Drive Chart
NWEST
WISC

No Text

Taylor, defense lead No. 8 Badgers past Northwestern 24-15

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor has had his fair share of struggles against Northwestern. The going was tough against the Wildcats again on Saturday, but Wisconsin's Heisman Trophy contender helped the eighth-ranked Badgers stay unbeaten with some bullish yards.

Taylor ran for 119 yards and his 11th touchdown of the season, Wisconsin got two scores from its defense, and the Badgers defeated the Wildcats 24-15.

''(I'm) proud of the way the guys battled and fought against a really good football team, a team that we've always had tough games with,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.

Taylor carried 26 times to help Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) avenge its 31-17 loss to the Wildcats last season.

''We know we haven't arrived yet,'' said Taylor, who had just 46 yards and two fumbles in last year's defeat. ''... We knew, coming into this game, it wouldn't be easy at all. So one of the biggest things was just making sure every single week, wherever we're playing at, we have the correct preparation and we have a great week of practice so that we can execute and come out with the win.''

Taylor reached 100 yards rushing for the 26th time in 31 career games and moved into fourth place on the Badgers' career rushing list (4,730).

After allowing 81 yards rushing through the first three games, the Wisconsin defense surrendered 97 yards on the ground to Northwestern (1-3, 0-2).

The Badgers' defense sacked backup quarterback Aidan Smith twice and starter Hunter Johnson three times, including one by safety Eric Burrell that caused a fumble by Johnson in the end zone. Matt Henningsen recovered to make it 14-3 in the third quarter for Wisconsin. Noah Burks added the other defensive score after intercepting Smith and returning it 68 yards down the Wisconsin sideline.

''Ball is floating in the air, first thing: catch the ball,'' said Burks on what he was thinking on his touchdown. ''Make sure that I secure it and from there look up field and try to run as fast as I can and get the yardage that I can. Luckily, I got some pretty good blocks.''

Johnson went 10-for-21 and Smith completed 8 of 20 passes and had a late 15-yard touchdown to JJ Jefferson. Drake Anderson had 16 carries for 69 yards and a 4-yard score for the defending Big Ten West champion Wildcats, who dropped their second straight conference game.

''They made the plays in the second half that make the difference in a game,'' Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''For us to give up two turnovers that led to touchdowns, that ends up being the difference in the game.''

Charlie Kuhbander had a 29-yard field goal for Northwestern in the first quarter. It marked the first points the Badgers have allowed in the first half this season.

Chris Orr had two sacks and Collin Wilder added another for a Badgers' defense that is allowing just 7.3 points per game through the first four contests.

''I think it's because we are all selfless,'' Orr said of the defense. ''Nobody is trying to do more than they need to do. Everybody is doing their job and doing it well. That's all. That's all you need to do to be a great defense.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: Defensively, the Wildcats, like last season, made it hard for the Wisconsin offense. But a loose offensive line and a lack of production at the quarterback position will continue to haunt the Wildcats' offense.

''I thought our defense gave us every opportunity to win the game and I'm really proud of those guys,'' Fitzgerald said.

Wisconsin: Jack Coan won his sixth straight start, but needed the Badgers' defense to have a big day to overcome his lackluster showing. The defense responded, as Coan finished 15-for-21 with 113 yards and an interception by Northwestern defensive back JR Pace.

''I'm really grateful. We owe them one,'' Coan said of his teammates on the other side of the ball.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With one of the top running backs in the history of college football and a stout defense, No. 8 Wisconsin continues to prove it is one of the top teams in the country and deserves to be on the short list of programs that can seriously contend for a spot in this season's College Football Playoff.

STREAK SNAPPED

The Wildcats had won eight straight Big Ten road games entering the day. Northwestern's last road loss in conference play also came against the Badgers on Sept. 30, 2017.

TOP-10 BADGERS

Wisconsin now has won five straight against Northwestern when ranked in the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 poll .

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Plays Nebraska on Oct. 5 on the road.

Wisconsin: Hosts Kent State on Oct. 5.

---

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:10
11-A.Smith complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to WIS 5 for -3 yards.
plays
yds
pos
15
24
Touchdown 4:20
11-A.Smith complete to 12-J.Jefferson. 12-J.Jefferson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
88
yds
02:16
pos
15
24
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:45
11-A.Smith complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to WIS 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
9
24
Touchdown 8:47
6-D.Anderson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
32
yds
01:58
pos
9
24
Point After TD 11:29
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 11:45
11-A.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 41-N.Burks at WIS 32. 41-N.Burks runs 68 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NW 70-R.Slater Holding declined.
1
plays
68
yds
0:00
pos
3
23
Field Goal 13:45
19-C.Larsh 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
41
yds
00:46
pos
3
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:34
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 3:02
15-H.Johnson sacked at NW End Zone for -16 yards FUMBLES (25-E.Burrell). 92-M.Henningsen runs no gain for a touchdown.
1
plays
82
yds
00:00
pos
3
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:48
14-C.Kuhbander 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
99
yds
02:03
pos
3
7
Point After TD 9:16
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:22
23-J.Taylor runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
54
yds
05:38
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 13
Rushing 6 8
Passing 11 5
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 5-20 4-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 213 237
Total Plays 82 60
Avg Gain 2.6 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 97 130
Rush Attempts 41 36
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 3.6
Net Yards Passing 116 107
Comp. - Att. 18-41 15-24
Yards Per Pass 2.8 4.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-42 1-6
Penalties - Yards 4-23 7-79
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 2
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 10-39.6 9-39.9
Return Yards 53 140
Punts - Returns 5-35 3-3
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 3-69
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-68
Kicking 1/1 4/4
Extra Points 0/0 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Northwestern 1-3 3001215
8 Wisconsin 4-0 7071024
WISC -23.5, O/U 46
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 116 PASS YDS 107
97 RUSH YDS 130
213 TOTAL YDS 237
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 99 1 1 88.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 99 1 1 88.1
A. Smith 8/20 99 1 1
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 59 0 0 71.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 59 0 0 71.2
H. Johnson 10/21 59 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 68 1
D. Anderson 16 68 1 31
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
A. Smith 7 11 0 9
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
I. Bowser 6 10 0 5
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 8 0
H. Johnson 11 8 0 25
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. McGowan 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
R. Lees 5 59 0 19
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
J. Jefferson 3 38 1 15
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
B. Holman 3 34 0 14
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. McGowan 2 15 0 8
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 2 14 0 11
C. Mangieri 89 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Mangieri 1 1 0 1
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Washington 0 0 0 0
T. Goens 83 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Goens 0 0 0 0
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Anderson 1 -1 0 -1
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
I. Bowser 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Whillock 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
T. Whillock 11-2 1.0 0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Ruiz 6-1 0.0 0
S. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
S. Miller 6-0 0.0 0
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Bl. Gallagher 5-2 0.0 0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Gaziano 3-0 0.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Miller 2-2 0.0 0
G. Newsome II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Newsome II 2-1 0.0 0
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
P. Fisher 2-3 0.0 0
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
C. Bergin 1-5 0.0 0
J. Genyk 90 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Genyk 1-0 0.0 0
E. Brown IV 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Brown IV 1-1 0.0 0
A. Hampton 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Pace 1-0 0.0 1
T. Kent 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Kent 1-0 0.0 0
C. Azema 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Azema 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Kuhbander 1/1 29 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Kubiuk 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 39.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 39.6 2
D. Kubiuk 10 39.6 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
K. McGowan 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 17 0
R. Lees 3 5.0 17 0
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 13 0
J. Jefferson 2 10.0 13 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 113 0 1 93.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 113 0 1 93.7
J. Coan 15/24 113 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 119 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 119 1
J. Taylor 26 119 1 15
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Groshek 2 6 0 6
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Stokke 1 5 0 5
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
J. Coan 3 2 0 5
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
N. Watson 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
G. Groshek 4 31 0 13
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
Q. Cephus 3 30 0 19
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
D. Davis III 3 24 0 14
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Taylor 3 15 0 16
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Taylor 1 11 0 11
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Ferguson 1 2 0 2
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Stokke 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
C. Orr 9-1 2.0 0
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Sanborn 8-2 0.0 0
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
C. Wilder 4-1 1.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Z. Baun 4-1 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Henningsen 3-0 1.0 0
D. Harrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Harrell 3-1 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 3-0 0.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
E. Burrell 3-1 1.0 0
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Burks 2-0 0.0 1
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 2-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
G. Rand 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Rand 1-1 0.0 0
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Torchio 1-0 0.0 0
M. Maskalunas 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Maskalunas 1-0 0.0 0
R. Pearson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Pearson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
C. Larsh 1/1 36 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 39.9 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 39.9 4
A. Lotti 9 39.9 4 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 34.5 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 34.5 44 0
A. Cruickshank 2 34.5 44 0
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Pryor 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 1.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.0 3 0
J. Dunn 3 1.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 NWEST 25 1:06 3 2 Punt
5:58 NWEST 5 1:34 4 -4 Punt
3:51 NWEST 19 2:03 7 99 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 31 1:00 3 7 Punt
12:02 NWEST 25 1:16 3 2 Punt
8:11 NWEST 15 3:49 9 28 Punt
1:56 NWEST 39 0:26 5 10 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 NWEST 25 0:00 3 -7 Punt
10:40 NWEST 20 1:24 3 -1 Punt
6:26 NWEST 20 1:21 3 -3 Punt
3:02 NWEST 16 0:00 1 82 TD
2:34 NWEST 25 0:41 4 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 NWEST 25 1:14 8 73 INT
11:29 NWEST 25 0:38 3 4 Fumble
10:45 WISC 32 1:58 6 32 TD
8:45 NWEST 38 0:33 5 9 Fumble
6:36 NWEST 17 2:16 13 88 TD
3:07 NWEST 36 0:55 6 37 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WISC 46 5:38 10 54 TD
8:03 WISC 34 1:31 5 18 Punt
1:40 WISC 27 0:47 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 WISC 26 0:47 3 5 Punt
10:13 WISC 44 1:25 3 4 Punt
3:42 WISC 7 1:15 4 32 INT
1:24 WISC 14 1:15 5 37 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 WISC 43 2:03 4 21 Punt
8:40 WISC 33 2:09 4 19 Punt
4:31 WISC 40 0:52 3 6 Punt
2:43 WISC 35 0:09 1 -30
1:23 WISC 41 0:46 6 41 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 WISC 35 0:16 1 -30
8:07 NWEST 42 1:22 3 4 Punt
4:10 WISC 10 0:59 4 17 Punt
1:42 WISC 27 0:46 3 -3 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores