|
|
|WAKE
|BC
Newman and Wake's 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24
BOSTON (AP) Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson figured the best defense for Boston College's big running backs was to simply stay on the field on offense.
Boy, did they do that impressively.
Jamie Newman threw for two touchdowns and Wake Forest relied on its extremely efficient third-down conversions Saturday to beat the Eagles 27-24.
Newman completed 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards but was picked off once. He also ran for 102 yards, and Cade Carney added a TD run for Wake Forest (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which went 17 of 24 on third-down attempts.
Anthony Brown was 21 of 29 for 268 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Running back David Bailey threw for a TD and caught one, and AJ Dillon carried 23 times for 159 yards for BC (3-2, 1-1).
''Every week with our football team we come up with a big three for each side of the ball,'' Clawson said. ''On offense this week, one of the big three was third-down conversions - that we have to stay on the field against this group.''
Clinging to a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Newman lofted a 27-yard TD to Scotty Washington, who made a leaping grab over Jason Maitre to make it 27-17.
The Eagles had 536 total yards to Wake Forest's 440.
''We told our guys earlier in the week this is going to a be a four-quarter, one-score game,'' Clawson said.
BC then sliced it to 27-24 when Bailey hit tight end Chris Garrison with a 16-yard scoring toss with just under seven minutes left.
''We had some self-inflicted wounds and some penalties that didn't need to happen,'' Brown said. ''Other than that, I really don't know what to say.''
But the Demon Deacons converted a couple more third downs before punting the ball back in the closing seconds.
''I think we're a very smart team and I think we know our situations very well,'' Newman said.
Trailing 20-17, BC was lining up for a 43-yard field attempt when it was whistled for a delay of game as Aaron Boumerhi booted it through the uprights. Then, on the next attempt, the Eagles bounced the snap before holder Dennis Grosel threw an incomplete pass deep.
''We had several third downs that we failed to get off on, but we also made some plays as well,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said. ''At the end of that game, we made more plays than they did, but they converted on more scoring opportunities.''
The teams were tied 17-all at halftime.
On BC's first possession of the second half, Addazio passed on a field goal opportunity on a fourth-and-3 at the Wake Forest 21 and Brown's pass was picked off by Amari Henderson - his second of the game.
''Our analytics said to go for it there,'' Addazio said.
The Demon Deacons then marched 78 yards in a school record-tying drive of 20 plays, converting four third downs, before Nick Sciba kicked his second 22-yard field goal of the game, making it 20-17.
Brown hit Bailey with a 4-yard scoring toss on a shovel pass to tie it with 41 seconds left before halftime.
FINDING THE END ZONE
Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surrat caught a 6-yard TD pass late in the second quarter, out-battling defensive back Brandon Sebastian in the right corner.
It gave him a TD reception for a school-record seventh straight game.
JOINING IN
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter helped fire up the crowd by throwing T-shirts into the BC student section.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Entering the day, Wake Forest was just outside The AP Top 25. With a loss by a school in the lower portion of the poll, the Demon Deacons will likely find themselves inside.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: The last time the Demon Deacons opened 5-0 they went to the Orange Bowl in 2007. The win gave them seven straight, including the last two last year to match a 75-year old school record.
Boston College: The season only gets tougher for the Eagles, who have to play five of their last seven on the road.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: Off next week. Hosts Louisville on Oct. 12.
Boston College: At Louisville next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|17-24
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|430
|533
|Total Plays
|87
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|197
|252
|Rush Attempts
|54
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|233
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|21-33
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|9.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-10
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.2
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|20
|107
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|2-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-78
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|1-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|4/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|233
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|197
|RUSH YDS
|252
|
|
|430
|TOTAL YDS
|533
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|21/33
|243
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|23
|102
|0
|50
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|24
|58
|1
|8
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|5
|29
|0
|20
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|2
|8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Washington 7 WR
|S. Washington
|5
|94
|1
|34
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|6
|67
|0
|26
|
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
|J. Freudenthal
|4
|37
|0
|14
|
S. Surratt 14 WR
|S. Surratt
|4
|31
|1
|13
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Claude 5 WR
|S. Claude
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Strnad 23 LB
|J. Strnad
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Greer 3 DB
|N. Greer
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Masterson 12 DB
|L. Masterson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 90 DL
|S. Kamara
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henderson 4 DB
|A. Henderson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Johns 41 DE
|J. Johns
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 15 DL
|S. McCollum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bassey 21 DB
|E. Bassey
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|2/2
|22
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Maggio 8 P
|D. Maggio
|5
|46.2
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Surratt 14 WR
|S. Surratt
|2
|8.5
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|21/29
|265
|2
|2
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|1/1
|16
|1
|0
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|23
|159
|0
|33
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|9
|44
|0
|25
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|4
|24
|0
|18
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|6
|20
|0
|9
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|3
|43
|0
|17
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|3
|39
|0
|15
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|4
|33
|1
|18
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|4
|33
|0
|20
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
C. Garrison 81 TE
|C. Garrison
|2
|31
|1
|16
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|3
|31
|1
|26
|
J. Burt 84 TE
|J. Burt
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Dalton 15 TE
|D. Dalton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|12-5
|0.5
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|11-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 34 LB
|J. Sparacio
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. El Attrach 25 DB
|M. El Attrach
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
|Br. Sebastian
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|3-5
|0.0
|1
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Haynes 7 DB
|T. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luchetti 16 DE
|J. Luchetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeargin 2 DL
|R. Yeargin
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
|P. Theobald Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|4
|38.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|3
|26.0
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|2
|14.5
|19
|0
-
HAWAII
NEVADA
28
0
2nd 1:25 ESPN2
-
UCLA
ARIZ
7
6
2nd 1:32 ESPN
-
WASHST
19UTAH
13
21
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
NAVY
MEMP
23
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
VATECH
45
10
Final ESPN
-
12PSU
MD
59
0
Final FS1
-
SJST
AF
24
41
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
15CAL
24
17
Final ESPN
-
NILL
VANDY
18
24
Final SECN
-
NWEST
8WISC
15
24
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
TCU
14
51
Final FS1
-
MTSU
14IOWA
3
48
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
6OKLA
16
55
Final FOX
-
BYU
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
RUT
20MICH
0
52
Final BTN
-
CMICH
WMICH
15
31
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
MIAOH
20
34
Final ESPNU
-
23TXAM
ARK
31
27
Final ESPN
-
HOLY
CUSE
3
41
Final ACCN
-
DE
PITT
14
17
Final
-
GATECH
TEMPLE
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
MINN
PURDUE
38
31
Final ESPN2
-
MISS
2BAMA
31
59
Final CBS
-
18UVA
10ND
20
35
Final NBC
-
21USC
17WASH
14
28
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
21
23
Final ESPN
-
CSTCAR
APLST
37
56
Final ESPN+
-
1CLEM
UNC
21
20
Final ABC
-
WAKE
BC
27
24
Final ACCN
-
FAU
CHARLO
45
27
Final NFLN
-
IND
25MICHST
31
40
Final BTN
-
AKRON
MA
29
37
Final FloSports
-
SMU
SFLA
48
21
Final ESPU
-
TWST
9FLA
0
38
Final SECN
-
CINCY
MRSHL
52
14
Final FBOOK
-
ARKST
TROY
50
43
Final ESPN+
-
ECU
ODU
24
21
Final ESPN+
-
LALAF
GAS
37
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEX
LIB
10
17
Final ESPN+
-
STNFRD
OREGST
31
28
Final PACN
-
UAB
WKY
13
20
Final ESPN+
-
UCONN
22UCF
21
56
Final ESPN2
-
MISSST
7AUBURN
23
56
Final ESPN
-
SALA
LAMON
17
30
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
TXSTSM
3
24
Final
-
UTEP
USM
13
31
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
RICE
23
20
Final/OT
-
24KSTATE
OKLAST
13
26
Final ESPN+
-
UK
SC
7
24
Final SECN
-
5OHIOST
NEB
48
7
Final ABC
-
NCST
FSU
13
31
Final ACCN
-
COLOST
UTAHST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
WYO
17
53
Final ESPNU
-
FRESNO
NMEXST
30
17
Final FloSports
-
HOU
NTEXAS
46
25
Final FBOOK