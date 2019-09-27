Drive Chart
NAVY
MEMP

No Text

Memphis remains undefeated with a 35-23 win over Navy

  • AP
  • Sep 27, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Midway through the second quarter Thursday night, everything was going Navy's way.

As usual, the Midshipmen were controlling the ball, their defense was living up to its new reputation as a stingy unit and Memphis was struggling on both sides of the ball with Navy holding a 20-7 lead.

''They looked tired on defense,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''We felt like we had them right in our wheelhouse.''

Things were so bad early in the third quarter, the Memphis fans were booing quarterback Brady White.

Then things changed.

White led a second-half rally, finishing the game with 196 yards passing and three touchdowns as Memphis used big plays to defeat Navy 35-23.

Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 104 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown on the Tigers opening play from scrimmage as Memphis (4-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) knocked Navy from the unbeaten ranks.

''That game is a game - we talked about it all week long - that is a program-defining game,'' Memphis coach Mike Norvell said. ''The reason being because of who we went against. That's a good Navy football team.''

Malcolm Perry led the Midshipmen (2-1, 1-1) with 82 yards passing and 91 yards rushing. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. Keoni Makekau rushed for 101 yards for Navy.

The game was a contrast in styles with Navy grinding out yards and maintaining possession, while Memphis capitalized on big plays. The Tigers scored on long runs, a 99-yard kickoff return by Gabriel Rogers and the trio of touchdown passes from White, who was booed by Tigers fans early in the second half as the offense struggled under his leadership.

''You worry about that at times as a coach,'' Norvell said. ''When there's a lot of outside influence that might not be positive all the time, you've got to truly believe in yourself, be true to who you are and trust your training. That's what he did.''

After Navy took a 20-7 lead, Memphis scored three unanswered touchdowns to pull away in the second half. The run started after the Navy touchdown - Perry's second 1-yard run - put the Midshipmen up. Rogers took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 99 yards for the touchdown, pulling Memphis within 20-14 at the break.

''That took so much wind out of us,'' Niumatalolo said of Rogers' return.

During the first half, the Memphis defense, which entered the game allowing opponents an average of 226 yards, was mystified by Navy's triple option. The Midshipmen grabbed chunks of yards in the rushing game, while Perry kept the Tiger defense off balance with occasional passes, including a 17-yard scoring toss to Chance Warren for an early lead.

''That's Navy offense. That's how we win games,'' Perry said.

It was the Navy defense that initially was living up to its billing, stifling the Memphis offense. Even when Memphis reached the red zone, a fumble stalled the drive. Penalties and a missed field goal only contributed to the Memphis woes as the Tigers collected only 98 yards of offense, in the first half, and that included Gainwell's opening burst.

By the early stages of the second half, the Tiger faithful were booing White. Not long after that, Memphis put its offense together and the Tiger defense started to stymie the Midshipmen holding Navy to 81 yards of offense in the second half.

''To come out and not play our best ball in the first half, see our guys respond and continue to keep believing in each other (was impressive),'' Norvell said, later adding: ''Everything (the Midshipmen) do is a challenge. They came out and played an incredible game, had a great plan against us.

''But our kids wouldn't be denied.''

TAKEAWAY

Navy: As expected, Navy controlled the ball and dominated time of possession at 38:39, and while it was successful in the first half, the Memphis defense adjusted in the second half. Meanwhile, the Navy defense that had been successful the first two games, continued to give up big plays at key times.

Memphis: The Tigers defense looked baffled in the first half, but adjusted to better control Perry's mastery at handling the ball. Quarterback Brady White managed to shut out the boos from Memphis fans early in the second half and bring the Tigers back for the victory.

FOR THE DEFENSE

Memphis safety Sanchez Blake led the Tiger defense with a team-best nine tackles. His interception of Navy reserve quarterback Perry Olsen on fourth-and-15 with about 2 minutes left sealed the win.

END OF A STREAK

Makekau rushing for 101 yards broke a string of 16 straight games in which defenses under Memphis coordinator Adam Fuller had not had a runner reach the century mark, that included three games this season, Fuller's first with the Tigers.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Playing the early game of the college football week, there is plenty of time to see if there is any shuffling in the Top 25. With Memphis in the category of ''receiving votes'' this week, and remaining undefeated, sneaking into the rankings is not out of the question, depending on losses by other teams.

UP NEXT

Navy: Home against Air Force on Oct. 5.

Memphis: Travels to Louisiana Monroe for a non-conference game on Oct. 5.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:27
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
35
Touchdown 11:35
3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
44
yds
00:47
pos
23
34
Field Goal 13:07
43-B.Nichols 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
47
yds
03:28
pos
23
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:37
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
28
Touchdown 3:47
3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:45
pos
20
27
Point After TD 9:05
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 9:10
3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
45
yds
03:12
pos
20
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:48
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 7:01
18-J.Osborn kicks 64 yards from NAV 35. 18-G.Rogers runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
99
yds
0:00
pos
20
13
Point After TD 7:01
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 7:05
10-M.Perry runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
04:46
pos
19
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:44
43-B.Nichols extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 0:51
10-M.Perry complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
86
yds
05:02
pos
13
7
Point After TD 9:43
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:55
19-K.Gainwell runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:55
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:00
10-M.Perry runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
05:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 12
Rushing 15 4
Passing 4 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 7-17 4-10
4th Down Conv 3-5 0-0
Total Net Yards 363 282
Total Plays 79 43
Avg Gain 4.6 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 291 105
Rush Attempts 66 25
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 4.2
Net Yards Passing 72 177
Comp. - Att. 6-13 14-18
Yards Per Pass 5.5 9.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 3-19
Penalties - Yards 6-55 5-39
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-45.3 4-44.0
Return Yards 43 192
Punts - Returns 3-28 2-5
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 4-187
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 3/5 5/6
Extra Points 2/3 5/5
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Navy 2-1 1370323
Memphis 4-0 7714735
MEMP -11, O/U 54
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Memphis, TN
 72 PASS YDS 177
291 RUSH YDS 105
363 TOTAL YDS 282
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 82 1 0 161.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 82 1 0 161.9
M. Perry 6/10 82 1 0
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
P. Olsen 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 101 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 101 0
K. Makekau 8 101 0 41
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 91 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 91 2
M. Perry 25 91 2 27
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
C. Williams 5 27 0 10
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 19 0
N. Smith 8 19 0 8
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Warren 2 19 0 18
I. Ruoss 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
I. Ruoss 8 18 0 4
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
T. Maloy 4 17 0 13
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
P. Olsen 5 1 0 4
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
M. Fells 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 0
R. Mitchell 2 52 0 47
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 1
C. Warren 2 20 1 17
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Cooper 1 8 0 8
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Fells 1 2 0 2
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Maloy 0 0 0 0
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Tuitele 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Tuitele 5-0 0.0 0
C. Kinley 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Kinley 3-0 0.0 0
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Fochtman 3-0 0.0 0
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Brennan 3-1 0.0 0
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Fagot 3-0 1.0 0
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Springer 3-0 1.0 0
D. Polk 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Polk 2-0 0.0 0
J. Warren 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. Warren 1-1 0.5 0
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Maloy 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tolentino 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tolentino 1-0 0.0 0
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McMorris 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
M. Edwards 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
N. Cromartie 1-1 0.5 0
J. Perkins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Perkins 1-1 0.0 0
J. Geter 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Geter 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/3
B. Nichols 1/2 49 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 0
O. White 4 45.3 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
M. Fells 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Winn 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 17 0
G. Winn 3 9.3 17 0
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 196 3 0 224.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 196 3 0 224.2
B. White 14/18 196 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 104 1
K. Gainwell 14 104 1 75
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
K. Watkins 3 18 0 16
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Samuel 1 14 0 14
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -19 0
B. White 4 -19 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 105 1
A. Gibson 3 105 1 73
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 1
D. Coxie 3 41 1 31
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
K. Jones 4 36 1 13
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Gainwell 2 9 0 13
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Dorceus 1 7 0 7
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Samuel 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
S. Blake Jr. 8-1 0.0 1
J. Russell 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Russell 6-0 0.0 0
T. Pickens 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Pickens 5-0 0.0 0
A. Hall 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Hall 5-1 0.0 0
M. Joseph 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
M. Joseph 5-1 1.0 0
T. Hart 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Hart 4-3 0.0 0
T. Carter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Carter 4-1 0.0 0
O. Goodson 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
O. Goodson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Francis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Francis 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hawkins 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hawkins 3-0 0.0 0
B. Huff 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Huff 3-1 0.0 0
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
W. Ducksworth 3-0 1.0 0
L. Thomas 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
J. Tate IV 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Tate IV 2-2 0.0 0
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dorceus 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
X. Cullens 2-1 0.0 0
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Q. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
T. Lindsey 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lindsey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clemons 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clemons 1-0 0.0 0
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Coxie 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Tate Jr 87 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Tate Jr 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
R. Patterson 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 44.0 1
A. Williams 4 44.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 29.3 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 29.3 38 0
A. Gibson 3 29.3 38 0
G. Rogers 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 99.0 99 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 99.0 99 0
G. Rogers 1 99.0 99 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
T. Samuel 2 2.5 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 25 5:00 10 75 TD
9:43 NAVY 25 1:58 6 18 Punt
5:53 NAVY 14 5:02 10 86 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 MEMP 43 0:00 1 -10
13:48 MEMP 43 0:00 1 -5 Fumble
11:51 NAVY 26 4:46 10 74 TD
6:48 NAVY 25 1:23 4 9 Downs
3:20 NAVY 37 3:07 11 34 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 NAVY 8 0:36 3 3 Punt
9:05 NAVY 25 2:52 7 7 Punt
3:37 NAVY 21 3:28 11 47 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 NAVY 25 1:41 4 -2 Punt
4:25 NAVY 31 1:35 6 -1 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 MEMP 25 0:00 1 75 TD
6:56 MEMP 20 0:57 3 5 Punt
0:44 MEMP 21 0:05 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 MEMP 48 1:16 5 -22 Fumble
5:05 NAVY 34 0:58 3 -3 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 NAVY 47 0:00 3 -4 Punt
12:22 MEMP 50 3:12 7 45 TD
5:32 MEMP 30 1:45 5 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 MEMP 41 0:47 4 44 TD
9:32 MEMP 10 5:02 9 35 Punt
2:14 MEMP 30 0:54 3 -12 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • NAVY
    MEMP

    23
    35

    Final ESPN


  • DUKE
    VATECH

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Fri 7:00pm ESPN


  • SJST
    AF

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -19.5
    Fri 8:00pm CBSSN


  • 12PSU
    MD

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    +6.5
    Fri 8:00pm FS1


  • ARIZST
    15CAL

    0
    0
    42 O/U
    -4
    Fri 10:30pm ESPN


  • KANSAS
    TCU

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -15.5
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • TXTECH
    6OKLA

    0
    0
    70.5 O/U
    -27
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • NILL
    VANDY

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • NWEST
    8WISC

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    -24.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • MTSU
    14IOWA

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    -23.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • 23TXAM
    ARK

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    +23.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • RUT
    20MICH

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -27.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • BUFF
    MIAOH

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • HOLY
    CUSE

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -38.5
    Sat 12:00pm ACCN


  • BYU
    TOLEDO

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESP+


  • CMICH
    WMICH

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 12:00pm CBSSN


  • DE
    PITT

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    -27
    Sat 12:30pm


  • MINN
    PURDUE

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +1.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • 18UVA
    10ND

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -12.5
    Sat 3:30pm NBC


  • GATECH
    TEMPLE

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -8.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBSSN


  • MISS
    2BAMA

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    -37.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • 21USC
    17WASH

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 3:30pm FOX


  • 1CLEM
    UNC

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    +27
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • IOWAST
    BAYLOR

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +3
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • CSTCAR
    APLST

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -16
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • IND
    25MICHST

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -14
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • WAKE
    BC

    0
    0
    69 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 3:30pm ACCN


  • AKRON
    MA

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 3:30pm FloSports


  • FAU
    CHARLO

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    -1
    Sat 3:30pm NFLN


  • SMU
    SFLA

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    +7.5
    Sat 4:00pm ESPU


  • TWST
    9FLA

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -36.5
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • CINCY
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    +4
    Sat 5:00pm FBOOK


  • ECU
    ODU

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    -3
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • ARKST
    TROY

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • NMEX
    LIB

    0
    0
    73 O/U
    -7
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • LALAF
    GAS

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • STNFRD
    OREGST

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 7:00pm PACN


  • UAB
    WKY

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    +3
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • NICHST
    TXSTSM

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • UCONN
    22UCF

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    -43.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • UTEP
    USM

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -26.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • MISSST
    7AUBURN

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    -10
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • LATECH
    RICE

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    +9
    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • 24KSTATE
    OKLAST

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • SALA
    LAMON

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    -15.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • COLOST
    UTAHST

    0
    0
    70.5 O/U
    -24
    Sat 7:30pm CBSSN


  • 5OHIOST
    NEB

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    +17
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • UK
    SC

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -3
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • NCST
    FSU

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 7:30pm ACCN


  • UNLV
    WYO

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 8:00pm ESPU


  • HOU
    NTEXAS

    0
    0
    59 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 8:00pm FBOOK


  • FRESNO
    NMEXST

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    +18.5
    Sat 8:00pm FloSports


  • WASHST
    19UTAH

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    -6
    Sat 10:00pm FS1


  • HAWAII
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 10:30pm ESP2


  • UCLA
    ARIZ

    0
    0
    71 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 10:30pm ESPN
NCAA FB Scores