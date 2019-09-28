Drive Chart
GATECH
TEMPLE

No Text

Temple defense keys 24-2 win over Georgia Tech

  AP
  Sep 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Benny Walls didn't take time to look at his former head coach as he raced down the Georgia Tech sideline. Instead, the Temple senior safety saw something that was far more attractive.

''All I saw was grass in front of me then,'' Walls said. ''And it had been a long time since I had scored.''

Walls provided the signature moment - a 74-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half - as the Temple defense forced three turnovers during a 24-2 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Temple (3-1) spoiled the return of former head coach Geoff Collins, who posted a 15-10 record over two years as Owls coach before agreeing to take the head coaching job at Georgia Tech in December 2018. Collins was replaced by former Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey, who is 3-1 in his first four games at Temple.

''Obviously, the loss hurts really bad and you multiply by how personal it was,'' Collins said. ''But it was good to hear them come up after the game and talk about how we impacted their lives. And they certainly made a big impact on our lives as well.''

Temple's defense had a huge impact in critical moments. All three turnovers came when Georgia Tech was driving for scores inside the Temple 35.

''When the defense goes out and pitches a shutout, you really don't have to say any more than that,'' Carey said.

They forced two fumbles by Yellow Jackets quarterback Tobias Oliver. One came in the second quarter at the goal line when linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley tapped the ball out of Oliver's hands just as he was ready to score. The other was the third quarter opening drive when Ifeanyi Maijeh's strip of Oliver bounced up into the hands of Walls, who ran untouched the rest of the way for the score.

''Defense wins championships,'' Walls said. ''Whenever you hold a team off the scoreboard, you know that you have a chance. And I think we've been able to show that we have a really good defense.''

''They have a great defense and they were able to be effective in the red zone,'' Collins said.

The Owls also generated 198 yards on the ground thanks in large part to Re'Mahn Davis, who had 29 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

''The offensive line was able to execute all game like they did during the week,'' Davis said. ''When they are able to do what they can do, I know that I'm going to have a successful day.''

Georgia Tech (1-3) got its only score on a third quarter safety on a tackle of Davis following a 1-yard loss in the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: Three different Georgia Tech quarterbacks have seen action this year for Collins and all three have struggled. On Saturday, Oliver and Graham both saw action at the position with an injury keeping Lucas Johnson from his starting spot. Oliver rushed for 68 yards, but his two fumbles proved costly. Graham's interception late in the fourth would prove to end the final hope for a comeback.

Temple: Davis has already established himself as the best threat for the Temple offensive attack. Teamed with Jager Gardner, Davis is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and 350 yards through the Owls first four games of the season.

POWER PLAY

The win on Saturday gave Temple its first pair of nonconference victories against power five teams since the Owls joined the Big East Conference for football in 1991. Temple defeated Maryland 20-17 on Sept. 14 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are now 3-2 over the power five in the last two seasons, including a win over Maryland and a loss to Boston College last year.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets head back into the ACC next Saturday for the first time since their opening night loss to Clemson when they host North Carolina - fresh off a scare of No. 1 Clemson Saturday. Georgia Tech has won the last two meetings between the schools, including a 38-28 victory in Chapel Hill last season.

Temple: The Owls have a short week before traveling to East Carolina on Thursday night for their American Athletic Conference opener. Temple defeated the Pirates 49-6 in 2018 and has won the last five contests in the series.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:36
91-W.Mobley 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
37
yds
05:31
pos
2
24
Safety 9:14
20-R.Davis to TEM End Zone for -1 yard (89-A.Owens25-C.Thomas). to TEM End Zone for -1 yard safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
21
Point After TD 10:33
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 10:52
8-T.Oliver scrambles to TEM 26 FUMBLES (88-I.Maijeh). 32-B.Walls runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
33
yds
0:00
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:12
20-R.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
73
yds
05:23
pos
0
13
Point After TD 6:53
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:58
20-R.Davis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
58
yds
03:33
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 17
Rushing 5 9
Passing 11 6
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 2-14 7-16
4th Down Conv 2-4 2-3
Total Net Yards 295 316
Total Plays 70 71
Avg Gain 4.2 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 131 195
Rush Attempts 35 49
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 4.0
Net Yards Passing 164 121
Comp. - Att. 14-35 9-22
Yards Per Pass 4.7 5.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 1-6
Penalties - Yards 4-38 10-70
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-43.3 4-37.0
Return Yards 50 81
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-16
Kickoffs - Returns 3-50 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-65
Kicking 0/0 4/4
Extra Points 0/0 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Georgia Tech 1-3 00202
Temple 3-1 01410024
TEMPLE -8.5, O/U 47.5
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
 164 PASS YDS 121
131 RUSH YDS 195
295 TOTAL YDS 316
Georgia Tech
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 100 0 1 68.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 100 0 1 68.3
J. Graham 10/24 100 0 1
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 74 0 0 92.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 74 0 0 92.9
T. Oliver 4/11 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 68 0
T. Oliver 11 68 0 13
Do. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
Do. Smith 7 35 0 17
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
Ja. Griffin 6 20 0 7
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
J. Mason 5 8 0 4
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Howard Jr. 1 4 0 4
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
J. Graham 4 -2 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 64 0
A. Brown 3 64 0 42
Ja. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 0
Ja. Camp 4 63 0 27
A. Sanders 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
A. Sanders 2 19 0 11
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Mason 2 17 0 11
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
M. Carter 3 11 0 8
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Howard Jr. 0 0 0 0
J. Tukes 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Tukes 0 0 0 0
P. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Harris 0 0 0 0
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Davis 0 0 0 0
J. Blancato 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Blancato 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Campbell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Campbell 6-1 0.0 0
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Jordan-Swilling 5-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 5-0 0.0 0
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Curry 5-2 0.0 0
C. Bennett Jr 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Bennett Jr 4-1 0.0 0
C. Thomas 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
C. Thomas 4-3 0.0 0
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Q. Jackson 4-1 0.0 0
K. Dawson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Dawson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Swilling 3-0 0.0 0
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Owens 2-0 0.0 0
T. Chimedza 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Chimedza 2-0 1.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Walton 2-0 0.0 0
D. Ellison 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Ellison 2-1 0.0 0
C. Martin 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
A. Kerr 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Kerr 1-1 0.0 0
M. Sims 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sims 1-0 0.0 0
J. Askew 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Askew 1-0 0.0 0
De. Smith 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
B. Glanton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Glanton 1-1 0.0 0
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carpenter 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brooks 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Brooks 0-1 0.0 0
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Oliver 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.3 2
P. Harvin III 6 43.3 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
N. Cottrell 1 13.0 13 0
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
T. Oliver 1 21.0 21 0
Do. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
Do. Smith 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Temple
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.9% 127 0 1 80.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.9% 127 0 1 80.3
A. Russo 9/22 127 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 135 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 135 2
R. Davis 29 135 2 18
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 69 0
J. Gardner 18 69 0 16
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
A. Russo 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
J. Blue 4 66 0 38
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
I. Wright 2 33 0 26
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Davis 1 12 0 12
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Mack 1 9 0 9
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Yeboah 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
S. Bradley 8-0 0.0 0
I. Graham-Mobley 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
I. Graham-Mobley 6-0 0.0 0
C. Braswell 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Braswell 6-0 0.0 0
I. Maijeh 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
I. Maijeh 5-0 0.0 0
B. Walls 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
B. Walls 5-0 0.0 1
C. Russell 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Russell 3-0 0.0 0
S. Franklin 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Franklin 3-0 0.0 0
D. Levine 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Levine 3-1 1.0 0
F. Johnson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Roche 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Q. Roche 2-0 1.0 0
H. Hand 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Hand 1-0 0.0 0
K. Dioubate 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dioubate 1-0 0.0 0
A. Monroe 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Monroe 1-1 0.0 0
K. Banks 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kelly 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Kelly 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
W. Mobley 1/1 34 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Barry 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 1
A. Barry 4 37.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 15 0
I. Wright 2 8.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 GATECH 20 1:01 4 0 Punt
8:32 GATECH 21 0:42 5 46 Downs
5:17 GATECH 15 4:31 16 95 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 GATECH 25 1:07 3 3 Punt
6:53 GATECH 16 1:12 3 5 Punt
0:08 GATECH 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 GATECH 29 0:00 10 45 TD
10:33 GATECH 25 1:01 6 29 Punt
9:14 GATECH 25 1:23 3 -12 Punt
1:01 GATECH 19 0:57 7 31 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 GATECH 44 2:20 10 21 INT
7:52 GATECH 39 1:44 7 48 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEMPLE 35 2:30 8 -15 INT
10:44 TEMPLE 45 0:40 5 -3
7:16 TEMPLE 33 1:59 6 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 TEMPLE 20 2:15 8 24 Punt
10:31 TEMPLE 42 3:33 9 58 TD
5:35 TEMPLE 27 5:23 14 73 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:24 TEMPLE 1 0:00 1 -1 Safety
7:07 TEMPLE 37 5:31 12 37 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 TEMPLE 13 1:16 3 4 Punt
10:23 GATECH 35 1:47 5 -26 Downs
5:37 TEMPLE 13 4:28 9 46
NCAA FB Scores