos
20
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:41
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 0:45
13-A.Brown complete to 26-D.Bailey. 26-D.Bailey runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
48
yds
02:29
pos
17
16
Point After TD 3:14
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 3:20
12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BC 10-B.Sebastian Pass interference declined.
9
plays
82
yds
03:28
pos
16
10
Point After TD 8:54
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 9:02
13-A.Brown complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
01:42
pos
10
9
Field Goal 13:05
41-A.Boumerhi 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
107
yds
02:15
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:03
4-N.Sciba 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
51
yds
04:08
pos
10
0
Point After TD 8:47
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:52
36-C.Carney runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
57
yds
04:37
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 25
Rushing 10 13
Passing 12 12
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 17-24 2-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-5
Total Net Yards 430 533
Total Plays 87 75
Avg Gain 4.9 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 197 252
Rush Attempts 54 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 5.7
Net Yards Passing 233 281
Comp. - Att. 21-33 22-31
Yards Per Pass 7.1 9.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-15 6-40
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-46.2 4-38.5
Return Yards 20 107
Punts - Returns 2-17 2-29
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-78
Int. - Returns 2-3 1-0
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 3/3 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wake Forest 5-0 1073727
Boston College 3-2 0170724
BC 5.5, O/U 69.5
Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, MA
 233 PASS YDS 281
197 RUSH YDS 252
430 TOTAL YDS 533
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 243 2 1 139.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 243 2 1 139.4
J. Newman 21/33 243 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 102 0
J. Newman 23 102 0 50
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 58 1
C. Carney 24 58 1 8
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
C. Beal-Smith 5 29 0 20
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
K. Walker III 2 8 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 94 1
S. Washington 5 94 1 34
K. Hinton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
K. Hinton 6 67 0 26
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
J. Freudenthal 4 37 0 14
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 1
S. Surratt 4 31 1 13
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Chapman 1 9 0 9
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Carney 1 5 0 5
S. Claude 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Claude 0 0 0 0
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Walker III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
J. Strnad 11-2 0.0 0
N. Greer 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
N. Greer 9-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Williams 5-2 0.0 0
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Bothroyd 5-0 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Masterson 4-1 0.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Basham Jr. 4-2 0.0 0
S. Kamara 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Kamara 3-2 0.0 0
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Smenda Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Redd 3-1 0.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
A. Henderson 2-1 0.0 1
J. Johns 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Johns 2-1 0.0 0
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bergan Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Rucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Rucker 2-2 0.0 0
S. McCollum 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. McCollum 1-0 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
E. Bassey 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
N. Sciba 2/2 22 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 3
D. Maggio 5 46.2 3 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 17 0
S. Surratt 2 8.5 17 0
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.4% 265 2 2 158.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.4% 265 2 2 158.1
A. Brown 21/29 265 2 2
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 1 0 564.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 1 0 564.4
D. Bailey 1/1 16 1 0
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Grosel 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 159 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 159 0
A. Dillon 23 159 0 33
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 44 0
D. Bailey 9 44 0 25
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
Z. Flowers 4 24 0 18
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
A. Brown 6 20 0 9
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. White 1 3 0 3
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Glines 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
B. Glines 3 43 0 17
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
H. Long 3 39 0 15
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 1
D. Bailey 4 33 1 18
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
K. White 4 33 0 20
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
A. Dillon 1 33 0 33
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
C. Garrison 2 31 1 16
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
Z. Flowers 3 31 1 26
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Burt 2 20 0 11
D. Dalton 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Dalton 0 0 0 0
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Idrizi 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-5 0 0.5
J. Lamot 12-5 0.5 0
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 1.0
M. Richardson 11-1 1.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
T. Rayam 9-2 0.0 0
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Sparacio 7-1 0.0 0
M. El Attrach 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
M. El Attrach 6-6 0.0 0
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Karafa 6-2 0.0 0
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Br. Sebastian 5-0 0.0 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Barlow 3-1 0.0 0
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 1 0.0
M. Palmer 3-5 0.0 1
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Valdez 3-0 0.0 0
V. DePalma 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. DePalma 1-0 0.0 0
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Luchetti 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Luchetti 1-0 0.0 0
R. Yeargin 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
R. Yeargin 1-1 0.5 0
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Theobald Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
J. Maitre 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Maitre 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
A. Boumerhi 1/1 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 1
G. Carlson 4 38.5 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 45 0
T. Levy 3 26.0 45 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 19 0
T. Levy 2 14.5 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 WAKE 43 4:37 11 57 TD
7:11 WAKE 45 4:08 9 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 WAKE 25 2:09 5 17 Punt
8:54 WAKE 25 0:25 3 0 Punt
6:48 WAKE 18 3:28 9 82 TD
0:41 WAKE 25 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:41 WAKE 35 0:00 3 7 Punt
11:38 WAKE 18 6:41 19 78 FG
2:53 WAKE 28 2:05 8 -23 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 WAKE 31 0:54 3 5 Punt
11:34 WAKE 45 0:00 1 10
11:22 WAKE 44 1:27 6 56 TD
6:39 WAKE 25 6:01 14 25 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 25 1:10 5 18 INT
8:47 BC 20 1:02 3 9 Punt
2:17 BC 12 2:15 14 107 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 BC 15 1:42 7 80 TD
8:22 BC 34 0:56 3 7 Punt
3:14 WAKE 48 2:29 9 48 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 BC 18 1:59 9 -5 INT
4:51 BC 25 1:54 6 25 Punt
0:18 BC 10 0:07 8 54 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 BC 21 0:34 3 2 Punt
9:47 BC 35 3:00 10 65 TD
0:38 BC 5 0:29 4 49 Game
NCAA FB Scores