Tua, Smith lead No. 2 Alabama to 59-31 rout of Mississippi

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith hooked up for a 74-yard touchdown strike barely a minute into the game.

Turns out they were just getting started.

Tagovailoa and Smith partnered on five touchdown passes and between them set a few school records while No. 2 Alabama ran away from Mississippi 59-31 on Saturday.

''He was the person that was open pretty much all the time, so I just gave him the ball,'' Tagovailoa said.

The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) actually trailed for the first time this season before flexing its muscles against the 37 1/2-point underdogs. The Rebels (2-3, 1-1) couldn't even slow down Smith, who sometimes gets overshadowed in a loaded receiving group.

Not this game. Smith had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and five TDs. He had 221 yards by halftime, and added a 27-yard score for another highlight in the biggest game of any Tide receiver.

Smith is certainly now known for more than being the guy who caught the game-winning touchdown in the national title game two seasons ago.

''That's been a goal the whole time, just to get my name established just not as someone who caught the game-winning catch, just to get myself out there,'' he said. The old school mark was three touchdown catches, and Smith also tied the SEC record last matched in 2006 by South Carolina's Sidney Rice.

His yardage total was sixth-best in league history.

Tagovailoa passed for a school-record six touchdowns and rushed for a seventh. He had matched the record of five TD passes in two straight games but finally eclipsed it in the fourth quarter.

He completed 26 of 36 passes for 418 yards.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Tide, even with a blocked punt for a touchdown tossed in.

Ole Miss turned a muffed punt into a score and then took a 10-7 lead on Luke Logan's 33-yard field goal. Alabama's first deficit of the season lasted 3: 44.

Then Alabama scored 31 points in the second quarter.

''I guess a win is a win,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said. ''We did some very good things out there today, but we also didn't play some things very well. I think it's pretty obvious that we left some money on the table on offense. We had some plays that we could have made that we didn't make.''

The Rebels started backup quarterback John Rhys Plumlee with Matt Corral sidelined with bruised ribs sustained in a loss to California.

Plumlee passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third. He finished 10-of-28 passing for 141 yards with an interception, and ran 25 times for 109 yards.

''We came here to win,'' Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. ''There are no excuses. The thing we've got to do is build on some of the positives out there, like some of the guys out there competing, some of the young guys making plays. We've got to build on that, but there are a lot of things we've got to get corrected, too.''

TUA'S RECORD WATCH

Tagovailoa's touchdown run in the second quarter was the 81st TD passing and rushing of his career, passing AJ McCarron for the school record. He also ultimately tied McCarron's 77 scoring passes.

''I feel like it's just the guys I'm surrounded with, that's all I can say,'' Tagovailoa said. ''Those are the guys that make me look good.''

REICHARD OUT

Former starting kicker Joseph Bulovas replaced an injured Will Reichard (hip flexor). Bulovas made a 36-yard field goal and hit the right upright on a 28-yarder.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi: Rebounded from a tough loss to Cal by starting 4 of 5 on third-down conversions. Had 476 total yards and 279 on the ground against the Tide.

Alabama: Had some struggles defensively but the offense produced even more big plays than usual. Ale Kaho both blocked and recovered the punt for a touchdown.

UP NEXT

Mississippi hosts Vanderbilt Saturday night.

Alabama gets its first open date before visiting No. 23 Texas A&M on Oct. 12.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
59
Touchdown 0:10
14-G.Tisdale complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:10
pos
30
59
Point After TD 7:57
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
59
Touchdown 8:05
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
05:18
pos
24
58
Point After TD 13:23
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
52
Touchdown 13:23
10-J.Plumlee complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
113
yds
01:24
pos
23
52
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:29
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
52
Touchdown 5:42
96-M.Brown punts 0 yards from MIS 20 blocked by 10-A.Kaho. 10-A.Kaho runs no gain for a touchdown.
2
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
17
51
Point After TD 8:29
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
45
Touchdown 8:39
10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:10
pos
16
45
Point After TD 10:49
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Touchdown 10:57
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
59
yds
01:35
pos
10
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 1:30
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
28
yds
00:23
pos
10
37
Point After TD 2:45
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 2:53
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
45
yds
02:07
pos
10
30
Point After TD 6:01
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 6:10
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
02:19
pos
10
23
Field Goal 9:55
97-J.Bulovas 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
65
yds
1:52
pos
10
17
Point After TD 13:52
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 13:59
13-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
66
yds
02:03
pos
10
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:16
92-L.Logan 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
60
yds
04:06
pos
10
7
Point After TD 10:20
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:24
10-J.Plumlee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
30
yds
02:34
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:50
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:01
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
90
yds
00:59
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 28
Rushing 14 11
Passing 8 15
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 8-20 6-12
4th Down Conv 2-4 1-2
Total Net Yards 471 566
Total Plays 88 67
Avg Gain 5.4 8.4
Net Yards Rushing 279 155
Rush Attempts 58 30
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 5.2
Net Yards Passing 192 411
Comp. - Att. 12-30 26-37
Yards Per Pass 6.4 11.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 2-7
Penalties - Yards 9-97 10-76
Touchdowns 4 8
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 6
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-39.5 2-30.0
Return Yards 15 165
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-72
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 3-57
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-36
Kicking 5/5 9/10
Extra Points 4/4 8/8
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ole Miss 2-3 10071431
2 Alabama 5-0 73114759
BAMA -37.5, O/U 62
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 192 PASS YDS 411
279 RUSH YDS 155
471 TOTAL YDS 566
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 141 2 1 94.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 141 2 1 94.4
J. Plumlee 10/28 141 2 1
G. Tisdale 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 1 0 500.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 1 0 500.2
G. Tisdale 2/2 56 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 109 1
J. Plumlee 25 109 1 13
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 68 0
J. Ealy 11 68 0 30
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 62 0
S. Conner 10 62 0 26
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
S. Phillips 7 27 0 20
G. Tisdale 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
G. Tisdale 2 10 0 5
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
I. Woullard 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 74 1
J. Mingo 3 74 1 32
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
E. Moore 3 40 0 28
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
D. Jackson 1 28 0 28
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 1
J. Jackson 1 28 1 28
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Pellerin 2 14 0 13
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Ealy 1 9 1 9
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Phillips 1 4 0 4
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Drummond 0 0 0 0
D. Gregory 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Gregory 0 0 0 0
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Sanders 0 0 0 0
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Cooley 0 0 0 0
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Battle 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 5-1 0.0 0
A. Finley 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Finley 4-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 4-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
L. Henry 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Henry 3-0 0.0 0
J. Stanley 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Stanley 3-2 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 3-1 0.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Coatney 3-0 0.0 0
C. Wiley 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Wiley 2-1 0.0 0
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Julius 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
B. Jones 2-1 2.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 2-0 0.0 0
D. Prince 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Prince 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Cistrunk 1-1 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Tisdale 1-0 0.0 0
L. Knox 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Knox 1-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
A. Linton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Linton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Bivens 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Bivens 1-0 0.0 0
A. Robinson 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
L. Logan 1/1 33 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.5 1
M. Brown 6 39.5 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
J. Ealy 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 418 6 0 224.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 418 6 0 224.8
Tu. Tagovailoa 26/36 418 6 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 71 0
N. Harris 9 71 0 13
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 60 0
B. Robinson Jr. 10 60 0 12
K. Robinson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
K. Robinson 5 20 0 8
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Bolden 1 5 0 5
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 1
Tu. Tagovailoa 4 1 1 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 274 5
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 274 5
D. Smith 11 274 5 74
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 84 0
J. Jeudy 8 84 0 25
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
M. Forristall 2 40 1 21
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
H. Ruggs III 1 11 0 11
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Robinson Jr. 1 9 0 9
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
N. Harris 2 0 0 2
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Waddle 1 0 0 0
J. Metchie 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Metchie 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
X. McKinney 11-2 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
R. Davis 7-3 0.0 0
Sh. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
Sh. Carter 6-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 5-1 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
A. Jennings 5-4 0.0 0
B. Young 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Young 3-1 0.0 0
S. Lee 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
S. Lee 3-3 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Mathis 3-1 0.0 0
C. Allen 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Allen 3-1 0.0 0
J. Jobe 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jobe 2-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Lewis 2-0 1.0 0
T. Musika 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Musika 2-0 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Surtain II 2-1 0.0 0
J. Battle 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Battle 2-1 0.0 0
C. Barmore 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Barmore 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Mayden 1-0 0.0 1
A. Kaho 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Kaho 1-2 0.0 0
D. Dale 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Dale 1-1 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Diggs 1-0 0.0 0
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Eboigbe 1-0 0.0 0
B. Davis 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
K. Mwikuta 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Mwikuta 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/2 8/8
J. Bulovas 1/2 36 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. DeLong 12 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 30.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 30.0 2
S. DeLong 2 30.0 2 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 36 0
T. Diggs 2 22.0 36 0
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
B. Robinson Jr. 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 29 0
J. Waddle 3 17.3 29 0
A. Kaho 10 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 0 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 0 1
A. Kaho 1 20.0 0 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 MISS 15 0:52 3 7 Fumble
12:58 BAMA 30 2:34 7 30 TD
7:22 MISS 19 4:06 14 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 MISS 25 1:01 4 18 Punt
9:55 MISS 35 1:21 6 9 Punt
6:01 MISS 25 0:25 4 -19 Punt
2:45 MISS 25 0:47 3 8 Punt
1:23 MISS 25 0:50 5 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 MISS 25 0:00 8 32 Punt
10:49 MISS 25 2:10 8 75 TD
5:57 MISS 20 0:15 2 0 TD
5:29 MISS 25 1:45 8 38 Downs
1:34 MISS 17 1:24 10 113 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:57 MISS 25 2:03 6 25 INT
2:20 MISS 30 2:10 6 70 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 10 0:59 4 90 TD
10:20 BAMA 30 2:52 8 24 Punt
2:39 BAMA 34 2:03 9 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 BAMA 18 1:52 6 65 FG
8:29 BAMA 46 2:19 7 54 TD
5:00 MISS 45 2:07 7 45 TD
1:53 MISS 28 0:23 2 28 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 BAMA 41 1:35 4 59 TD
8:29 MISS 39 1:42 5 29 FG Miss
2:59 BAMA 37 0:42 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 BAMA 25 5:18 11 75 TD
5:49 BAMA 50 2:49 6 20 Downs
0:05 BAMA 27 0:00 1 -2 Game
